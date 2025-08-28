Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Aim for $3,000 at Spoon River Sunday!

by Bill Wright

August 27, 2025 – Spoon River Speedway south of Canton, Illinois awaits the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders this Sunday night. Sunday’s main event will pay $3,000 to the driver who can tame the high banks!

This will be the sixth visit to Spoon River Speedway for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders. Bobby Mincer, Bobby Hawks, Jordan Goldesberry, Jim Moughan Jr. and Chris Martin are previous winners there. Martin’s win in 2023 was the last visit for the series to the “Spoon.”

Tasker Phillips has taken the lead in the standings over Colton Fisher, who picked up his second career Sprint Invaders win last weekend in Donnellson, Iowa. Season long point leader, Terry McCarl, is third. Motor issues at Donnellson sidetracked him. Cody Wehrle is currently fourth and McCain Richards is fifth. Riley Scott, Nathan Murders, Riley Goodno, Josh Schneiderman and Paul Nienhiser round out the current top ten.

Pits open at 2 p.m. Sunday, with grandstands opening at 4 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with racing to follow. The race will be held in conjunction with the Plowboy Nationals. $5,000 to win MARS Late Models, $5,000 to win MARS Modifieds, $3,024 to win B-Mods and $2,000 to win Hornets will also be in action.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2025 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 12 – 34 Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, April 13 – Stuart International Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)*

Friday, May 9 – Davenport Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, May 16 – CJ Speedway (Wind)

Sunday, May 25 – 34 Raceway (Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO)

Friday, June 20 – Scotland County Speedway (JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA)

Saturday, June 21 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, June 22 – Quincy Raceways (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, July 6 – Benton County Speedway (Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA)

Thursday, July 17 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA)

Monday, July 28 – Bloomfield Speedway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Friday, August 22 – Lee County Speedway (Colton Fisher, Danville, IA)

Sunday, August 31 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

Saturday, October 4 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 2063

2. Colton Fisher, Danville, IA, 1971 (1)

3. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 1928

4. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1845

5. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1796

6. Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 1556

7. Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1458

8. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 1450 (1)

9. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1449 (1)

10. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1434 (2)

11. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1380

12. Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 1370

13. Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1351

14. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1183

15. Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 1179

16. Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 1149

17. JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 1076 (1)

18. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 993

19. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 961

20. Skyler Daly, Hallsville, MO, 936

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Alchemy Skin & Health

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributors

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products