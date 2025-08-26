Jason Meyers Racing Fielding Multiple Drivers in Single Entry the Remainder of 2025

(August 26, 2025) – Jason Meyers Racing announced Tuesday they will focus their effort on a single car for the remainder of the 2025 season to finish out the season with the High Limit Racing Series.

That effort will be anchored by Corey Day, who drove the JMR entry in 2024 on the High Limit Racing tour. When Day has stock car racing commitments a trio of drivers made up of Daryn Pittman, Trey Starks, and Justin Sanders will take on driving duties for the team.

While Day will see most of the driving duties, Sanders will take the wheel during four weekends with the JMR including the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway and the High Limit Racing finale at Texas Motor Speedway.

Starks will take on driving duties during Tuscarora 50 weekend at Port Royal Speedway next week while Pittman is slated to compete for JMR this weekend at Skagit Speedway.

Jason Meyers Racing fielded two cars the majority of the 2025 season with Spencer Bayston competing full time with the High Limit series and Corey Day at select races. After the Knoxville Nationals JMR and Bayston parted ways.