Forsberg Surges to Adobe Cup Victory at Petaluma

From Gary Thomas

PETALUMA, CA (Sepember 20, 2025) — Andy Forsberg got by Justyn Cox in lapped traffic and went to grab his second consecutive Adobe Cup triumph with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour on Saturday at Petaluma Speedway.

The Auburn veteran piloted the familiar Pacific Highway Rentals No. 92 Sprinter to his eighth career SCCT victory, which ranks fourth on the all-time win list.

“The track was hooked up tonight and that is right up my alley as everybody knows,” Forsberg said after his third Sprint Car Challenge Tour win of the season. “I grew up racing on tracks like this, so I think it definitely gives me an advantage. Thank you to the entire PHR 92 team for doing a great job and giving me a rocket ship in the feature.”

The 35-lap Shop Kyle Larson main event got off to a ragged start when Tyler Cato went upside down on the front stretch. He emerged okay but was done for the night. When the Scott Erwin green flag waved for a second time it was outside front row starter Justyn Cox jumping to the early lead.

Cox had a fantastic night going and held command over Sean Becker and Andy Forsberg during the early stages. Once traffic came into play it became a high-speed chess match between the top trio as they kept fans on the edge of their seats.

With 10 laps complete Forsberg carved his way past Becker and then set his sights on the leader. Cox was working traffic to perfection up till that point, but got caught behind a car on lap 18 and that’s all Forsberg needed to slice his way by to assume the point.

At the same time Becker slipped under Cox to claim the runner up spot. Forsberg ultimately withstood a few more slowdowns and went on to accept the checkered flag over Cox, who got back by Becker on lap 25.

The Clarksburg native had been one of the hottest drivers at Placerville Speedway to end the season and parlayed that into a strong night at Petaluma, where he qualified second, ran second in his heat race, the dash and the main event.

Becker, who began the evening by setting the Sierra Foothills Wine Services Fast Time Award, rounded out the podium, with High Sierra Industries Dash winner Brad Bumgarner and Livermore’s Travis Labat rounding out the top five.

Completing the top 10 in the feature were Pit Stop USA Hard Charger John Clark, Gilroy’s Kurt Nelson, point leader Austin Wood of Sacramento, Yuba City’s Seth Standley and Marysville’s Carson Hammes.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will head next for Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare on Saturday October 4th. The Chris & Brian Faria Memorial acts as the official Trophy Cup Tune-Up race.

Adobe Cup

Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, California

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Qualifying

1. 35-Sean Becker, 13.050[6]

2. 42X-Justyn Cox, 13.130[20]

3. 61-Travis Labat, 13.180[19]

4. 25-Seth Standley, 13.213[15]

5. 99-Tristan Guardino, 13.247[10]

6. 92-Andy Forsberg, 13.356[23]

7. 94-Greg Decaires V, 13.402[16]

8. 88-Brad Bumgarner, 13.469[8]

9. 38-Tyler Cato, 13.568[2]

10. 7H-Jake Haulot, 13.812[17]

11. 72W-Kurt Nelson, 13.858[4]

12. 3D-Caleb Debem, 13.887[5]

13. 9L-Luke Hayes, 13.898[9]

14. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 13.922[22]

15. 2A-Austin Wood, 13.966[1]

16. 12J-John Clark, 14.073[3]

17. 28-Bryant Bell, 14.080[7]

18. 9-Adrianna DeMartini, 14.080[18]

19. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage, 14.276[11]

20. 56C-Carson Hammes, 14.438[13]

21. 3-Cole Schroeder, 14.613[14]

22. 46J-Anthony Bruno, 14.647[21]

23. 11A-Amber Fields, 15.762[12]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 25-Seth Standley[1]

2. 35-Sean Becker[4]

3. 94-Greg Decaires V[2]

4. 9L-Luke Hayes[5]

5. 7H-Jake Haulot[3]

6. 12J-John Clark[6]

7. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage[7]

8. 46J-Anthony Bruno[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Brad Bumgarner[2]

2. 42X-Justyn Cox[4]

3. 99-Tristan Guardino[1]

4. 72W-Kurt Nelson[3]

5. 56C-Carson Hammes[7]

6. 55D-Dawson Hammes[5]

7. 28-Bryant Bell[6]

8. 11A-Amber Fields[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]

2. 2A-Austin Wood[5]

3. 38-Tyler Cato[2]

4. 61-Travis Labat[4]

5. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[6]

6. 3-Cole Schroeder[7]

7. 3D-Caleb Debem[3]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 88-Brad Bumgarner[1]

2. 42X-Justyn Cox[2]

3. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]

4. 35-Sean Becker[5]

5. 25-Seth Standley[4]

6. 61-Travis Labat[6]

A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]

2. 42X-Justyn Cox[2]

3. 35-Sean Becker[4]

4. 88-Brad Bumgarner[1]

5. 61-Travis Labat[6]

6. 12J-John Clark[16]

7. 72W-Kurt Nelson[12]

8. 2A-Austin Wood[7]

9. 25-Seth Standley[5]

10. 56C-Carson Hammes[14]

11. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[15]

12. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage[19]

13. 46J-Anthony Bruno[22]

14. 11A-Amber Fields[23]

15. 55D-Dawson Hammes[17]

16. 94-Greg Decaires V[8]

17. 28-Bryant Bell[20]

18. 9L-Luke Hayes[11]

19. 99-Tristan Guardino[9]

20. 3-Cole Schroeder[18]

21. 7H-Jake Haulot[13]

22. 3D-Caleb Debem[21]

23. 38-Tyler Cato[10]