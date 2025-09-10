Heated point battle concludes in grand fashion at Forni-Humphreys Classic Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The biggest event of the Berco Redwood championship campaign invades Placerville Speedway this Saturday September 13th, with the $8,500 to win “Forni-Humphreys Classic” set to finish off the point season in style.

The 20th running of the event is shaping up to be one of the best, with just 10 points separating the top three drivers in the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car standings. Modesto’s Tony Gomes goes into the finale with a scant three-point lead over Sacramento’s Austin Wood.

Lurking back in third and just 10 markers behind Gomes is veteran Andy Forsberg, who always seems to find a way to come out on top in championship battles.

All three drivers have been fantastic this season at Placerville Speedway and Saturday should be a night to remember. Suisun City’s Chance Grasty (24-points behind Gomes) and Placerville’s Shane Hopkins complete the top five heading into the championship finale.

Oakley’s Nick Baldwin has become one of the best to ever sit behind the wheel of a race car at Placerville Speedway. He will be attempting to lock up his sixth consecutive Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock title this weekend and number seven overall.

Yuba City’s Rod Oliver and Nevada driver Howard Miller both are searching for their initial Kings Meats Ltd. Late Model and Mountain Democrat Mini Truck title respectively. Oliver and Miller look to finish it off at the Forni-Humphreys Classic on Saturday.

About the event:

The Forni family has a great history in El Dorado County, with deep ties to the El Dorado County Fairgrounds and much of the land on which it sits. Much like his forefathers, Mark Forni had a great passion for the county fair and its attributes, especially the racetrack.

From the time he was a young child and the days when Placerville Speedway was known as Hangtown Speedway, Mark was actively involved with the weekly auto races, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need involved with the sport he loved.

Later in life, Mark continued his contributions to local auto racing, sponsoring many race teams with his business, Forni’s Trucking. He later became a member of the El Dorado County Fair Board and focused on the issues regarding the future of the fair and the speedway.

Mark Forni believed in working relationships. He understood the importance of race promoters, sponsorships, and the one key element for every event to be successful, the spectator.

In November of 2004, Mark was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. During his final months, Mark had the opportunity to say goodbye to friends and family and spend some special moments with his wife and children, a bittersweet time for those who knew and loved him so much. In the summer of 2005, Mark passed away at the early age of 45.

Saturday is also our way of remembering our fellow friend C.J. Humphreys, who we lost in February of 2023.

Affectionately known as the “Happy Camper” C.J. ranks number six in all-time Winged 360 Sprint Car wins on the red clay, having earned 25 victories in his career. He also holds the honor of being the original North vs South Civil War Series champion during the 1991 season.

Chris and his No. 85 Sprint Car were as synonymous as any in the Placerville Speedway pit area over the years. His competitive spirit and all-around good-natured attitude have been sorely missed around the track.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during Forni-Humphreys Classic will be General Admission on Saturday September 13th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost just $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr091325

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

