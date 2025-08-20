David Gravel Tops Three-Leader Thriller in World of Outlaws Mississippi Thunder Debut

By Alex Nieten

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI (August 19, 2025) – The hype was off the charts for Tuesday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series debut at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, and it didn’t let fans down.

The green flag waved for the main event and unleashed a 30-lap, three-leader thriller at the Fountain City, WI dirt track. Early on it was the home state favorite Bill Balog leading the way from the pole in search of a popular victory. Then the Shark Racing No. 1S struck as Logan Schuchart hunted down Balog and took the top spot. Not many laps later defending Series champion joined the fun as he snatched the lead on Lap 9.

Once Gravel led the way, he and the Big Game Motorsports team appeared as if they were on their way to a comfortable win, but Michael “Buddy” Kofoid had other plans. The Roth Motorsports No. 83 started ninth and climbed into second by the 21st circuit. Traffic tightened things up on the final lap, but Kofoid just couldn’t find a route around Gravel.

The Watertown, CT took the checkered flag to become the inaugural Mississippi Thunder winner with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

“I know my two laps before that (the last lap) weren’t very good,” Gravel admitted. “Lapped cars were kind of running top and bottom and trying to run the middle and not really committing to the top in (Turns) 1 and 2. I spun my tires and got sideways. I know got through (Turns) 3 and 4 really good on the last lap, but I just needed a lap like that. Luckily, it was good enough to get the job done.

“Truly I didn’t know where to run. I think the bottom was really good early, and then it got slick on entry and was hard to carry speed. I had the wing pretty far back and didn’t want to get too far back so I could still steer. Just happy to get the job done.”

Gravel pushed his 2025 World of Outlaws win total to a dozen, which stands atop the list by three over Carson Macedo. His career total sits at 115. Mississippi Thunder is now the 52nd different track where Gravel has won. His point lead grew to 172 markers with 50 races in the books.

Kofoid claimed the runner-up spot after his spirited run from the fifth row. The ninth to second effort was enough to earn him KSE Racing Products Hard Charger honors. He and the Roth Motorsports team have been on the podium in five of the last seven races.

“We had a really good Roth Motorsports, Mobil 1, Toyota No. 83 and were really coming on late,” Kofoid said. “Then that restart with seven to go doesn’t seal the fate. I didn’t think we’d actually get into traffic like that. Clean air for anyone, especially David, helps, but we were able to pace him better than I thought. In traffic, I feel like we had a chance that last lap. I was able to do a big diamond again and got close. It’s just tough with lappers and trying to navigate them and also pass for the win but still really happy with how our night ended.”

The final podium position belonged to Logan Schuchart. After no top threes for nearly two months, the Hanover, PA native and the Shark Racing crew have now put together back-to-back podium efforts to go along with the Jackson Motorplex runner-up on Saturday. Despite the strong showing, Schuchart is still hoping he and the team can summon some more speed down the home stretch of his 12th World of Outlaws campaign.

“I was ready for that race to be over because we were not very good,” Schuchart said. “We were just kind of hanging on there. I think the starting position helped us out. Happy to be on the podium the last couple races with a second last race and a third here. Two good runs.”

Bill Balog and Garet Williamson completed the top five.

David Gravel got his 16th Simpson Quick Time of 2025 in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying and set a new track record.

Heat Races belonged to David Gravel (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Sheldon Haudenschild (Real American Beer Heat Two), and Bill Balog (WIX Filters Heat Three).

Bill Balog got his third straight SPA Technique #1 Redraw.

Balog also topped the Toyota Dash.

Conner Morrell won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Sheldon Haudenschild.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[4]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[9]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[7]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 7. 15S-Kerry Madsen[3]; 8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[11]; 9. 99-Skylar Gee[14]; 10. 7S-Chris Windom[15]; 11. 2C-Cole Macedo[13]; 12. 6-Zach Hampton[18]; 13. 18-Emerson Axsom[8]; 14. 15-Donny Schatz[12]; 15. 88-Austin McCarl[17]; 16. 24T-Christopher Thram[10]; 17. 16-Riley Goodno[23]; 18. 33-Scott Broty[22]; 19. 11M-Brendan Mullen[16]; 20. 14-Brooke Tatnell[24]; 21. 87A-Austin Hartmann[20]; 22. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[21]; 23. 28M-Conner Morrell[19]; 24. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]; 2. 87A-Austin Hartmann[3]; 3. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[2]; 4. 33-Scott Broty[6]; 5. 16-Riley Goodno[4]; 6. 14-Brooke Tatnell[7]; 7. 4S-Jeremy Snow[9]; 8. 77-Dalton Domagala[5]; 9. 91-Reed Allex[8]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 3. 15S-Kerry Madsen[3]; 4. 2-David Gravel[5]; 5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 4. 24T-Christopher Thram[4]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]; 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen[6]; 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]; 8. 77-Dalton Domagala[9]; 9. 14-Brooke Tatnell[8]

Real American Beer Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 15S-Kerry Madsen[2]; 3. 18-Emerson Axsom[4]; 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee[3]; 6. 88-Austin McCarl[7]; 7. 87A-Austin Hartmann[8]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 9. 91-Reed Allex[9]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom[6]; 6. 6-Zach Hampton[5]; 7. 16-Riley Goodno[7]; 8. 33-Scott Broty[8]; 9. 4S-Jeremy Snow[9]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 00:11.324[17]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:11.404[27]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:11.473[22]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:11.478[20]; 5. 15S-Kerry Madsen, 00:11.480[6]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:11.493[12]; 7. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:11.502[26]; 8. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:11.515[1]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:11.523[9]; 10. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.529[2]; 11. 18-Emerson Axsom, 00:11.544[8]; 12. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:11.546[13]; 13. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:11.598[3]; 14. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:11.600[14]; 15. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:11.685[7]; 16. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.701[10]; 17. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:11.725[18]; 18. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:11.742[15]; 19. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.827[11]; 20. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.921[19]; 21. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:11.978[25]; 22. 14-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.989[23]; 23. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 00:12.045[16]; 24. 33-Scott Broty, 00:12.102[21]; 25. 77-Dalton Domagala, 00:12.225[5]; 26. 91-Reed Allex, 01:00.000[4]; 27. 4S-Jeremy Snow, 01:00.001[24]