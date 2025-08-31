Abreu Sweeps High Limit Weekend at Skagit

From Erik List

ALGER, WA (August 30, 2025) — There aren’t enough superlatives in the English dictionary to describe Rico Abreu’s performance at Skagit Speedway this weekend.

The 33-year-old native of St. Helena, California leaves the 2025 Skagit Nationals without a blemish on his results – winning Thursday from seventh, winning Friday from seventh, and winning Saturday from third – for a complete weekend sweep worth $156,000 in Alger, Washington.

Each night, the #24 team had to work for it and Saturday’s 40-lap finale was no different. In fact, his Lap 33 slider on Justin Peck was the latest he charged to the lead all weekend long.

Falling as far back as 4th in the early running, Abreu slowly but surely picked his way by Tyler Thompson and then Daison Pursley before chasing Peck’s Rudeen Racing #26 into lap traffic down the final stretch.

Once he made the winning move into turn one, Rico never looked back and managed the back markers to perfection as he crossed the checkered flag with a 0.900-second margin of victory.

Rico’s ninth trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane this year puts him at 16 overall wins, one of the highest marks in all of Sprint Car Racing. His 21st career win with Kubota High Limit Racing – in the 100th event for the series – marked the single-richest payday of his career at $126,000.

After leading the opening 32 laps, a disappointed but still-impressive Justin Peck held on for runner-up honors in the Rudeen Racing, Ford Performance, Rayce Rudeen Foundation #26. His reward for such a performance at the home track for his car owners Kevin & Monika Rudeen was a $40,000 second-place check.

Saving for his first-career Kubota High Limit Racing podium for Saturday night, Daison Pursley made his first one a big one. The Oklahoma pilot of the Buch Motorsports #13 worked by Tyler Thompson on Lap 38/40 and cashed a $26,000 payday for his third-place run.

Oregon’s Tyler Thompson finished in fourth-place with $15,000 in earnings, while Justin Sanders took the Ridge & Sons Racing #87 to a fifth-place result worth $10,000.

Closing out the top-10 at the Skagit Nationals was Brent Marks, Tanner Thorson, Jason Solwold, Cory Eliason, and Colton Heath.

For the first time in his career, the Rico Abreu Racing #24 now leads the Kubota High Limit Racing championship. All the more impressive when you consider the fact that this team was 71-points back leaving Placerville, only four point races ago. The top-five remains hotly contested with five teams within 100 points for the title.

Skagit Nationals

Kubota High Limit Racing

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Saturday, August 30, 2025

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps)

1. 26-Justin Peck[1]

2. 13-Daison Pursley[3]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

4. 13L-Tyler Thompson[5]

5. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]

6. 87-Justin Sanders[8]

7. 45-Cory Eliason[7]

8. 18-Jason Solwold[6]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 45-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 5-Brenham Crouch[2]

3. 18T-Tanner Holmes[3]

4. 14-Daryn Pittman[6]

5. 95-Justin Youngquist[4]

6. 21L-Landon Brooks[5]

7. 17-Cam Smith[8]

8. 27C-Camden Robustelli[7]

9. 1M-Mike Brown[9]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Jason Solwold[1]

2. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[6]

3. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[7]

4. 9-Chase Randall[3]

5. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[4]

6. 26F-Eric Fisher[5]

7. 9G-Greg Otis[8]

8. 2XM-Max Mittry[2]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 87-Justin Sanders[1]

2. 19-Brent Marks[2]

3. 1C-Colton Heath[4]

4. 42-Sye Lynch[6]

5. 21P-Robbie Price[3]

6. F1-Levi Klatt[7]

7. 7O-Colin Mackey[5]

8. 29K-Levi Kuntz[8]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 13L-Tyler Thompson[1]

2. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

4. 55XL-Dominic Scelzi[3]

5. 55-Trey Starks[5]

6. 2K-Gauge Garcia[6]

7. 91-Chase Goetz[7]

8. 95R-Dan Reynold[8]

Winters Performance B-Main (20 Laps)

1. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[4]

2. 55-Trey Starks[5]

3. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]

4. 21P-Robbie Price[2]

5. F1-Levi Klatt[8]

6. 2K-Gauge Garcia[9]

7. 21L-Landon Brooks[6]

8. 26F-Eric Fisher[7]

9. 17-Cam Smith[10]

10. 91-Chase Goetz[13]

11. 7O-Colin Mackey[12]

12. 27C-Camden Robustelli[14]

13. 9G-Greg Otis[11]

14. 95-Justin Youngquist[3]

15. 29K-Levi Kuntz[15]

16. 1M-Mike Brown[17]

17. 95R-Dan Reynold[16]

Kubota A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[3]

2. 26-Justin Peck[1]

3. 13-Daison Pursley[2]

4. 13L-Tyler Thompson[4]

5. 87-Justin Sanders[6]

6. 19-Brent Marks[11]

7. 88-Tanner Thorson[5]

8. 18-Jason Solwold[8]

9. 45-Cory Eliason[7]

10. 1C-Colton Heath[15]

11. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[10]

12. 55-Trey Starks[22]

13. 42-Sye Lynch[19]

14. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[21]

15. 9-Chase Randall[18]

16. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[14]

17. 5-Brenham Crouch[9]

18. 14-Daryn Pittman[17]

19. 49-Brad Sweet[16]

20. 55XL-Dominic Scelzi[20]

21. 24D-Danny Sams III[12]

22. 18T-Tanner Holmes[13]

23. 2XM-Max Mittry[23]

24. 21P-Robbie Price[24]