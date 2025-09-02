Reutzel Returns to Action During Tuscarora Weekend

(September 2, 2025) — Aaron Reutzel announced on Monday he will return to the driver’s seat of the Ridge and Sons Racing entry for the Tuscarora 50 weekend starting on Thursday with the High Limit Sprint Car Series.

Reutzel has been on the sidelines after sustaining a fractured foot during a crash during Kings Royal weekend at Eldora Speedway on July 18th. Reutzel has been with the team as Justin Sanders filled in for the injured Reutzel.

Reutzel has seven feature victories during the 2025 season including one on July 16th during the Double Down Duels before being injured two days later.