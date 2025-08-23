Parker Price-Miller Stays Hot in All Star Action by Winning at I-96

From T.J. Buffenbarger

LAKE ODESSA, MI (August 22, 2025) – For the second event in a row with the NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline Parker Price-Miller found himself in victory lane.

Friday at I-96 Speedway Price-Miller, from Kokomo, Indiana, traded the lead early with Tim Shaffer before doing the same with Cale Thomas multiple times before pulling away for the $7,500 feature victory. The win was Price-Miller’s third of the 2025 season.

Zane Devault drove from fifth starting position up to second spot while Tim Shaffer crossed the line and appeared to round out the podium, but was disqualified post-race for not going to the scales, moving Nate Dussel up to the third position.

All Star Circuit of Champions point leader Kalib Henry along with Cale Thomas, who is also contending for the All Star point title, both ran into issues during the feature at I-96.

Thomas and DeVault got together racing for the second position with Thomas suffering front end damage. Thomas with the assistance of multiple crews replaced the front axle in the car but did not make the initial restart. After another caution flag appeared before completing a lap, Thomas was able to rejoin the field and rallied for a ninth-place finish.

Henry had a driveline break on lap 21 and was forced pit side for the remainder of the feature event, shrinking Henry’s point lead in the series to 45 markers over Devault with Devon Borden and Thomas all within striking distance.

The All Star Circuit of Champions season continues Saturday night at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio.

NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, August 22, 2025

Capital Renegade Qualifying

1. 71-Parker Price Miller, 13.186[15]

2. 77-Geoff Dodge, 13.288[21]

3. 51-Kelby Watt, 13.328[26]

4. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.387[24]

5. 12-Corbin Gurley, 13.398[16]

6. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 13.442[10]

7. 49X-Cale Thomas, 13.452[5]

8. 4-Zane DeVault, 13.459[13]

9. 45-Devon Borden, 13.464[6]

10. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.488[23]

11. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.499[14]

12. 7N-Darin Naida, 13.528[19]

13. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.558[8]

14. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.570[12]

15. 34-Sterling Cling, 13.572[3]

16. 101-Kalib Henry, 13.572[4]

17. 10-Jason Blonde, 13.633[1]

18. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.657[11]

19. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.679[9]

20. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 13.699[20]

21. 38-Leyton Wagner, 13.785[25]

22. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.795[7]

23. 2MD-Aiden Price, 13.800[22]

24. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 13.874[17]

25. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 14.021[2]

26. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[18]

Premier Planning Premier Planning Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]

2. 5E-Bobby Elliott[1]

3. 101-Kalib Henry[6]

4. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]

5. 1-Nate Dussel[3]

6. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]

7. 20B-Cody Bova[8]

8. 22-Brandon Spithaler[7]

9. 49-Brian Ruhlman[9]

All Pro All Pro Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Zane DeVault[2]

2. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]

3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]

4. 77-Geoff Dodge[4]

5. 10-Jason Blonde[6]

6. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[9]

7. 2MD-Aiden Price[8]

8. 13-Van Gurley Jr[7]

9. 12-Corbin Gurley[3]

Adaptive One Adaptive One Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 45-Devon Borden[2]

2. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[3]

3. 7N-Darin Naida[1]

4. 34-Sterling Cling[5]

5. 51-Kelby Watt[4]

6. 16-Ryan Ruhl[8]

7. 38-Leyton Wagner[7]

8. W20-Greg Wilson[6]

Level Utilities Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps)

1. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[1]

2. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]

3. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]

4. 77-Geoff Dodge[3]

5. 4-Zane DeVault[5]

6. 51-Kelby Watt[6]

NAPA Auto Parts A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 71-Parker Price Miller[3]

2. 4-Zane DeVault[5]

3. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[1]

4. 1-Nate Dussel[8]

5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[12]

6. 45-Devon Borden[7]

7. 5E-Bobby Elliott[9]

8. 34-Sterling Cling[14]

9. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]

10. 22-Brandon Spithaler[21]

11. 22M-Dan McCarron[10]

12. 38-Leyton Wagner[20]

13. 51-Kelby Watt[6]

14. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[18]

15. 77-Geoff Dodge[4]

16. 2MD-Aiden Price[24]

17. 20B-Cody Bova[22]

18. 13-Van Gurley Jr[23]

19. 49-Brian Ruhlman[25]

20. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[15]

21. 101-Kalib Henry[13]

22. 7N-Darin Naida[11]

23. 10-Jason Blonde[16]

24. 16-Ryan Ruhl[17]

25. W20-Greg Wilson[19]