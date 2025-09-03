BACK IN THE SADDLE: Brian Brown to make return at Tuscarora 50

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (September 4, 2025) – It is a former Tuscarora 50 champion worth $62,000, has not been in the seat since the Knoxville Nationals, sustaining hand and wrist injuries during the Thursday portion of the four-day program.

“I’m excited to get back to work,” Brian Brown was quick to note. “Originally, the doctor said eight weeks. We’re at the four-week mark now, but after a follow up appointment, the doctor feels good about the healing process in my left wrist and I’m in a good position to give this a shot. Although I’ll have to race with a brace supporting my wrist, I’m still confident in my abilities and hopefully compete for a few wins starting with this weekend’s Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal. Just super grateful for the outpour of support since my crash at Knoxville.

“Also, I can’t say enough about my wife, Heather. She’s sacrificed so much and has done so much in taking care of me this last month,” Brown added. “I’m not a very good patient.”

Although off for nearly a month, Brown will roll into Port Royal with three victories to his credit, his most recent on July 12 at Knoxville Raceway – the product of a hard charge from 16th on the grid.

The 58th Annual Tuscarora 50 finale is scheduled to award $58,000 on Saturday, September 6.

ON DECK:

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2025 season with High Limit Racing’s Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, on Thursday through Saturday, September 4-6.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Brian Brown Racing would like to thank Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, Ditzfeld Transfer, Ditzfeld Container Service, Weld Wheels, Champion Brands, MC Power, Housby, Iowa Lottery, Maxim Chassis, J.D. Welding & Machine, Waldinger, Smiley’s Racing Products, Wolfe Eye Clinic, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem’s Helmets, Factory Kahne Shocks, Cometic Gaskets, C&M Lawn & Landscape, Walker Performance Filtration, System One, HostIowa.net, Fultz Excavating, Restless Spirits Distillery, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, AL Driveline, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Rod End Supply, Winter’s Performance Products, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Ultra-Lite Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, Outerwears, MPD, All Star Performance, 6B Apparel, MSD Ignition, Classic Ink USA Screenprinting, Stehman Motorsports, Kat Excavation, and Garrett Racing Engines for their continued support.

2025 BBR STATISTICS:

Wins: 3

Top-Fives: 12

Top-Tens: 21

2025 BRIAN BROWN RACING HIGHLIGHTS:

Earned three consecutive top-tens (6th, 3rd, 2nd) during ASCS National Tour/DIRTcar Nationals competition at Volusia Speedway Park on January 30 through February 1. Earned one top-ten (6th) during World of Outlaws DIRTcar Nationals action at Volusia Speedway Park on February 5. Finished 11th versus Outlaws at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, April 19. Finished fifth at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, April 26. Finished second at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 3. Earned first victory of 2025 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 10. Earned second victory of 2025 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 17. Finished fourth at Knoxville Raceway on May 24. Finished tenth in Port Royal Speedway’s Bob Weikert Memorial on Sunday, May 25. Finished sixth at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 31. Finished second at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, June 28. Earned victory at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, July 12 (1st from 16th). Capped 2025 Kings Royal Week with fourth-place finish in $200,000-to-win Kings Royal finale on Saturday, July 19. Finished second at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, July 26. Finished tenth in 360 Knoxville Nationals on Saturday, August 2. Finished third in Knoxville’s Capitani Classic on Sunday, August 3.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

X: www.twitter.com/brianbrown21

News coverage: www.fullyinjected.com

Online home: www.brianbrownracing.com

Merchandise: www.shopbrianbrownracing.com

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com

Watch Knoxville Raceway weekly at www.dirtvision.com

Watch High Limit Sprint Car Series at www.floracing.com