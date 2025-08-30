Henry Stays Hot Winning Opening Night of the Attica Ambush

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, OH (August 29, 2025) — Cap Henry broke a two year winless streak with the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Valvoline Friday, Aug. 29, to open up the 37th Annual Attica Ambush. It was his third straight win at Attica, the seventh of the year at the track and was worth $5,000 on Great Lakes Truck Centers/Core & Main/Murphy Tractor/The Adkins Group Night.

Henry, a three time Attica track champion, led all 35 laps of the feature event for his ninth career All Star victory, his first since April of 2022. It is his 27th career 410 win at Attica. Henry is now tied with Ryan Timms and Rico Abreu for the most 410 winged sprint wins in 2025 in the nation, each with 14 victories

Henry had to survive a green-white-checker finish and was running out of fuel at the end but hung on to win over Cale Thomas, Kasey 10th starter Kasey Jedrzejek, Bryan Sebetto and 20th starter Craig Mintz.

“We got lucky there…it was running out of fuel the last lap. These guys have to figure out the fuel lap count…it’s just not right. Luckily we got ourselves in position to start on the front row. I felt like we were pretty good in traffic. All my guys have worked so hard this year. To win another All Star race…to be honest I didn’t think we were going to do that any time soon,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, King Racing, Griff’s Engines; Berryman Racing Shocks, Callie’s Performance Products, Dyers, Power Cool Manufacturing, SCS Gearbox, Tony Elliott Foundation backed #33W.

Thomas, from Fountaintown, Ind., was also running low on fuel on that last run.

“I had my troubles at the beginning of the night…we pulled through. I put myself in position to challenge Cap and I got into the wreck with Bryce Lucius and Cody Bova had nowhere to go…stuff was vibrating and you’re trying to beat the guy who’s the best here and it’s really tough. And that last restart I was running out of fuel so I couldn’t even try to put a move on him,” said Thomas beside his Rudzik Excavating, AL Drivelines, Centerline Boring, Smith Titanium backed #49X.

It was the 142nd appearance of the All Stars at Attica, the first in two years as three other attempts were rained out in 2025.

Attica Ambush

NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, August 29, 2025

Capital Renegade Capital Renegade Qualifying Flight A

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.306[11]

2. 4-Zane DeVault, 12.478[12]

3. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.511[5]

4. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 12.511[13]

5. 49X-Cale Thomas, 12.525[6]

6. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 12.564[16]

7. 45-Devon Borden, 12.649[14]

8. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.660[8]

9. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 12.707[17]

10. 70-Henry Malcuit, 12.724[9]

11. 38-Leyton Wagner, 12.736[15]

12. 20B-Cody Bova, 12.771[19]

13. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 12.780[18]

14. 2MD-Aiden Price, 12.806[10]

15. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.811[2]

16. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.871[1]

17. 4T-Josh Turner, 13.291[7]

18. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 13.355[4]

19. 98-Ky Harper, 13.479[3]

20. 75-Jerry Dahms, 13.638[20]

Capital Renegade Capital Renegade Qualifying Flight B

1. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.174[5]

2. 29-Zeth Sabo, 12.197[13]

3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 12.329[8]

4. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr, 12.381[12]

5. 16-DJ Foos, 12.400[3]

6. 7N-Darin Naida, 12.469[18]

7. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.476[10]

8. 19-TJ Michael, 12.549[14]

9. 7M-Brandon Moore, 12.553[6]

10. 79-Chris Miller, 12.558[16]

11. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 12.627[4]

12. 19P-Paige Polyak, 12.659[17]

13. 78-Justin Clark, 12.758[7]

14. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 12.788[1]

15. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.952[11]

16. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.977[15]

17. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.029[9]

18. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 13.076[19]

19. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 13.152[2]

Premier Planning Premier Planning Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

3. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[7]

4. 45-Devon Borden[1]

5. 09-Craig Mintz[8]

6. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]

7. 38-Leyton Wagner[6]

8. 98-Ky Harper[10]

9. 4T-Josh Turner[9]

10. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]

All Pro All Pro Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[2]

2. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]

3. 4-Zane DeVault[4]

4. 28N-Trey Jacobs[3]

5. 20B-Cody Bova[6]

6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]

7. 2MD-Aiden Price[7]

8. 13-Van Gurley Jr[9]

9. 75-Jerry Dahms[10]

10. 70-Henry Malcuit[5]

Adaptive One Adaptive One Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]

2. 101-Kalib Henry[1]

3. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]

4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

5. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]

6. 22-Brandon Spithaler[6]

7. 78-Justin Clark[7]

8. W20-Greg Wilson[8]

9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9]

10. 8T-Tanner Tecco[10]

Bazell Race Fuels Bazell Race Fuels Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7N-Darin Naida[2]

2. 19-TJ Michael[1]

3. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[3]

4. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]

5. 79-Chris Miller[5]

6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7]

7. 5-Kody Brewer[8]

8. 6J-Jonah Aumend[9]

9. 19P-Paige Polyak[6]

Level Utilities Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[1]

2. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]

3. 49X-Cale Thomas[5]

4. 7N-Darin Naida[6]

5. 4-Zane DeVault[4]

6. 16-DJ Foos[3]

Gates Corporation Gates Corporation B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 22-Brandon Spithaler[2]

2. 25R-Jordan Ryan[1]

3. 38-Leyton Wagner[3]

4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[4]

5. 2MD-Aiden Price[8]

6. 19P-Paige Polyak[11]

7. 5-Kody Brewer[10]

8. 13-Van Gurley Jr[14]

9. 6J-Jonah Aumend[13]

10. 98-Ky Harper[15]

11. 8T-Tanner Tecco[19]

12. 4T-Josh Turner[17]

13. 75-Jerry Dahms[18]

14. 78-Justin Clark[5]

15. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]

16. W20-Greg Wilson[12]

DNS: 21-Larry Kingseed Jr

DNS: 70-Henry Malcuit

DNS: 35-Stuart Brubaker

NAPA Auto Parts NAPA Auto Parts A Main (35 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[1]

2. 49X-Cale Thomas[3]

3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[10]

4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[7]

5. 09-Craig Mintz[20]

6. 7N-Darin Naida[4]

7. 28N-Trey Jacobs[12]

8. 4-Zane DeVault[5]

9. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]

10. 101-Kalib Henry[11]

11. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[18]

12. 19-TJ Michael[13]

13. 29-Zeth Sabo[8]

14. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[9]

15. 22-Brandon Spithaler[21]

16. 16-DJ Foos[6]

17. 45-Devon Borden[15]

18. 5E-Bobby Elliott[24]

19. 7M-Brandon Moore[16]

20. 20B-Cody Bova[19]

21. 79-Chris Miller[17]

22. 15C-Chris Andrews[14]

23. 2MD-Aiden Price[25]

24. 25R-Jordan Ryan[22]

25. 38-Leyton Wagner[23]

