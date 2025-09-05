McClelland Wins ASCS Sooner Region Feature at Creek County

SAPULPA, OK (September 5, 2025) — Sean McClelland won the ASCS Sooner Region feature Friday night at Creek County Speedway. McClelland moved up from fourth starting position for the victory over Ryder McCutcheon, Bradley Fezard, Cody Gardner, and Alex Sewell.

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklhoma

Friday, Septembre 5, 2025

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[2]

2. 11-Rodney Huband[4]

3. 8M-Kade Morton[6]

4. 23-Seth Bergman[3]

5. 22C-Blake Edwards[1]

6. 52-Hayden Mabe[5]

7. 7M-Chance Morton[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 15D-Andrew Deal[3]

2. 938-Bradley Fezard[6]

3. B2-Carson Bolden[1]

4. 88-Jordan Knight[4]

5. 35-Ross Moore[2]

6. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Sean McClelland[2]

2. 42-Caleb Saiz[1]

3. 31-Casey Wills[4]

4. 55M-Corey McGehee[6]

5. 7F-Joshua Tyre[5]

DNS: 29-Emilio Hoover

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Cody Gardner[1]

2. 8-Alex Sewell[2]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]

4. 8R-Ryker Pace[6]

5. 5$-Danny Smith[5]

6. 5L-Lucas Boxwell[4]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman[2]

2. 5$-Danny Smith[4]

3. 26M-Fred Mattox[8]

4. 29-Emilio Hoover[11]

5. 7F-Joshua Tyre[3]

6. 22C-Blake Edwards[6]

7. 88-Jordan Knight[1]

8. 35-Ross Moore[5]

9. 52-Hayden Mabe[7]

10. 5L-Lucas Boxwell[9]

DNS: 7M-Chance Morton

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1-Sean McClelland[4]

2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[3]

3. 938-Bradley Fezard[1]

4. 6-Cody Gardner[7]

5. 8-Alex Sewell[8]

6. 23-Seth Bergman[15]

7. 42-Caleb Saiz[9]

8. 7F-Joshua Tyre[19]

9. 31-Casey Wills[10]

10. B2-Carson Bolden[14]

11. 5$-Danny Smith[16]

12. 29-Emilio Hoover[18]

13. 22C-Blake Edwards[20]

14. 8M-Kade Morton[6]

15. 8R-Ryker Pace[12]

16. 26M-Fred Mattox[17]

17. 11-Rodney Huband[5]

18. 55M-Corey McGehee[11]

19. 9$-Kyle Clark[13]

20. 15D-Andrew Deal[2]