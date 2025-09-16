Tony Gomes Claims Placerville Speedway Championship with C&M Motorsports

Petersen Media

A tight points battle came to a head on Saturday night during Placerville Speedway’s season finale, and when the dust settled it was Tony Gomes and C&M Motorsports hoisting their first championship trophy at the historic track located in El Dorado County.

“Saturday night was a dream come true, and it is great to have so many years of hard work pay off,” Tony Gomes said. “We went into the night with a slim lead and knew what we needed to do, and we came out swinging and had a great night.”

With 35 cars on hand for the track’s season finale event which was also the famed Forni/Humphreys Classic, Gomes got the night underway by timing the Lund Construction/Anrak/Sam Rhodes backed No. 7c in second fastest in time trials.

Simply needing to transfer through his heat to earn a spot in the redraw, the Modesto, CA pilot played it safe as he went from fourth to third to punch his ticket into both the feature event as well as the all-important redraw.

Pulling the three, Gomes lined the MatriScope/Alturas Tires/Swartz Diesel backed entry up in the second row of the feature event knowing his championship competitors needed to get in front of him by quite a few spots to upend him.

When the race went green, Gomes hard on the throttle as he settled into third and chased after the lead duo of Landon Brooks and Shane Golobic. Playing it safe as any misstep could cost himself and the team a title, Gomes was still extremely competitive as he battled in the lead pack.

Continuing to run in third, in the last few laps he slipped back to fifth as he opted to not force any issues as his first ever sprint car championship was in his grasp. Still, having a great night, Gomes took the checkered flag in the fifth spot, and then the celebration with his C&M Motorsports team was on with many friends and marketing partners in attendance.

“It just means a lot to finally get Cody and Mandi a track championship at Placerville Speedway after all the years they have supported me, and how close we have came in years past,” Gomes added. “To finally do it is a great feeling, and truly we couldn’t have done it without the great people and partners that have supported and helped over the years. Aside from Cody and Mandi, I also want to thank Bobby Bumgarner, John Svensson, Cody Cook, and Brad Kennedy for their hard work. Having a great group behind you with a positive attitude goes along way, and they all helped ensure we had a smooth night. It is great to be able to say that we are Placerville Speedway Champions.”

The C&M Motorsports team would like to thank Lund Construction, Anrak, Sam Rhodes, MatriScope, Alturas Tires, Swartz Diesel, Adrian Blanco Jewelry, Kings Meats, American Paving Systems, PT Shocks, Creason Enterprises, and all of their product sponsors for their continued support.

ON TAP: With Placerville Speedway’s 2025 season wrapped up, C&M Motorsports is TBD on their remaining schedule.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-21, Wins-3, Top 5’s-11, Top 10’s-14

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with C&M Motorsports by following @PrecisonShocks or @Mandi7C on Twitter.