Dylan Swiernik Wins Fourth Race of 2025 at Drummond

By Curtis Berleue

(Drummondville, QC) | In what could be considered a breakout year for Dylan Swiernik, he picked up his fourth win of the 2025 season on Saturday night at Autodrome Drummond. The Port Leyden, NY driver led early, and then re-took the lead on lap 24 after running the majority of the race in the runner-up position to earn a $3,000 pay day north of the border.

Leading the field to green by virtue of drawing the Pinnacle pole award was the #7C of Dylan Swiernik. Swiernik would take the lead early, with Dale Gosselin in second. By lap six, however, Friday nights winner Alex Therrien was able to get by Swiernik and take command of the field.

The lead duo would then run the next handful of laps in the same running order, with Therrien opening up over a one second advantage over Swiernik.

Behind them, fellow Quebec driver Jordan Poirier had made quite a bit of headway in the first few laps. After starting 11th, Poirier went to seventh on lap two, and took hold of a podium spot on lap three, making it all the way up to third.

As the laps wound down, Swiernik began to close the gap on Therrien. With just two laps remaining he was able to get by Therrien’s #21 machine to re-claim the lead. Swiernik would go on to lead the final laps, and pick up his fourth win of 2025.

Behind Swiernik, Alex Therrien finished second, while Jordan Poirier rounded out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium in third. Danny Varin finished fourth, and Davie Franek completed the top five.

With 23 cars signed into the pits, the field was split into three timed hot lap groups. Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards went to Davie Franek, Jordan Poirier and Dale Gosselin, while Elab Smokers Boutique heat race victories went to Dylan Swiernik, Jordan Poirier and Dale Gosselin.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, August 29 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 30 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Sunday, August 31 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($10,000 to Win Cole Cup)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[1]; 2. 21-Alex Therrien[4]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[11]; 4. 01-Danny Varin[6]; 5. 28F-Davie Franek[8]; 6. 87-Jason Barney[12]; 7. 3G-Dale Gosselin[2]; 8. 31C-Dale Curran[7]; 9. 90-Matt Tanner[3]; 10. 93-Bryan Cloutier[15]; 11. 24-Jeremy Lafleur[14]; 12. 13T-Trevor Years[13]; 13. 84-Tyler Rand[19]; 14. 33-Lacey Hanson[9]; 15. 20-Yannick Poirier[17]; 16. 81-Tyler Reynolds[21]; 17. 93L-Guy Gosselin[20]; 18. 55-Kaven Poliquin[23]; 19. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier[5]; 20. 98-Joe Trenca[10]; 21. 13E-Evan Reynolds[16]; 22. 22-Tomy Moreau[18]; 23. (DNS) 53-Shawn Donath

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[3]; 2. 28F-Davie Franek[1]; 3. 01-Danny Varin[2]; 4. 33-Lacey Hanson[4]; 5. 13T-Trevor Years[5]; 6. 13E-Evan Reynolds[6]; 7. 22-Tomy Moreau[7]; 8. 81-Tyler Reynolds[8]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 2. 98-Joe Trenca[3]; 3. 90-Matt Tanner[5]; 4. 31C-Dale Curran[4]; 5. 24-Jeremy Lafleur[7]; 6. 20-Yannick Poirier[6]; 7. 84-Tyler Rand[8]; 8. 53-Shawn Donath[2]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 21-Alex Therrien[2]; 2. 3G-Dale Gosselin[1]; 3. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier[4]; 4. 87-Jason Barney[3]; 5. 93-Bryan Cloutier[5]; 6. 55-Kaven Poliquin[7]; 7. 93L-Guy Gosselin[6]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #28F-Davie Franek; #28-Jordan Poirier; #3G-Dale Gosselin

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #28-Jordan Poirier; #3G-Dale Gosselin

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #7C-Dylan Swiernik

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #93-Bryan Cloutier

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #24-Jeremy Lafleur

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #84-Tyler Rand

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #20-Yannick Poirier

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #28-Jordan Poirier (+8)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #55-Kaven Poliquin

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #21-Alex Therrien; #28-Jordan Poirier

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #28-Jordan Poirier

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #33-Lacey Hanson