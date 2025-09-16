Dover Rallies From Ninth to Capture MSTS Event at Clay County Fair Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

SPENCER, Iowa (Sept. 15, 2025) – Jack Dover earned his first career win at Clay County Fair Speedway last Friday in impressive fashion.

Dover guided the Tim Estenson Motorsports No. 53 from ninth to the Winner’s Circle during a Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars main event.

“It felt really good,” he said. “Considering this was really the third week with our brand new car, to be as good as we were was a really good feeling.”

Dover moved from sixth to fifth place in a heat race to narrowly miss making the feature redraw. That lined him up on the inside of the fifth row in the main event. He advanced into the top five on Lap 3. By Lap 11, Dover was running third and he took over the runner-up position on Lap 13. Five laps later, Dover drove into the top spot en route to his second triumph of the season.

“I expected not to be in the redraw because we started sixth and the track wasn’t wide in the heat race,” he said. “We started the feature ninth and everybody kept ripping the top at the beginning. There was a lot of moisture on the bottom so I putted around the bottom probably the first 10 laps. Finally the bottom went away where I had to move to the top. I made a few slide jobs. The track was really good.”

The performance also earned the Hard Charger Award for gaining the most positions and it added to his lead in the MSTS 410 Sprint Cars championship standings heading into the final doubleheader of the season.

Jackson Motorplex in Jackson., Minn., hosts the Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals presented by Wyffels Hybrids this Friday and Saturday. The MSTS 410 Sprint Cars as well as the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series and the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association will be in action both nights.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 12 – Clay County Fair Speedway in Spencer, Iowa – Heat race: 5 (6); Feature: 1 (9).

SEASON STATS –

41 races, 2 wins, 14 top fives, 21 top 10s, 25 top 15s, 29 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., for the Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals presented by Wyffels Hybrids with the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars, the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series and the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Wurth

Wurth USA is one of the leading suppliers of high-quality automotive parts, products and services. For more information, visit http://www.WurthUSA.com.

“We’re grateful to have Bill and everyone from Wurth supporting our team,” Dover said. “They have a great variety of products that have been a big help to cleaning and servicing not only the race car but the trailer as well. They keep our equipment looking great every week.”

Dover would like to thank Certified Transmission, Carpet Land, Truline Logistics, Backlund Plumbing, Estenson Racing, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, True Trucking, Husker Diesel, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Phil Durst, Speedway Engines, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Smith Titanium, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors, Wurth, Mecum Auctions, Industrial Plating and Arai Helmets for their continued support.