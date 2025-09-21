Timms Takes Advantage of McCarl’s Blown Tire to Win Jackson Nationals

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, MN (September 20, 2025) — Ryan Timms and Brandon Bosma each captured a special victory at Jackson Motorplex on Saturday night during the 47th annual Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals presented by Wyffels Hybrids.

Timms topped the $12,000-to-win Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars main event, leading only the final half of a lap.

“I love coming to Jackson, happy to click the Jackson Nationals off,” he said. “This is really cool. It was an awesome race track tonight and was cool to put on a show for the fans.”

Austin McCarl was the official leader for the first 24 laps of the 25-lap A Main. Timms slid McCarl for the top spot in turn two on Lap 23 and Lap 24, but McCarl quickly regained the lead. The lone stoppage of the race was a red flag on Lap 26, setting up a five-lap dash to the finish.

McCarl produced a strong launch on the restart and appeared to have the race in hand until his left rear tire blew exiting turn two on the final lap. Timms made the most of it as he circled around McCarl, who dropped to the bottom in turn three to steal the win.

“Before that red I got to him and that was really my only shot at passing him, in lapped traffic,” Timms said. “I made bad decisions and didn’t do what I needed to get by him. This sucks for Austin. That was his race to win. It’s fun winning, but it’s not fun winning that way. I’ve been on the other end of it so I know how it sucks.”

Scotty Thiel was in the mix during that stout battle up front before the late-race red flag. He passed Timms for second on the final restart before Timms reclaimed the runner-up spot. Thiel was also able to edge McCarl on the last lap, finishing second by 1.542 seconds.

“I think I just waited one lap too long to get to the top,” he said. “I got there and about spun out down into (turn) one. We fell back a little bit. I started getting a good pace up top and got around the No. 4. I caught the No. 10 and the No. 88. I felt like we were right there and ready to pounce and traffic was going to get dicey.”

McCarl rounded out the podium with Jack Dover earning a fourth-place result and Cameron Martin a fifth-place finish.

Timms was the overall quick qualifier with Martin also setting quick time in his group. Martin, Jake Blackhurst, McCarl and Thiel posted heat race wins. McCarl topped the King of the Hill and Logan Julien captured the B Main.

Bosma led the distance of the 25-lap Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars main event to score the $2,500 top prize. The triumph gave Bosma his second straight Jackson Nationals title.

“That’s pretty damn cool,” he said. “Wow. I never imaged in a million years I’d be a Jackson Nationals champion. With the help of a lot of people we’ve made it here so it’s pretty special.

“I have a one-week-old son sitting at home. My wife let me go race Friday and we got a win. This is pretty special.”

The race went non-stop following a violent multiple-car crash on the opening lap. A lengthy red flag was the only stoppage with Bosma dominating the action, winning by 4.408 seconds and lapping half of the field.

Owen Carlson finished second with Lee Goos Jr. placing third, Bill Johnson fourth and Dylan Waxdahl fifth.

The heat races were won by Carlson, Waxdahl, Goos Jr. and John Lambertz.

The final scheduled show at Jackson Motorplex this season is next Saturday for the Fall Classic and the Jeff Heser & Denny Froderman Memorial Race featuring 305ci winged sprint cars, USRA stock cars, USRA modifieds, USRA hobby stocks and USRA b-modifieds.

Jackson Nationals

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, Minnesota

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association / Northern Outlaw Sprint Assoication/ MSTS 410 Sprint Car Series

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 4-Cameron Martin, 15.233[12]

2. 53-Jack Dover, 15.252[17]

3. 24T-Christopher Thram, 15.373[16]

4. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 15.375[9]

5. 33-Scotty Broty, 15.388[10]

6. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 15.402[6]

7. 16-Riley Goodno, 15.432[5]

8. 13-Gaige Weldon, 15.512[2]

9. 79-Blake Nimee, 15.653[11]

10. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 15.680[7]

11. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 15.759[8]

12. 85J-Logan Julien, 15.778[13]

13. 99-Tyler Brabant, 16.432[4]

14. 18-Corbin Erickson, 16.501[3]

15. 4S-Jeremy Snow, 16.599[1]

16. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 16.673[14]

DNS: 12-Corbin Gurley, 16.673

DNS: GR8-Will Gerrits, 16.673

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms, 15.176[10]

2. 7-Scotty Thiel, 15.273[3]

3. 88-Austin McCarl, 15.359[8]

4. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 15.445[1]

5. 4P-Alex Pokorski, 15.565[12]

6. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier, 15.597[4]

7. 27-Carson McCarl, 15.672[6]

8. 16C-Max Guilford, 15.700[5]

9. 96K-Blaine Stegenga, 15.748[9]

10. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 15.810[13]

11. 25-Danny Schlafer, 15.822[2]

12. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 15.845[7]

13. 23W-Scott Winters, 15.854[11]

14. 21H-TJ Haddy, 16.090[15]

15. 4W-Matt Wasmund, 16.238[14]

16. 77-Bill Johnson, 16.975[16]

17. 5-Bill Wiese, 16.975[17]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cameron Martin[4]

2. 16-Riley Goodno[1]

3. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]

4. 33-Scotty Broty[2]

5. 9-Dominic Dobesh[6]

6. 99-Tyler Brabant[7]

7. 79-Blake Nimee[5]

8. 4S-Jeremy Snow[8]

DNS: 12-Corbin Gurley

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 96-Jake Blackhurst[2]

2. 13-Gaige Weldon[1]

3. 31-Koby Werkmeister[3]

4. 53-Jack Dover[4]

5. 85J-Logan Julien[6]

6. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[5]

7. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek[8]

8. 18-Corbin Erickson[7]

DNS: GR8-Will Gerrits

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Austin McCarl[3]

2. 27-Carson McCarl[1]

3. 10-Ryan Timms[4]

4. 23W-Scott Winters[7]

5. 96K-Blaine Stegenga[5]

6. 25-Danny Schlafer[6]

7. 4W-Matt Wasmund[8]

8. 4P-Alex Pokorski[2]

DNS: 5-Bill Wiese

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7-Scotty Thiel[4]

2. 83JR-Sam Henderson[3]

3. 16C-Max Guilford[1]

4. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier[2]

5. 80P-Jacob Peterson[5]

6. 2W-Scott Neitzel[6]

7. 77-Bill Johnson[8]

8. 21H-TJ Haddy[7]

King of the Hill (2 Laps)

1. 88-Austin McCarl[4]

2. 4-Cameron Martin[1]

3. 7-Scotty Thiel[2]

4. 96-Jake Blackhurst[3]

5. 10-Ryan Timms[6]

6. 24T-Christopher Thram[5]

7. 53-Jack Dover[7]

8. 83JR-Sam Henderson[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 85J-Logan Julien[3]

2. 23W-Scott Winters[1]

3. 25-Danny Schlafer[4]

4. 2W-Scott Neitzel[5]

5. 79-Blake Nimee[2]

6. 99-Tyler Brabant[6]

7. 4W-Matt Wasmund[7]

8. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek[10]

9. 21H-TJ Haddy[8]

10. 4S-Jeremy Snow[12]

11. 77-Bill Johnson[11]

12. 18-Corbin Erickson[9]

DNS: GR8-Will Gerrits

DNS: 12-Corbin Gurley

DNS: 5-Bill Wiese

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms[5]

2. 7-Scotty Thiel[3]

3. 88-Austin McCarl[1]

4. 53-Jack Dover[7]

5. 4-Cameron Martin[2]

6. 96-Jake Blackhurst[4]

7. 16-Riley Goodno[10]

8. 83JR-Sam Henderson[8]

9. 31-Koby Werkmeister[9]

10. 33-Scotty Broty[12]

11. 23W-Scott Winters[22]

12. 85J-Logan Julien[21]

13. 27-Carson McCarl[11]

14. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[20]

15. 2W-Scott Neitzel[24]

16. 80P-Jacob Peterson[18]

17. 96K-Blaine Stegenga[16]

18. 16C-Max Guilford[15]

19. 13-Gaige Weldon[13]

20. 25-Danny Schlafer[23]

21. 4P-Alex Pokorski[17]

22. 24T-Christopher Thram[6]

23. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier[14]

24. 9-Dominic Dobesh[19]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 07-Owen Carlson[1]

2. 4D-Logan Domagala[2]

3. 56-Bill Johnson[7]

4. 24R-Rob Rawson[3]

5. 9A-Hunter Hanson[6]

6. 19-Corbin Erickson[4]

7. 53X-Joe Miller[5]

8. *83-Deven Vanveldhuizen[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. X-Dylan Waxdahl[1]

2. 23-Brandon Bosma[2]

3. 91H-Sam Henderson[3]

4. 14B-Bret Mellenberndt[6]

5. 91-Johnny Sullivan[4]

6. 05-Brandon Allen[7]

7. 24-Trevor Serbus[8]

DNS: 4-Mike Stien

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Lee Goos Jr[4]

2. 23V-Michalob Voeltz[6]

3. 62J-Jay Masur[1]

4. 30-Matt Johnson[7]

5. 48-Cole Olson[3]

6. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[2]

7. 23C-Ben Crees[5]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 12L-John Lambertz[2]

2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[1]

3. 68-Mason Slendy[6]

4. 28B-Braden Ockenga[3]

5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[7]

6. 4SS-Brandon Halverson[5]

7. 100-Jason Berg[4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 23-Brandon Bosma[1]

2. 07-Owen Carlson[3]

3. 17-Lee Goos Jr[2]

4. 56-Bill Johnson[7]

5. X-Dylan Waxdahl[5]

6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[8]

7. 91H-Sam Henderson[12]

8. 30-Matt Johnson[15]

9. 19-Corbin Erickson[20]

10. 12L-John Lambertz[4]

11. 68-Mason Slendy[10]

12. 23V-Michalob Voeltz[11]

13. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[21]

14. 9A-Hunter Hanson[17]

15. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[19]

16. 4D-Logan Domagala[6]

17. 28B-Braden Ockenga[16]

18. 62J-Jay Masur[9]

19. 53X-Joe Miller[23]

20. 23C-Ben Crees[24]

21. 100-Jason Berg[25]

22. 14B-Bret Mellenberndt[14]

23. 4SS-Brandon Halverson[22]

24. 48-Cole Olson[18]

25. 24R-Rob Rawson[13]