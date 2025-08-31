IMCA RaceSaver Nationals Finale Postponed Until 2026

EAGLE, NE (August 30, 2025) — The A-Main of the 2025 IMCA RaceSaver Nationals at Eagle Raceway has been postponed until Thursday, September 3, 2026 as part of the Thursday night program of that event. Drivers that did make the feature event were paid $500.00 tow money and will receive the balance of their winnings after the feature is completed next year.

Eagle and IMCA officials did massive restructuring of the event schedule in an attempt to complete the Nationals before a massive rain storm converged on the area.

13th Annual IMCA RaceSaver Nationals

Eagle Raceway

Eagle, Nebraska

Saturday, August 31, 2025

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 34DD-Brady Donnohue

2. 12T-Tyler Drueke

3. 74-DJ Estes[2]

4. 25-Chase Brewer[4]

5. 35-Trevor Grossenbacher[1]

6. X-Dylan Waxdahl[3]

Dash #2 (6 Laps)

1. 56-Bill Johnson

2. 12T-Tyler Drueke

3. 74B-Jake Bubak[2]

4. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[4]

5. 46-Peyton White[3]

6. 24B-Johnny Boos[1]

Dash #3 (6 Laps)

1. 91-Adam Gullion

2. 5-Stuart Snyder

3. O7-Owen Carlson[1]

4. 25X-Gunnar Pike[2]

5. 56-Bill Johnson[3]

6. 12T-Tyler Drueke[4]

Dash #4 (6 Laps)

1. B2-Carson Bolden[1]

2. J2-John Carney II[2]

3. 14X-Joey Danley[4]

4. 7M-Kevin Ramey[3]

D-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 23-Brandon Bosma[1]

2. 77-Bret Klabunde[3]

3. 24T-Tyler Harris[7]

4. 5W-Kolby Weaver[2]

5. 9A-Hunter Hanson[6]

6. 33S-Jeremy Schultz[9]

7. 24R-Rob Rawson[13]

8. 14L-Landon Muehlberger[5]

9. 66-Brett McGhie[8]

10. 86-Jordan Rupe[16]

11. 1O-Michael Oliver[10]

12. 21Z-Keira Zylstra[11]

13. 44V-Daren Bolac[12]

14. 99-Mitchell Dvorak[4]

15. 11C-Cole Cloud[14]

16. 4U-Dwight Carter[15]

D-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 4WW-Nathan Weiler[1]

2. 14T-Tyler Hendrickson[2]

3. 26-Jacob Harris[4]

4. 2A-Alex Salzman[3]

5. 71-Colby Estes[6]

6. 63-Jack Thomas[16]

7. 01-Jadan Bowling[5]

8. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[8]

9. 25A-Alex Davenport[7]

10. 05-Brandon Allen[13]

11. 3T-Dan Satriano[9]

12. 8B-Kaedon Thurman[15]

13. 23V-Michalob Voeltz[14]

14. 3-Charlie Harmon III[10]

15. 72-Daniel Estes Sr[12]

DNS: 0-Chase Weiler

C-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 14S-Ethan Barrow[1]

2. 24-Trevor Serbus[2]

3. 15-Brody Brown[6]

4. 69-Mike Moore[3]

5. 31BW-Braxton Weger[11]

6. 01J-Jeb Sessums[5]

7. 9-Kevin Rutherford[4]

8. 7P-Dylan Ramey[9]

9. 42C-Lance Christie[8]

10. 4J-Jacob Gomola[12]

11. 24T-Tyler Harris[17]

12. 77-Bret Klabunde[16]

13. 30-Matt Johnson[14]

14. 5A-Alex VanderVoort[7]

15. 5W-Kolby Weaver[18]

16. 08-Chase Koelliker[10]

17. 17-Justin Bolte[13]

18. 23-Brandon Bosma[15]

C-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 35L-Ty Ledger[1]

2. 98-Ryan Padgett[2]

3. 17L-Lee Goos Jr[4]

4. 2T-Cameron Thompson[3]

5. 31-Landon Thompson[7]

6. 11D-Dominic White[6]

7. 1-Mike Boston[8]

8. 14T-Tyler Hendrickson[16]

9. 93-Dean Barnes[5]

10. 20D-Jacob Dye[10]

11. 4WW-Nathan Weiler[15]

12. 26-Jacob Harris[17]

13. 2A-Alex Salzman[18]

14. 74E-Claud Estes III[9]

15. 4W-Kasey Weaver[11]

16. 76-Jay Russell[14]

17. 4G-Clint Garner[12]

18. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[13]

B-Main (20 Laps)

1. 88J-Jeremy Huish[4]

2. 11JX-Colby Stubblefield[3]

3. 35W-Gaige Weldon[8]

4. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[6]

5. 14S-Ethan Barrow[13]

6. 14-Nick Barger[10]

7. 4X-Jason Danley[2]

8. 17L-Lee Goos Jr[18]

9. 24-Trevor Serbus[15]

10. 11JJ-Taylor Velasquez[12]

11. 77X-John Klabunde[11]

12. 35L-Ty Ledger[14]

13. 20-Chad Wilson[5]

14. 31BW-Braxton Weger[21]

15. 98-Ryan Padgett[16]

16. 69-Mike Moore[19]

17. 11D-Dominic White[24]

18. 01J-Jeb Sessums[23]

19. 14G-Gene Ackland[1]

20. 18W-Cole Wayman[7]

21. 16-Conner Thomas[9]

22. 2T-Cameron Thompson[20]

23. 15-Brody Brown[17]

24. 31-Landon Thompson[22]