WILKE SCORES HILL WINGLESS WIN

By Mike Babicz

(Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Sunday, August 31, 2025)–Genesee’s Eric Wilke led flag to flag in the non-stop 20-lap AutoMeter powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints feature at The Hill Raceway in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. Labor Day weekend Sunday, August 31.

“I remember coming here when I was 11-years-old and watching my Uncle(Jeff) race,” said Wilke, who finished second in the first wingless main held at the Door County track a year earlier in 2024. “This is special scoring the win here.”

“Adam (Taylor) is the guy to beat right now, and I knew he was coming but didn’t know how close,” admitted Wilke. “The car was set up right by my crew and I was able to put it where I wanted.”

“This track is different from any we’ve driven with the wingless,” said Taylor of Whitfield, IN following his second place finish. “It seems set up more for flat track motorcycles, but we had the car set up right and I was able to work the bottom and the top. Congratulations to Eric. A first(Wilmot on Saturday, August 30) and second here makes the trip from Indiana worth it.”

“This race took a lot out of me,” said Rusty Egan of Round Lake Beach, IL taking the final podium spot finishing third. “It was challenging but the car stuck on the high side. I’ll take it.”

Wilke’s win was by 2.5 seconds at the checkered over second place Taylor. Egan was third. Watertown’s Greg Alt fourth edging out fifth place Tyler Kuxhouse of Antioch, IL in a side by side finish.

Egan won the Fox Lake Harbor presents All Star Performance/BR Motorsports 1st Heat.

Wilke took the win in the Game Day Men’s Health presents Rod End Supply/King Race Products 2nd Heat.

Kenosha’s Bryce Andrews posted a new track record of :15.601 seconds in Body Craft qualifying eclipsing the mark set a year earlier of :15.632 seconds by Zach Raidart of Gurnee, IL who also won the inaugural feature.

Next up for the Wisconsin WingLESS is a doubleheader weekend as part of the 25th Annual Jerry Reichert Memorial along with the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprints at Cedar Lake Speedway in Somerset, WI Friday and Saturday, September 5 & 6.