Bloomfield Wins Opening Night Feature During Gold Cup at Chico

CHICO, CA (August 20, 2025) — Dylan Bloomfield was victorious during the opening night of the 71st Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by NOS Energy Drink Wednesday night at Silver Dollar Speedway featuring the winged 360 sprint cars. Bloomfield, from Oakley, California, led all 30 laps in route feature win and $7,100 top prize.

Spencer Bayston, Jesse Schlotfeldt, Dominic Gorden, and Tanner Holmes rounded out the top five.

71st Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by NOS Energy Drink

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 11.871[19]

2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.902[9]

3. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.925[17]

4. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 12.037[13]

5. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 12.060[2]

6. 9L-Luke Hayes, 12.106[8]

7. 76-Jennifer Osborne, 12.121[1]

8. 4-Corey Day, 12.193[16]

9. 11VS-John Michael Bunch, 12.207[3]

10. 11VSJR-Jayden Bunch, 12.220[14]

11. 7B-Sean Becker, 12.246[5]

12. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 12.267[15]

13. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.268[12]

14. 32-Willie Croft, 12.290[18]

15. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.302[4]

16. 7C-Kaleb Montgomery, 12.382[7]

17. 14W-Jodie Robinson, 12.383[6]

18. 91-Chase Goetz, 12.429[11]

19. 45D-Derek Droivold, 12.514[10]

Qualifying Flight B

1. W-Spencer Bayston, 11.813[7]

2. 10-Dominic Gorden, 11.881[15]

3. 25-Seth Standley, 11.920[3]

4. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 11.960[1]

5. 2A-Austin Wood, 11.991[5]

6. 75-Tony Gomes, 12.009[17]

7. 7-Jett Barnes, 12.091[10]

8. X1-Chance Grasty, 12.112[16]

9. 54-Carson Hall, 12.125[13]

10. 17-Jace Park, 12.141[4]

11. 00-Steel Powell, 12.156[2]

12. 12J-John Clark, 12.161[8]

13. 17J-Josh Young, 12.249[19]

14. 21-Shane Hopkins, 12.305[18]

15. 15-Colton Key, 12.322[14]

16. 2S-Jayce Steinberg, 12.337[9]

17. 5-Aiden Larimer, 12.410[6]

18. 56-Taylor Hall, 12.460[12]

19. 21C-Cody Meyer, 12.696[11]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[2]

2. 4SA-Justin Sanders[4]

3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[1]

4. 92-Andy Forsberg[8]

5. 7B-Sean Becker[6]

6. 11VS-John Michael Bunch[5]

7. 17W-Shane Golobic[7]

8. 14W-Jodie Robinson[9]

9. 76-Jennifer Osborne[3]

10. 45D-Derek Droivold[10]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[1]

2. 9L-Luke Hayes[2]

3. 4-Corey Day[3]

4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[4]

5. 11VSJR-Jayden Bunch[5]

6. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[6]

7. 91-Chase Goetz[9]

8. 32-Willie Croft[7]

9. 7C-Kaleb Montgomery[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2A-Austin Wood[2]

2. W-Spencer Bayston[4]

3. 7-Jett Barnes[3]

4. 25-Seth Standley[1]

5. 00-Steel Powell[6]

6. 17J-Josh Young[7]

7. 54-Carson Hall[5]

8. 15-Colton Key[8]

9. 21C-Cody Meyer[10]

10. 5-Aiden Larimer[9]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[1]

2. 75-Tony Gomes[2]

3. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]

4. X1-Chance Grasty[3]

5. 12J-John Clark[6]

6. 17-Jace Park[5]

7. 21-Shane Hopkins[7]

8. 2S-Jayce Steinberg[8]

9. 56-Taylor Hall[9]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[2]

2. W-Spencer Bayston[4]

3. 4SA-Justin Sanders[6]

4. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[1]

5. 19-Joel Myers Jr[3]

6. 10-Dominic Gorden[5]

7. 2A-Austin Wood[8]

8. 18T-Tanner Holmes[7]

B Main (15 Laps)

1. 54-Carson Hall[2]

2. 17J-Josh Young[3]

3. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[4]

4. 21-Shane Hopkins[7]

5. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]

6. 17-Jace Park[5]

7. 91-Chase Goetz[8]

8. 56-Taylor Hall[15]

9. 15-Colton Key[9]

10. 2S-Jayce Steinberg[11]

11. 14W-Jodie Robinson[10]

12. 45D-Derek Droivold[16]

13. 21C-Cody Meyer[13]

14. 32-Willie Croft[12]

15. 7C-Kaleb Montgomery[14]

16. 76-Jennifer Osborne[1]

17. 5-Aiden Larimer[17]

A Main (30 Laps)

1. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[1]

2. W-Spencer Bayston[2]

3. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[4]

4. 10-Dominic Gorden[6]

5. 18T-Tanner Holmes[8]

6. 4SA-Justin Sanders[3]

7. 4-Corey Day[13]

8. 2A-Austin Wood[7]

9. 19-Joel Myers Jr[5]

10. 83T-Tanner Carrick[11]

11. 75-Tony Gomes[10]

12. 9L-Luke Hayes[9]

13. X1-Chance Grasty[16]

14. 21-Shane Hopkins[24]

15. 92-Andy Forsberg[15]

16. 00-Steel Powell[18]

17. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[23]

18. 17J-Josh Young[22]

19. 12J-John Clark[20]

20. 11VSJR-Jayden Bunch[19]

21. 54-Carson Hall[21]

22. 7B-Sean Becker[17]

23. 7-Jett Barnes[12]

24. 25-Seth Standley[14]