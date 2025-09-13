Grant Adds to His USAC National Sprint Car Series Win Total at Circle City

From Richie Murray

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (September 12, 2025) — In his first race as USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing’s career win king, Justin Grant performed an encore performance on Friday night during the third running of the Ashlea Albertson Memorial at Indianapolis, Indiana’s Circle City Raceway.

One week after surpassing Dave Darland at the top of the list with series victory number 63, the Ione, California native added one more to the record book with triumph number 64 in his TOPP Motorsports/NOS Energy Drink – TOPP Industries – LA Poly/Maxim/Kistler Chevy.

Starting third, Grant raced his way into the lead by lap nine, then led five laps before relinquishing the top spot momentarily to Gunnar Setser. Two laps later, Grant fought his way back to the front, then led the remaining 15 circuits of the 30-lapper to earn his first career win at the 1/4-mile dirt oval.

Circle City hasn’t been all that kind to Grant over the years. In 10 career series starts at CCR, he held an uncharacteristically subpar average finish of 12.1. Furthermore, his 10th victory of the 2025 USAC National Sprint Car campaign is the second time he’s reached double figures in a single season.

“This car has been so, so good lately; it’s been so fun,” Grant complimented. “We usually dread coming to Circle City. I didn’t think we’d ever win a race here. But we found some things earlier this year here, and then at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we were really good and I feel like it’s a really similar surface to here.”

In fact, he’s just the third driver in series history to have multiple seasons of 10 or more USAC National Sprint Car victories: Larry Dickson (1968 & 1970), Pancho Carter (1976 & 1977) and Justin Grant (2023 & 2025).

Grant was sporting a bit of a different look at Circle City. After a crash at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway a month-and-a-half ago, he was fitted with a hard cast to assist in the healing process of his broken left foot. Although still hobbling around with the aid of a pair of crutches, Grant was sans cast for the first time since late July.

“I was able to get out of my cast this week,” Grant revealed. “I thought my foot wasn’t hurting, but once I got it out of the cast, it was hurting again. I felt like this one would’ve been tough in the cast. When I could be 75 percent in the brake pedal and 100 percent in the throttle pedal smashing around Kokomo, I could do that. Being 20 percent in both of them was really, really hard for me, which you had to do a lot of here tonight.”

Setser, who made his USAC National Sprint Car debut in this very race at this track one year ago, shuffled out to the initial lead from his pole starting position. Entering the first turn on the opening lap, outside front row starter Jake Swanson snagged the cushion with his right rear tire, which whiplashed the car around as he got back on the gas and motored away.

Swanson’s slight plight seemed to be a case of no harm, no foul after he drove around the outside of Setser for the lead in turn two on the seventh lap. However, Swanson’s fun at the front came to an abrupt halt one lap later. As Swanson exited turn four, his rear axle suddenly snapped. Swanson ultimately coasted to a stop at the end of the front straightaway, but before coming to a rest, Grant nearly saw his night upended at that moment, getting airborne after ramping over Swanson’s left rear wheel. Grant kept on keeping on while Swanson was done for the night with a 23rd place result.

Swanson’s misfortune slotted Setser back into the lead. But just one lap after resuming, trouble unfolded in turn four as a mechanism in Jadon Rogers’ steering malfunctioned, sending him straight across the racetrack and into Kayla Roell as the two jockeyed for the 15th spot. After contact with Roell, Rogers flipped over, finishing his night for good.

Just prior to the red flag, both Grant and Kevin Thomas Jr. had slid their way into the top two spots past Setser in turns one and two. But with the stoppage, the race reverted back to the last completed lap, thus sending Setser back to the front of the line. One completed lap following the ensuing restart, Grant got enough momentum rolling on the high side to drive by Setser and lead lap nine.

After a flurry of cautions, Grant altered his line on a restart just before midway after receiving a signal but then altered the plan when it proved to be not as effective as what he was already doing.

“Anytime there’s a lane above (the cushion), Jeff Walker is standing over there in the pit stands going, ‘get above it buddy,’ so I thought I’d give it a try,” Grant explained. “I was kind of doing it in turns three and four in that little bit of a slick groove. Then I got down in turns one and two and I felt like I was making better speed but I was getting more pressure from Mitchel (Moles) and I was able to see the video board and could tell that I really wasn’t getting away from them.”

As Grant was fighting to fend off Moles to his outside, Setser was cruising along the bottom and made his way back to the point to pace laps 14-15. That’s when Grant got back to the basics.

“When I just got back to slipping in and running the curb nice, they took the camera off me, so I figured we must’ve been all right,” Grant said of the back straightaway video board he’d taken quick ganders at throughout the race. I really just needed to settle down and not get cute; just go run the cushion. It looked like it was getting clear above it, so I kind of searched around and felt like I was better off just doing it pretty vanilla.”

Grant hit the cushion precisely on lap 16 and bolted around the outside of Setser to reassume the lead. Moles followed suit into second as Setser fell back to third while practically the entire top-five ran under a blanket with Briggs Danner in fourth and Thomas fifth. For Grant, the method worked like a charm.

“The laps I’d burn down in, I could drive this thing a lot harder than I realized I could,” Grant said. “I’d get a good run off four and I’d burn down into one and I thought, ‘oh boy, I’ve overshot it here and I’m going to crash.’ It ended up ripping right through there, and really, the more pedal I was able to run at it, the more stable it got.”

Moles was able to draw within a couple car lengths of Grant getting into the corners, but over the final two laps, Moles had to scrape and claw his way back into second as the pesky Danner relentlessly fought for the spot. In the meantime, Grant jetted away scot-free to cross the line as the winner 0.746 seconds ahead of Moles with Danner third, Chase Stockon fourth and Setser fifth.

For Moles, it was yet another case of “close again.” For the fifth time this season, Moles finished second, just one spot shy of his first win of the 2025 USAC National Sprint Car season. On this night, he dug deep on his path from sixth to second for his second consecutive runner-up result at Circle City this season. To begin the night, Moles recorded his series-leading 11th fast time of the year and his 26th career USAC National Sprint Car Honest Abe Roof Fast Qualifying time, tying himself for 17th place all-time alongside USAC Hall of Famer Jay Drake.

Danner muscled his way from his seventh starting spot to finish third for his best career USAC National Sprint Car result to date at Circle City, surpassing his fifth from July of 2024.

Stockon was docked two rows for being late to staging at the start of the feature. In the end, he shrugged it off and still managed to move forward, going plus-eight from 12th to fourth, equaling his best career finish at CCR in his 13th start at the track. That made him the night’s Rod End Supply Hard Charger.

At one point, Matt Goodnight ran as far back as 10th in the semi-feature. On the last corner of the last lap, he still ran sixth but split between two cars to grab the fourth and final transfer spot by a nose, thus punching his ticket into the feature starting field as well as Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night honors.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 12, 2025 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Ashlea Albertson Memorial

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-11.833; 2. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-11.922; 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-11.950; 4. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-11.962; 5. Jake Swanson, 5T, Daming Swanson-12.001; 6. Gunnar Setser, 5G, KO-12.011; 7. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.015; 8. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-12.107; 9. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-12.115; 10. C.J. Leary, 21AZ, Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian-12.138; 11. Chase Stockon, 92, Sertich-12.176; 12. Chance Crum, 83c, Crum-12.181; 13. Austin Nigh, 97, Nigh-12.260; 14. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-12.267; 15. Kayla Roell, 4K, Roell-12.280; 16. Shane Cottle, 34, Olson-12.321; 17. Jadon Rogers, 5, Baldwin/Fox-12.350; 18. Max Adams, 23s, Simon-12.375; 19. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-12.375; 20. Logan Prickett, 37, Prickett-12.404; 21. Todd Hobson, 44, Soudrette-12.413; 22. Carson Garrett, 2E, Epperson-12.433; 23. Matt Westfall, 54, Westfall-12.506; 24. Gabriel Gilbert, 10G, GGR-12.530; 25. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-12.539; 26. Devan Myers, 75, Myers-12.549; 27. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-12.574; 28. Beau Brandon, 21, Hajduk-12.593; 29. Matt Goodnight, 39G, Goodnight-12.792; 30. Rob Caho Jr., 78, Caho-12.853; 31. Tony Paquette, 55, Paquette-13.574; 32. Wyatt Burks, 16K, Knight-NT.

CAR IQ FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Ricky Lewis, 2. Todd Hobson, 3. Mitchel Moles, 4. Jake Swanson, 5. Rylan Gray, 6. Austin Nigh, 7. Matt Goodnight, 8. Jadon Rogers. NT

K1 RACEGEAR SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Carson Garrett, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Hayden Reinbold, 5. Gunnar Setser, 6. Devan Myers, 7. Rob Caho Jr., 8. Max Adams. 2:06.687

USAC GEAR THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Logan Seavey, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Matt Westfall, 5. Kale Drake, 6. Kayla Roell, 7. Zack Pretorius, 8. Tony Paquette. NT

COOKOUT FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Briggs Danner, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Chance Crum, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Beau Brandon, 6. Logan Prickett, 7. Gabriel Gilbert, 8. Wyatt Burks. 2:11.492

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kayla Roell, 2. Jadon Rogers, 3. Zack Pretorius, 4. Matt Goodnight, 5. Gabriel Gilbert, 6. Austin Nigh, 7. Tony Paquette, 8. Rob Caho Jr., 9. Devan Myers, 10. Wyatt Burks, 11. Logan Prickett. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (3), 2. Mitchel Moles (6), 3. Briggs Danner (7), 4. Chase Stockon (12), 5. Gunnar Setser (1), 6. C.J. Leary (10), 7. Ricky Lewis (8), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 9. Kyle Cummins (5), 10. Logan Seavey (9), 11. Todd Hobson (17), 12. Chance Crum (16), 13. Carson Garrett (18), 14. Rylan Gray (20), 15. Kayla Roell (13), 16. Zack Pretorius (21), 17. Hayden Reinbold (11), 18. Kale Drake (22), 19. Shane Cottle (14), 20. Matt Goodnight (23), 21. Matt Westfall (19), 22. Beau Brandon (24), 23. Jake Swanson (2), 24. Jadon Rogers (15). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-6 Gunnar Setser, Lap 7 Jake Swanson, Lap 8 Gunnar Setser, Laps 9-13 Justin Grant, Laps 14-15 Gunar Setser, Laps 16-30 Justin Grant.

**Jadon Rogers flipped on lap 8 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-2501, 2-Mitchel Moles-2260, 3-Logan Seavey-2220, 4-Justin Grant-2128, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2120, 6-Briggs Danner-2094, 7-C.J. Leary-1966, 8-Jake Swanson-1925, 9-Kale Drake-1766, 10-Robert Ballou-1693.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-212, 2-Briggs Danner-141, 3-Gunnar Setser-128, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-121, 5-C.J. Leary-113, 6-Justin Grant-107, 7-Logan Seavey-106, 8-Kyle Cummins-96, 9-Chase Stockon-93, 10-Hayden Reinbold-83.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 13, 2025 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – 18th Haubstadt Hustler

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Mitchel Moles (11.890)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Mitchel Moles (11.833)

Car IQ/Ashlea Albertson Memorial First Heat Winner: Ricky Lewis

K1 RaceGear/Ashlea Albertson Memorial Second Heat Winner: Kyle Cummins

USAC Gear/Ashlea Albertson Memorial Third Heat Winner: Chase Stockon

Cookout/Ashlea Albertson Memorial Fourth Heat Winner: Briggs Danner

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Kayla Roell

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Chase Stockon (12th to 4th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Matt Goodnight