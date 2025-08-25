Schatz and Silva Team Up in the Works Limited Entry for WoO West Coast Swing

(August 25, 2025) – Donny Schatz nomadic existence floating between teams since parting ways with Tony Stewart Racing continues during the series West Coast Swing where Schatz will team up with Kevin Kozlowski’s Works Limited sprint car team with crew chief Paul Silva.

Recently the Works Limited team had Spencer Bayston in the driver’s seat for the High Limit Sprint Car Series events in California after Bayston split with Jason Meyers Racing after the Knoxville Nationals.

During that five race stretch Bayston had a strong showing, scoring four top five finishes with a seventh-place finish Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway during the Gold Cup Race of Champions, being his lowest result.

Schatz had secured a second Big Game Racing entry for the World of Outlaws events during the Upper Midwest swing that featured races near his home in Fargo, North Dakota. After a crash at Ogilvie Raceway put that car out of commission, Schatz shifted to Lunstra Motorsports with assistance from the Big Game Racing operation to finish out that swing.

Last weekend Schatz picked up a pair of top 10 finishes at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota and Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Schatz is expected to finish out the Upper Midwest swing this weekend at Huset’s Speedway before shifting over to the Works Limited car September 5-6 at Vado Speedway Park in Vado, New Mexico.