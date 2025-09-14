Seavy Holds Off Grant to Win Haubstadt Hustler

HAUBSTADT, IN (September 13, 2025) — Logan Seavey won the “Haubstadt Hustler” Saturday night with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series at Tri-State Speedway. Seavey passed Hayden Reinbold on lap 19 for the lead and held off Friday night feature winner Justin Grant by 0.707 seconds at the finish.

Reinbold, Kevin Thomas Jr, and Kyle Cummins rounded out the top five.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 13, 2025 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – 18th Haubstadt Hustler

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.717; 2. Gunnar Setser, 5G, KO-13.794; 3. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.859; 4. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-13.864; 5. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-13.864; 6. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-13.908; 7. Jadon Rogers, 14, Rogers-13.922; 8. Eli Wilhelmus, 55, Wilhelmus-13.992; 9. Chase Stockon, 92, Sertich-14.001; 10. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-14.124; 11. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-14.139; 12. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-14.266; 13. Wyatt Burks, 16K, Knight-14.277; 14. Jake Swanson, 5T, Daming Swanson-14.300; 15. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE-14.342; 16. C.J. Leary, 21AZ, Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian-14.368; 17. Kendall Ruble, 17, Ruble-14.419; 18. Carson Short, 21m, Edwards-14.437; 19. Sam Scott, 7s, Scott-14.491; 20. Kayla Roell, 4K, Roell-14.511; 21. Adyn Schmidt, 12s, Schmidt-14.623; 22. Collin Ambrose, 36, Ambrose-14.632; 23. Mike Larrison, 07, American Dream-14.645; 24. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-14.717; 25. Justin Meneely, 100, Meneely-NT; 26. Donny Brackett, 4B, Brackett-NT.

CAR IQ FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Logan Seavey, 3. Jadon Rogers 4. Mitchel Moles, 5. Wyatt Burks, 6. Briggs Danner, 7. Collin Ambrose, 8. Sam Scott, 9. Justin Meneely. 2:18.357

K1 RACEGEAR SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Jake Swanson, 3. Hayden Reinbold, 4. Gunnar Setser, 5. Eli Wilhelmus, 6. Kayla Roell, 7. Kendall Ruble, 8. Mike Larrison, 9. Donny Brackett. NT

USAC GEAR THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Kale Drake, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Carson Short, 6. Aric Gentry, 7. Carson Garrett, 8. Adyn Schmidt. 2:20.152

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (3), 2. Justin Grant (4), 3. Hayden Reinbold (2), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7), 5. Kyle Cummins (1), 6. Chase Stockon (11), 7. Mitchel Moles (6), 8. C.J. Leary (8), 9. Gunnar Setser (5), 10. Jadon Rogers (9), 11. Briggs Danner (12), 12. Kale Drake (13), 13. Carson Short (18), 14. Jake Swanson (15), 15. Adyn Schmidt (21), 16. Kayla Roell (20), 17. Collin Ambrose (22), 18. Eli Wilhelmus (10), 19. Carson Garrett (16), 20. Aric Gentry (23), 21. Wyatt Burks (14), 22. Kendall Ruble (17), 23. Sam Scott (19), 24. Justin Meneely (24). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-18 Hayden Reinbold, Laps 19-40 Logan Seavey.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-2568, 2-Mitchel Moles-2323, 3-Logan Seavey-2300, 4-Justin Grant-2206, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2189, 6-Briggs Danner-2138, 7-C.J. Leary-2023, 8-Jake Swanson-1967, 9-Kale Drake-1811, 10-Robert Ballou-1693.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-213, 2-Briggs Danner-142, 3-Gunnar Setser-128, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-124, 5-C.J. Leary-113, 6-Justin Grant-109, 7-Logan Seavey-108, 8-Chase Stockon-98, 9-Kyle Cummins-96, 10-Hayden Reinbold-83.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 18, 2025 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio –