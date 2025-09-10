CRSA TO MAKE UP WEEDSPORT SEPTEMBER 28

By Marty Czekala

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – CRSA Sprints and Mike Emhof, along with Jimmy Phelps and Weedsport Speedway track officials, will be making up the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge Finale Sept. 28 as a part of Encore 50 night.

This is the race that has been held over from July 26. The exact process, for the 25 locked in teams as planned for the Sept. 6 event, will be utilized.

Preliminary events were completed back in July, with Scott Landers and Timmy Lotz set to bring the field of 25 to green. For Sept. 28 CRSA teams will open the evening with hot laps followed by the originally lined up 25 lap A-Main right after the completion of the Modified and Sportsman heats.

The final points payout toward the overall championship will still take place here. Zach Sobotka leads Dillon Paddock by 29 points. A 14th-place finish or better for Sobotka will give him a significant championship advantage with a show-up race remaining after September.

Pits will open at 3 p.m. with hot laps at 5 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Highside Racewear, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

