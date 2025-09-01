LOGAN SEAVEY TOPS ﻿LOUIE VERMEIL CLASSIC FINALE AT CALISTOGA

By Lance Jennings

Calistoga, California (August 31, 2025)………Taking command from Ryan Bernal on lap 26, Logan Seavey led the rest of the way to claim Sunday’s finale of the 14th Louie Vermeil Classic at Calistoga Speedway.

The Sutter, California driver piloted the Kevin Kozlowski owned Works Limited “W” Schnee to the $10,000 victory with the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car Series. Bernal, previous night winner J.J. Yeley, R.J. Johnson, and fast qualifier Max Adams followed Seavey to the checkered flags.

Loomis, California’s Max Adams opened the night by posting the second Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award of his career. The driver of the Dwight Cheney owned #42 Barnes Oil Systems Inc. DRC recorded a time of 20.083 seconds over the 31 car roster.

Multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. of Buckeye, Arizona powered his #47 MP Environmental Services Triple X to victory in the 8-lap In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. & Wiley Miller II / Sexton Fire Protection First Heat Race. Sebastopol, California’s “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign returned to USAC CRA action in the PHR Racing #92 Pacific Highway Rentals Maxim and won the Silbermann Solar / Factory Wraps Second Heat Race. Ryan Bernal of Hollister, California claimed the WC Friend Company Access Systems / In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Third Heat Race aboard the Josh Ford Motorsports #73 NOS Energy Drink Triple X.

Using a 360 cubic inch engine, Sacramento, California’s Mark Hanson raced to victory in the 10-lap Factory Wraps Semi Main event in Danny Matranga’s #79 Dependable Crane DRC. Ricky Lewis, Brecken Guerrero, Ryan Timmons, Marty Hawkins, and Connor Speir earned the final transfer spots to the feature.

Starting twentieth, Blake Bower of Brentwood, California earned the In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner / Steve Lafond Photos / Brian & Alicia Garges Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors. The former USAC Western States Midget Champion and rookie of the year placed ninth on the big half-mile oval.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car Series will return to action on Saturday, September 13th at Perris Auto Speedway. That night, the non-winged 410s will join the famed World of Outlaws Sprint Cars at the “So-Cal Showdown.”

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car Series, visit www.usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: August 31, 2025 – Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, California – 14th Louie Vermeil Classic Presented By Quick Change Liquid Energy Drink & West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS QUALIFYING: 1. Max Adams, 42, Cheney-20.083; 2. Logan Seavey, W, Kozlowski-20.257; 3. R.J. Johnson, 33p, Petty-20.333; 4. J.J. Yeley, 33, Petty-20.466; 5. Kaleb Montgomery, 3, Montgomery-20.493; 6. Ryan Bernal, 73, Ford-20.496; 7. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-20.641; 8. Austin Williams, 17w, Dunkel-20.652; 9. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-20.858; 10. Tommy Malcolm, 5x, Napier-20.954; 11. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-21.064; 12. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-21.203; 13. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-21.220; 14. Geoff Ensign, 92, PHR-21.326; 15. Nate Schank, 1, Lawson-21.377; 16. Mark Hanson, 79, Matranga-21.521; 17. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-21.530; 18. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-21.544; 19. Andrew Sweeney, 98A, Guerrero-21.587; 20. Blake Bower, 17x, Dunkel-21.646; 21. Jacob Tuttle, 87, Tuttle-21.657; 22. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-21.708; 23. Marty Hawkins, 3m, Cheney/Hawkins-21.745; 24. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-21.849; 25. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-21.868; 26. Connor Speir, 57, Speir-22.011; 27. Heath Holdsclaw, 33H, Holdsclaw-22.016; 28. Josh Gillis, 18, Gillis-22.162; 29. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-22.484; 30. Kyle Shipley, 0G, Black Gold-22.548; 31. T.J. Hartman, 67x, Walker-22.584.

IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. J.J. Yeley, 3. Tommy Malcolm, 4. A.J. Bender, 5. Max Adams, 6. Andrew Sweeney, 7. Connor Lundy, 8. Mark Hanson, 9. Brecken Guerrero, 10. Josh Gillis, 11. T.J. Hartman. NT

SILBERMANN SOLAR / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Geoff Ensign, 2. Logan Seavey, 3. Austin Williams, 4. Kaleb Montgomery, 5. Blake Bower, 6. Logan Calderwood, 7. Ryan Timmons, 8. Marty Hawkins, 9. Connor Speir, 10. Elexa Herrera. NT

WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Ryan Bernal, 2. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 3. Nate Schank, 4. Jacob Tuttle, 5. Cody Williams, 6. R.J. Johnson, 7. Kyle Shipley, 8. Verne Sweeney, 9. Heath Holdsclaw, 10. Ricky Lewis. NT

FACTORY WRAPS SEMI: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Mark Hanson, 2. Ricky Lewis, 3. Brecken Guerrero, 4. Ryan Timmons, 5. Marty Hawkins, 6. Connor Speir, 7. Verne Sweeney, 8. Heath Holdsclaw, 9. Elexa Herrera, 10. T.J. Hartman, 11. Josh Gillis, 12. Kyle Shipley, 13. Connor Lundy. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (5), 2. Ryan Bernal (1), 3. J.J. Yeley (3), 4. R.J. Johnson (4), 5. Max Adams (6), 6. Tommy Malcolm (10), 7. Kaleb Montgomery (2), 8. Logan Calderwood (11), 9. Blake Bower (20), 10. A.J. Bender (13), 11. Austin Williams (8), 12. Connor Lundy (25-P), 13. Geoff Ensign (14), 14. Jacob Tuttle (21), 15. Connor Speir (24), 16. Mark Hanson (16), 17. Brecken Guerrero (22), 18. Marty Hawkins (23), 19. Cody Williams (9), 20. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (18), 21. Charles Davis Jr. (7), 22. Andrew Sweeney (19), 23. Nate Schank (15), 24. Ryan Timmons (17), 25. Ricky Lewis (12). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

**Charles Davis Jr. flipped on lap 17 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Ryan Bernal, Laps 26-30 Logan Seavey.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER / STEVE LAFOND PHOTOS HARD CHARGER: Blake Bower (20th to 9th)

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-R.J. Johnson-1002, 2-Ricky Lewis-991, 3-Austin Williams-853, 4-A.J. Bender-830, 5-Tommy Malcolm-796, 6-David Gasper-716, 7-Blake Bower-714, 8-Charles Davis Jr.-660, 9-Connor Lundy-597, 10-Cody Williams-567.

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: September 13 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – So-Cal Showdown