$10,000 to Win Cole Cup Highlights Three Race Labor Day Weekend for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Brewerton, NY) | With summer coming to a close and Labor Day on the horizon, one of the biggest weekends of the year for the Empire Super Sprints is upon us. A three-race weekend, culminating with the $10,000 to win Cole Cup on Sunday August 31 will kick off this Friday at the Brewerton Speedway.

Fridays $2,000 to win event is the third and final scheduled stop at the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’. The first trip, scheduled for late May, fell to Mother Nature, while the second stop as part of the CNY Speedweek was won by hometown driver Jason Barney.

Saturday, the tour heads just up the road to the Fulton Speedway for another $2,000 to win affair. In one previous trip thus far in 2025, Dylan Swiernik was victorious, with his victory coming during CNY Speedweek as well. The first two attempts (late April and late May) at Fulton also fell victim to Mother Nature.

Sunday, the highest paying points event of 2025 is on the schedule with the annual Cole Cup at Utica-Rome Speedway, which is set to award $10,000 to the winner. Earlier this season, Dylan Swiernik was also victorious at Utica-Rome, while Billy VanInwegen is set to defend his 2024 Cole Cup title.

Additional support for this big weekend of racing will come from Jakes Grub & Grog, located in Central Square NY, presenting the Dash on Friday at Brewerton. Hidden Meadows Campground in Booneville, NY has also come on board to present Sundays dash at Utica-Rome.

A full listing of gate times, nightly event schedules and admission prices can be found on each tracks social media pages, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Motorhomes & Trailers, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, August 29 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 30 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Sunday, August 31 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($10,000 to Win Cole Cup)