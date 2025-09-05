Gravel Victorious at Vado

VADO, N.M. (September 5, 2025) — David Gravel won the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Vado Speedway Park. Gravel passed Kerry Madsen with six laps to go in the 30 lap main event. Logan Schuchart was able to slide by Madsen for the second position with Madsen holding onto the final podium position. Buddy Kofoid and Landon Crawley rounded out the top five.

On the opening lap of the feature Alex Pettas and Connor Morrell flipped separately in turns one and two. Pettas was able to exit his car under his own power while Morrell was transported to a local area hospital alert and talking with the safety crew.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Vado Speedway Park

Vado, New Mexico

Friday, September 5, 2025

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying

1. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.017[8]

2. 2-David Gravel, 12.062[1]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.114[15]

4. 99-Skylar Gee, 12.117[5]

5. 15S-Kerry Madsen, 12.137[4]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.162[14]

7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.197[20]

8. 45X-Landon Crawley, 12.212[19]

9. 18-Emerson Axsom, 12.213[6]

10. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.221[11]

11. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.239[7]

12. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.270[16]

13. W-Donny Schatz, 12.295[9]

14. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.296[22]

15. 6-Zach Hampton, 12.345[3]

16. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.376[17]

17. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.432[21]

18. J2-John Carney II, 12.686[2]

19. 2X-Alex Pettas, 12.744[10]

20. 2B-Brett Becker, 12.819[18]

21. 45-Don Grable, 12.883[13]

22. 4J-Tuesday Calderwood, 12.890[12]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 99-Skylar Gee[2]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

5. W-Donny Schatz[5]

6. 7S-Chris Windom[6]

7. 4J-Tuesday Calderwood[8]

8. 2X-Alex Pettas[7]

Real American Beer Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 15S-Kerry Madsen[2]

3. 45X-Landon Crawley[3]

4. 23-Garet Williamson[6]

5. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

7. 2B-Brett Becker[7]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]

3. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]

4. 18-Emerson Axsom[3]

5. J2-John Carney II[6]

6. 6-Zach Hampton[5]

7. 45-Don Grable[7]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

2. 2-David Gravel[2]

3. 15S-Kerry Madsen[4]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

6. 99-Skylar Gee[3]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[2]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

3. 15S-Kerry Madsen[3]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]

5. 45X-Landon Crawley[8]

6. 99-Skylar Gee[6]

7. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[10]

9. 17B-Bill Balog[7]

10. 23-Garet Williamson[11]

11. W-Donny Schatz[13]

12. 2C-Cole Macedo[9]

13. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[17]

14. 18-Emerson Axsom[12]

15. 7S-Chris Windom[16]

16. 6-Zach Hampton[18]

17. J2-John Carney II[15]

18. 2B-Brett Becker[20]

19. 4J-Tuesday Calderwood[19]

20. 45-Don Grable[21]

21. 28M-Conner Morrell[14]

22. 2X-Alex Pettas[22]