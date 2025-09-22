BRIGHT SHINES AT BRIDGEPORT

By Kurt Bettler

Swedesboro, New Jersey (September 20, 2025)………Alex Bright has long been a star on both the USAC IMT East Coast Sprint Cars Presented by Baer Den Farms tour and on the USAC national trail.

After stepping away to launch a successful business, the Collegeville native — now settled in Bethlehem, PA — has returned to the cockpit.

And in just his second start back on Saturday night at Swedesboro, New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Bright reminded everyone why his name still carries weight after charging from eighth to the front. This wasn’t dabbling for fun — it was business as usual.

At the drop of the green, Tommy Kunsman led the field from the pole with Thomas Radivoy alongside. Point leader Steven Drevicki rolled out ninth, while a red hot Chris Allen Jr. started third.

The initial start was called back, but once they got rolling, it was Radivoy showing the way early as Bright and Bobby Butler surged toward the top three. Drevicki tried a slider, spun, and was forced to the rear, while up front, a four-car battle between Radivoy, Allen, Bright, and Butler kept fans on the edge of their seats.

By lap seven, Allen took command and was looking sporty once again, but just three laps later, Bright powered by for the lead. Allen’s night came to a heartbreaking end on lap 11 when contact with the fence brought out the caution, yet another promising run gone too soon for the consistent contender.

On the restart, Bright pulled away. Fittingly, the man who once worked as an excavator operator during the construction of Doug Rose’s 3/8-mile Bridgeport Motorsports Park, now led the way on the track itself.

At halfway, it was Bright, Butler, Radivoy, and Kunsman, with Drevicki clawing his way forward. By lap 19, Drevicki had reached sixth just as Richy Carnathan slowed to a stop, setting up a six lap shootout.

When the green dropped, Butler threw everything he had at the leader, but Bright was untouchable. Bright sailed to the win, while Butler settled for second, and Drevicki muscled into the top five at the checkers.

The Hard Luck Award, sponsored by Chase Moran Motorsports, went to Chris Allen Jr. Once again, Allen had the speed to contend and was leading laps early, only to have contact with the fence end another promising night far too soon.

One thing was for certain, however. Alex Bright is officially back — and he’s back in style.

USAC IMT EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: September 20, 2025 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, New Jersey

BDB GRAPHICS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Christian Bruno (#17B Bruno), 2. Thomas Radivoy (#1Q Radivoy), 3. Tommy Kunsman (#21K Kunsman), 4. Kyle Spence (#42 Fraker), 5. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (#83 Buckwalter), 6. Heidi Hedin (#3H Hedin), 7. Richy Carnathan (#64 Carnathan), 8. Andrew Hunt (#16 Hunt), 9. Mark Connoly (#19c Connoly). NT

E. SCHNEIDER & SONS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki), 2. Joe Kata (#10 Kata), 3. Alex Bright (#20 Hummer), 4. Blaine Emery (#68 Emery), 5. David Swanson (#117 Swanson), 6. Olivia Thayer (#39T Thayer), 7. Jason Cherry (#67 Cherry), 8. Brendan Hires (#2H Hires). NT

BOULEVARD TRUCK REPAIR THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Chris Allen Jr. (#71 Allen), 2. Ed Aikin (#7 Aikin), 3. Bobby Butler (#5B Butler), 4. Jonathan Swanson (#17J Swanson), 5. Patrick Chilmonik (#1 Chilmonik), 6. J.R. Fulper (#67 Fulper), 7. Mark Bitner (#15B Bitner), 8. Brett Rose (#45R Rose). NT

SEMI: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. J.R. Fulper, 2. Heidi Hedin, 3. Mark Bitner, 4. Olivia Thayer, 5. Richy Carnathan, 6. Brett Rose, 7. Jason Cherry, 8. Mark Connoly, 9. Andrew Hunt, 10. Brendan Hires. NT

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Alex Bright, 2. Bobby Butler, 3. Thomas Radivoy, 4. Tommy Kunsman, 5. Steven Drevicki, 6. Kyle Spence, 7. Joe Kata, 8. Ed Aikin, 9. Patrick Chilmonik, 10. David Swanson, 11. J.R. Fulper, 12. Bruce Buckwalter Jr., 13. Blaine Emery, 14. Olivia Thayer, 15. Heidi Hedin, 16. Richy Carnathan, 17. Chris Allen Jr., 18. Jonathan Swanson, 19. Christian Bruno, 20. Mark Bitner. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Thomas Radivoy, Laps 6-9 Chris Allen Jr., Laps 10-25 Alex Bright.

USAC IMT EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS POINTS: 1-Steven Drevicki-719, 2-Ed Aikin-595, 3-Bobby Butler-530, 4-Chris Allen Jr.-476, 5-Kenny Miller III-443, 6-Ronald Helmick-438, 7-Christian Bruno-400, 8-Jason Cherry-393, 9-Kyle Spence-352, 10-Mike Haggenbottom-302.

NEXT USAC IMT EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE: September 26, 2025 – Georgetown Speedway – Georgetown, Delaware

‍CONTINGENCY AWARDS:

JPA Racing Products/Chase Moran Motorsports Hard Luck: Chris Allen Jr.

Bitner Automotive Fast Time: Steven Drevicki (15.808)

C & C Landscaping Hard Charger: Alex Bright (8th to 1st)

Hoosier Tire Poker Chip (15) Free Tire: Bruce Buckwalter Jr.

J & W Home Improvements Best 305 or Crate: J.R. Fulper