Gunn Wins Wild Feature at Butler that Tightens Point Race

QUINCY, MI (September 13, 2025) — Tyler Gunn was able to avoid the misfortune of others in route to winning the sprint car feature Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway.

Gunn inherited the lead after Keith Sheffer Jr. and Thomas Schinderle made contact racing for the lead in turn two on lap 22 and led the final three circuits for the victory.

Sterling Cling, Gary Taylor, Dan McCarron, and Brad Lamberson rounded out the top five.

Earlier in the race Butler Motor Speedway point leader Josh Turner had an off track excursion that relegated him to a 16th place finish. Turner now holds a two point advantage over Jason Blonde going into the final night point racing at Butler next Saturday.

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Qualifying

1. 34-Sterling Cling, 13.298[4]

2. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.331[17]

3. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.502[15]

4. 01-Tyler Gunn, 13.503[8]

5. 51-Gary Taylor, 13.520[12]

6. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.531[2]

7. 4-Josh Turner, 13.595[5]

8. 10B-Jason Blonde, 13.954[9]

9. 15-Darel Woolsey, 14.015[13]

10. 22-Aaron Shaffer, 14.125[6]

11. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 14.179[11]

12. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 14.182[10]

13. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.235[7]

14. 23-Charlie Baur, 14.258[16]

15. 22J-Jeremy Luther, 14.396[14]

16. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr, 14.488[18]

17. 27S-Tony Stack, 15.179[1]

18. 47-Avery Neal, 15.914[3]

19. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 15.914[19]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

2. 34-Sterling Cling[1]

3. 51-Gary Taylor[3]

4. 4-Josh Turner[4]

5. 27-Brad Lamberson[7]

6. 20A-Andy Chehowski[6]

7. 27S-Tony Stack[9]

DNS: 33F-Jason Ferguson

DNS: 22J-Jeremy Luther

DNS: 15-Darel Woolsey

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Thomas Schinderle[1]

2. 01-Tyler Gunn[2]

3. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[3]

4. 22-Aaron Shaffer[5]

5. 23-Charlie Baur[7]

6. 10B-Jason Blonde[4]

7. 49-Brian Ruhlman[6]

8. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[8]

9. 47-Avery Neal[9]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 01-Tyler Gunn[1]

2. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

3. 34-Sterling Cling[4]

4. 41-Thomas Schinderle[3]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 01-Tyler Gunn[4]

2. 34-Sterling Cling[3]

3. 51-Gary Taylor[5]

4. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

5. 27-Brad Lamberson[9]

6. 22-Aaron Shaffer[8]

7. 23-Charlie Baur[10]

8. 10B-Jason Blonde[12]

9. 49-Brian Ruhlman[14]

10. 20A-Andy Chehowski[11]

11. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[16]

12. 41-Thomas Schinderle[1]

13. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[6]

14. 27S-Tony Stack[13]

15. 47-Avery Neal[18]

16. 4-Josh Turner[7]

17. 15-Darel Woolsey[19]

DNS: 33F-Jason Ferguson

DNS: 22J-Jeremy Luther