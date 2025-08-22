Day Drives From Eighth to Win Gold Cup Preliminary Feature

CHICO, CA (August 21, 2025) — Corey Day charged from 8th starting position to win the second night of competition during the 71st Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by NOS Energy Drink Thursday night at Silver Dollar Speedway.

Day took the lead from Brad Sweet on lap 17 and drove to a 1.671 second advantage at the finish. Sweet, Brent Marks, Thursday night’s 360 sprint car feature winner Dylan Bloomfield, and Max Mittry rounded out the top five.

71st Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by NOS Energy Drink

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Thursday, August 21, 2025

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying

1. 14-Corey Day, 11.424[18]

2. 45-Cory Eliason, 11.543[6]

3. 19-Brent Marks, 11.568[9]

4. 21L-Landon Brooks, 11.628[29]

5. 49-Brad Sweet, 11.718[23]

6. 88A-Joey Ancona, 11.725[14]

7. 17-Colby Copeland, 11.727[27]

8. 2XM-Max Mittry, 11.732[28]

9. 18-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.738[20]

10. 17W-Shane Golobic, 11.741[13]

11. 2K-Gauge Garcia, 11.780[2]

12. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.804[25]

13. 21P-Robbie Price, 11.805[4]

14. 10-Dominic Gorden, 11.807[11]

15. 9-Chase Randall, 11.825[1]

16. 92-Andy Forsberg, 11.829[24]

17. 73X-Brady Bacon, 11.834[26]

18. 26-Justin Peck, 11.878[30]

19. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 11.964[3]

20. 7B-Sean Becker, 11.968[16]

21. 5K-Blaine Cory, 11.985[8]

22. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 12.031[12]

23. 91-Chase Goetz, 12.034[10]

24. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr, 12.081[19]

25. 11VS-John Michael Bunch, 12.133[21]

26. 12J-John Clark, 12.344[7]

27. 24D-Danny Sams III, 12.379[22]

28. 2S-Jayce Steinberg, 12.408[5]

29. 22K-Kayden Smith, 12.457[17]

30. 11JR-Jayden Bunch, 12.600[15]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 5K-Blaine Cory[1]

2. 14-Corey Day[6]

3. 18-Dylan Bloomfield[4]

4. 49-Brad Sweet[5]

5. 73X-Brady Bacon[2]

6. 11VS-John Michael Bunch[7]

7. 21P-Robbie Price[3]

8. 22K-Kayden Smith[8]

DMI Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[1]

2. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]

3. 45-Cory Eliason[6]

4. 10-Dominic Gorden[3]

5. 88A-Joey Ancona[5]

6. 26-Justin Peck[2]

7. 12J-John Clark[7]

8. 11JR-Jayden Bunch[8]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[2]

2. 2K-Gauge Garcia[4]

3. 19-Brent Marks[6]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]

5. 9-Chase Randall[3]

6. 17-Colby Copeland[5]

7. 91-Chase Goetz[1]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[1]

2. 7B-Sean Becker[2]

3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]

4. 2XM-Max Mittry[5]

5. 21L-Landon Brooks[6]

6. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]

7. 2S-Jayce Steinberg[7]

Winters Performance B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 26-Justin Peck[4]

2. 17-Colby Copeland[1]

3. 21P-Robbie Price[2]

4. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]

5. 12J-John Clark[7]

6. 91-Chase Goetz[5]

7. 2S-Jayce Steinberg[8]

8. 11JR-Jayden Bunch[10]

9. 22K-Kayden Smith[9]

10. 11VS-John Michael Bunch[6]

Kubota A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 14-Corey Day[8]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

3. 19-Brent Marks[6]

4. 18-Dylan Bloomfield[1]

5. 2XM-Max Mittry[2]

6. 45-Cory Eliason[7]

7. 88A-Joey Ancona[3]

8. 83T-Tanner Carrick[11]

9. 9-Chase Randall[17]

10. 7B-Sean Becker[15]

11. 73X-Brady Bacon[19]

12. 2K-Gauge Garcia[10]

13. 21L-Landon Brooks[5]

14. 18T-Tanner Holmes[12]

15. 21P-Robbie Price[23]

16. 17W-Shane Golobic[9]

17. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[18]

18. 26-Justin Peck[21]

19. 17-Colby Copeland[22]

20. 92-Andy Forsberg[24]

21. 10-Dominic Gorden[13]

22. 24D-Danny Sams III[20]

23. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[16]

24. 5K-Blaine Cory[14]