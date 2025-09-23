COMING UP CLUTCH WITH A CRUTCH! ﻿GRANT GETS USAC SILVER CROWN TITLE #2 IN 2025

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (September 22, 2025)………At one point in late July/early August, question marks surrounded Justin Grant’s availability to race again in 2025, let alone continue onward without missing a beat on the way to his second career USAC Silver Crown National Championship.

On July 27, Grant (Ione, California) suffered a broken left foot in a crash during a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway.

At the time, Grant held the USAC Silver Crown point lead and had nearly a third of the series schedule remaining on the docket. With three screws installed in his foot, five broken metatarsals and torn ligaments, things seemed bleak as he lay in a hospital bed fitted with a hard cast, pondering his next move with encouragement from his wife, Ashley, daughter of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Bubby Jones.

“I broke my foot pretty good there, and I thought it was going to be a bit of a major deal,” Grant recalled. “But my wife, immediately said (to the doctors), ‘hey, you guys have got to figure something out because he’s got to keep racing. I was thinking, “erm, my foot hurts pretty bad. I don’t know about that.’

It wasn’t too long before pondering turned into action.

“By the next morning, I was on the phone with (crew chief) Dennis (LaCava) and we were devising how to get me back in the car and how to make the brakes work,” Grant explained. “Emotionally, I felt so bad, but I didn’t have any extra bandwidth to worry about how I felt emotionally. It was all I could do to get to the racetrack, get into a racecar and run 100 laps.”

With only 13 days between the crash and the next Silver Crown race, LaCava went to work, constructing a piece metal that resembled a dolly at first inspection. The piece clamped around Grant’s cast and featured a plate on the bottom that could meet up to the pedal. The overarching goal was to alleviate the load off the front half of his foot, thus allowing him to use his ankle and shin to apply the brakes.

At first, the goals were fairly meager heading into the Silver Crown round at the .555-mile paved, high banked oval of Indiana’s Salem Speedway on August 9. Through the grapevine, it was suggested that Grant was merely going to show up, run a few laps around the bottom and collect his start points/money.

Yet, as the race wore on, Grant’s goals had evolved. In the end, if you had been living under a rock, then watched Grant at Salem, you’d have had no idea of the predicament he was in, outside of him using crutches to “walk” anywhere he needed to go.

“At the beginning, that was all I focused on,” Grant recalled. “’If I can start the race, it’s better than not going. If I can make it to halfway, that’s better than 25. If I can make it to 100, that’s better than 50. I went down there and ran second to Kody (Swanson), and said, ‘well, I guess this foot’s going to be all right. We’re going to stay in this thing.’”

Following Salem, Grant reeled off consecutive fourth place finishes on the dirt miles at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, followed by another fourth in the season finale at Ohio’s Eldora’s Speedway.

Coupled by the fact the team had zero DNFs in 2025, 13 top-tens in 13 starts, along with a strong first two-thirds of the season that saw nary a finish worse than seventh all season long, Grant also won back-to-back on the pavement and dirt at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway and Kansas’ Belleville High Banks in April and May, respectively.

Grant’s final tally in the standings was 56 points ahead of C.J. Leary and marked the second USAC Silver Crown driving title for himself, the entrant title for Ron Hemelgarn of Hemelgarn Racing, as well as fellow team members, spotter Brian Karraker, crewman Jason Reynolds and Nick Bohanon, owner of the engine on the dirt car. It was also another feather in the cap for crew chief Dennis LaCava, who quite literally, saved the day and the season for Grant.

“I owe a lot of thanks to Dennis LaCava,” Grant praised. “He prepares great racecars and we didn’t fall out of anything all year long. That’s huge with a short schedule like this. Not only did we not fall out, but we also had a fast racecar every weekend. He’s the one who manufactured everything to keep my foot going. Without his efforts, attention to detail and ingenuity, we wouldn’t be here.”

LaCava is a former midget racer himself, and during the 1990s and 2000s, was crucial to Hemelgarn Racing’s success with Buddy Lazier as the winner of the 1996 Indianapolis 500 and the 2000 Indy Racing League championship.

Elsewhere during the 2025 campaign, Logan Seavey picked up the season opening win in April at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track to become the first back-to-back winner of the Sumar Classic in what was the 300th Silver Crown event held on a dirt track.

Grant’s pair of wins came in successive fashion at Toledo and Belleville. His Toledo score came in his 100th career Silver Crown start. At Belleville, he toured the 50-lap, 25-mile distance in just 15 minutes, 36.45 seconds in what was the quickest Silver Crown race in the 55-year history of the series.

During May’s 68th running of the Hoosier Hundred at Indiana’s Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, pavement specialist Tyler Roahrig broke through for his first career USAC victory. The triumph came more than a half century after his great uncle, Dave Roahrig, collected a USAC National Sprint Car win in 1973 at Cincinnati, Ohio’s Tri-County Speedway.

On a part-time schedule in 2025, Kody Swanson racked up a series-high four victories in just eight starts. He first won in June at Madison, Illinois’ World Wide Technology Raceway in a race that also featured two red flags for multiple power outages during the feature! In late June’s Rich Vogler Classic, Swanson became the first driver to win four-straight USAC features at Indiana’s Winchester Speedway since Ryan Newman in 1999.

In August, Swanson didn’t miss a beat as he won his sixth consecutive Silver Crown race at Indiana’s Salem Speedway, albeit after a five-year absence from the series schedule. On the Springfield Mile, Swanson became a four-time Bettenhausen 100 victor, winning on the dirt for the first time in four seasons.

At Port Royal in June, Daison Pursley went from wreckers to checkers after crashing into the guardrail after the first of his two qualifying laps. After repairs, he walloped the field in the feature to score his second straight champ car win at Port Royal. In September’s season finale at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, Pursley finished off a perfect night in USAC competition, winning all three features he competed: USAC National Sprint Car, USAC National Midget and USAC Silver Crown.

Briggs Danner became a first time USAC Silver Crown winner in July in what was just his 10th start as he preserved his equipment, then persevered late to capture the Salt City 100 at Hutchinson, Kansas’ Salt City Speedway.

C.J. Leary got back into USAC Silver Crown victory lane, winning on the pavement of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July for his first series win since 2022. Furthermore, it was the first win since his father, 1995 USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year Chuck Leary, passed away in March at the age of 59. This particular win was also the first for a DRC chassis on pavement since Wayne Reutimann Jr. at Milwaukee in 2006. On Labor Day weekend, Leary and his crew took a dip in the infield lake at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds after he won his first ever race on dirt mile.

Leary finished a career best second in the final Silver Crown standings, his fourth consecutive year inside the top-four. Matt Westfall also performed likewise, finishing a career best third in the standings as did Kyle Steffens (4th), Mario Clouser (5th) and Dave Berkheimer (7th).

Jake Trainor was named USAC Silver Crown MPI Rookie of the Year and finished a best of fifth at IRP in May. That’s tied for the best finish by a Rookie during the 2025 season along with Jackson Macenko (5th at WWT Raceway) and Kip Hughes (5th at Salt City).

Kody Swanson led all drivers with 326 laps led and five pole positions, while Justin Grant paced all with 11 top-fives and 13 top-ten finishes. Four drivers started all 13 events, including Dave Berkheimer, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary and Matt Westfall. Brian Tyler had the biggest charge of the year, advancing 20 positions from 26th to 6th at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

=======================

2025 USAC SILVER CROWN STAT LEADERS:

Most Wins: 4-Kody Swanson

Driver Champion: Justin Grant

Entrant Champion: Hemelgarn Racing

Rookie of the Year: Jake Trainor (19th)

Most Laps Led: 326-Kody Swanson

Most Top-Fives: 11-Justin Grant

Most Top-Tens: 13-Justin Grant

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 5-Kody Swanson

Most Feature Starts: 13-Dave Berkheimer, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary & Matt Westfall

Best Finish By A Rookie: May 23: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Jake Trainor (5th), Jun 14: World Wide Technology Raceway – Jackson Macenko (5th) & Jul 19: Salt City Speedway – Kip Hughes (5th)

Most Positions Advanced in a Race: (20) Aug 16: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Brian Tyler (26th to 6th)

=======================

2025 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Apr 13: (D) Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22)

Apr 19: (P) Toledo Speedway – Toledo, Ohio

WINNER: Justin Grant (Hemelgarn Racing #91)

May 17: (D) Belleville High Banks – Belleville, Kansas

WINNER: Justin Grant (Hemelgarn Racing #91)

May 23: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, Indiana

WINNER: Tyler Roahrig (Newman Racing #41)

Jun 14: (P) World Wide Technology Raceway – Madison, Illinois

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Binks Racing #77)

Jun 21: (D) Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania

WINNER: Daison Pursley (Chris Dyson Racing #9)

Jun 27: (P) Winchester Speedway – Winchester, Indiana

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Binks Racing #77)

Jul 19: (D) Salt City Speedway – Hutchinson, Kansas

WINNER: Briggs Danner (DMW Motorsports #10)

Jul 23: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, Indiana

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi Racing #21)

Aug 9: (P) Salem Speedway – Salem, Indiana

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Binks Racing #77)

Aug 16: (D) Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, Illinois

WINNER: Kody Swanson (John Haggenbottom #24)

Aug 30: (D) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, Illinois

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi Racing #21)

Sep 20: (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

WINNER: Daison Pursley (Chris Dyson Racing #09)

=======================

2025 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 835 Justin Grant, Ione, California

2 779 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Indiana

3 625 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

4 521 Kyle Steffens, Saint Charles, Missouri

5 502 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Illinois

6 493 Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, California

7 375 Dave Berkheimer, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

8 347 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Indiana

9 345 Dakoda Armstrong, New Castle, Indiana

10 306 Logan Seavey, Sutter, California

11 299 Taylor Ferns, Shelby Township, Michigan

12 299 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pennsylvania

13 285 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, California

14 273 Gregg Cory, Shelbyville, Indiana

15 272 Bobby Santos, Franklin, Massachusetts

16 263 Nathan Byrd, Goodyear, Arizona

17 261 Tyler Roahrig, Plymouth, Indiana

18 247 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, California

19 238 (R) Jake Trainor, Medway, Massachusetts

20 237 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Oklahoma

21 186 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Oklahoma

22 183 Brian Tyler, Parma, Michigan

23 181 (R) Jackson Macenko, Cincinnati, Ohio

24 168 Chase Dietz, York, Pennsylvania

25 168 Carmen Perigo, Stoystown, Pennsylvania

26 166 (R) Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

27 165 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

28 156 (R) Danny Jennings, Norman, Oklahoma

29 155 Jimmy Light, West Springfield, Pennsylvania

30 135 Shane Cockrum, Benton, Illinois

31 130 (R) Travis Mahoney, Oglesby, Illinois

32 125 Russ Gamester, Peru, Indiana

33 112 Billy Wease, Noblesville, Indiana

34 110 (R) Kip Hughes, North Enid, Oklahoma

35 105 Derek Bischak, Angola, Indiana

36 95 Kyle O’Gara, Beech Grove, Indiana

37 90 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Alabama

38 89 (R) Tom Savage, Red Lion, Pennsylvania

39 87 Kyle Robbins, New Castle, Indiana

40 76 Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colorado

41 76 Casey Buckman, Chandler, Arizona

42 68 (R) Colton Bettis, Lutz, Florida

43 68 Brian Ruhlman, Clarklake, Michigan

44 66 Korey Weyant, Springfield, Illinois

45 65 A.J. Fike, Galesburg, Illinois

46 58 Ryan Newman, South Bend, Indiana

47 58 (R) Aric Gentry, Robards, Kentucky

48 56 (R) Will Armitage, Athens, Illinois

49 54 (R) Rob Caho Jr., Rush City, Minnesota

50 48 Kenny Gentry, Henderson, Kentucky

51 43 Bill Rose, Plainfield, Indiana

52 40 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Illinois

53 39 (R) Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Arizona

54 37 (R) Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pennsylvania

55 35 (R) Dave Doran, Cincinnati, Ohio

56 33 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Indiana

57 31 (R) Mark Bitner, Columbus, New Jersey

58 31 Chris Urish, Elkhart, Illinois

59 29 Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

60 27 (R) Steve Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Missouri

61 27 Joey Moughan, Springfield, Illinois

62 26 (R) Tim Kent, Bristow, Oklahoma

63 25 (R) Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma

64 19 (R) Kyle Wissmiller, Saybrook, Illinois

65 18 Ken Schrader, Fenton, Missouri

66 18 (R) Joe Trenca, Phoenix, New York

67 16 (R) Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisiana

68 10 (R) Mike Adkins, Bellevue, Washington

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

=======================

2025 USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 835 Hemelgarn Racing, LaSalle, Michigan (#91)

2 779 Team AZ-Petty-Rossi Racing, Brownsburg, Indiana (#21)

3 625 4 Kings Racing, Battle Creek, Michigan (#54)

4 615 Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing, Brownsburg, Indiana (#22)

5 523 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Nebraska (#6)

6 521 Steffens Motorsports, Saint Charles, Missouri (#8)

7 386 Doran Binks Racing, Lebanon, Ohio (#77)

8 375 Dave Berkheimer Motorsports, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (#31)

9 347 Pink 69 Racing, Evansville, Indiana (#69)

10 345 C & A Motorsports, New Castle, Indiana (#5)

11 308 Kazmark Motorsports, Joliet, Illinois (#92)

12 299 Taylor Ferns Racing, Shelby Township, Michigan (#55)

13 299 DMW Motorsports, Phoenix, Arizona (#10)

14 280 Aaron Pierce, Fishers, Indiana (#26)

15 273 Williams-Cory Racing, Shelbyville, Indiana (#32)

16 272 DJ Racing, Fishers, Indiana (#98)

17 263 Meyer Auto Research, Brownsburg, Indiana (#40)

18 261 Newman Racing, Snohomish, Washington (#41)

19 247 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Arizona (#19)

20 238 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, New York (#9)

21 234 John Haggenbottom, Bristol, Pennsylvania (#24)

22 228 BCR Group, South Vienna, Ohio (#81)

23 181 Brad Hayes Racing, Pendleton, Indiana (#124)

24 170 Team AZ-Petty-Rossi Racing, Brownsburg, Indiana (#20)

25 168 Bruce Lee, Abbottstown, Pennsylvania (#86)

26 168 John Stehman, Halifax, Pennsylvania (#52)

27 166 Sammy & Mouren Fetter, Bridgeton, Missouri (#88)

28 156 David Grace Motorsports, Norman, Oklahoma (#61)

29 155 Mike Thomas, Indianapolis, Indiana (#118)

30 130 SV Motorsports, Blackstone, Illinois (#65)

31 125 Gamester Racing, Peru, Indiana (#51)

32 113 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, New Yrok (#O9)

33 110 Kip Hughes, North Enid, Oklahoma (#160)

34 98 Hans Lein, Edgerton, Wisconsin (#97)

35 95 A-Maxx Racing, Whiteland, Indiana (#141)

36 89 Tom Savage, Red Lion, Pennsylvania (#38)

37 87 KR Racing, New Castle, Indiana (#7)

38 76 Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colorado (#06)

39 76 C-Buck Motorsports/Eddie Sachs Jr., Chandler, Arizona (#25)

40 69 Meyer Auto Research, Brownsburg, Indiana (#60)

41 68 Aaron Pierce, Fishers, Indiana (#126)

42 68 Ruhlman Racing, Clarklake, Michigan (#49)

43 66 Scott Weyant, Springfield, Illinois (#99)

44 65 A.J. Fike Racing, Galesburg, Illinois (#39)

45 58 Tim & Linda Simmons, Cabot, Arkansas (#3)

46 56 Will Armitage Racing, Athens, Illinois (#17)

47 54 Rob Caho Jr., Rush City, Minnesota (#78)

48 48 Gentry Motorsports, Henderson, Kentucky (#18)

49 43 Bill Rose Racing, Crawfordsville, Indiana (#66)

50 35 Doran Binks Racing, Lebanon, Indiana (#7)

51 31 Henry Yeska, Columbus, New Jersey (#4)

52 31 Urish Racing, Elkhart, Illinois (#77)

53 27 Gennetten Racing, Gravois Mills, Missouri (#03)

54 27 MSP Motorsports, Springfield, Illinois (#29)

55 26 James Hoover, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (#79)

56 25 McQuinn Motorsports, Springfield, Illinois (#14)

57 19 Wissmiller Racing, Indianapolis, Indiana (#144)

58 18 Hans Lein, Edgerton, Wisconsin (#197)

59 18 Karlsen Racing, Phoenix, New York (#166)

60 17 Mark Swanson Encore Team, West Des Moines, Iowa (#121)

61 10 Derek Bischak, Indianapolis, Indiana (#131)

62 10 Madkins Racing, Bellevue, Washington (#71)

=======================

2025 USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 238 Jake Trainor, Medway, Massachusetts

2 181 Jackson Macenko, Cincinnati, Ohio

3 166 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

4 156 Danny Jennings, Norman, Oklahoma

5 130 Travis Mahoney, Oglesby, Illinois

6 110 Kip Hughes, North Enid, Oklahoma

7 89 Tom Savage, Red Lion, Pennsylvania

8 68 Colton Bettis, Lutz, Florida

9 58 Aric Gentry, Robards, Kentucky

10 56 Will Armitage, Athens, Illinois

11 54 Rob Caho Jr., Rush City, Minnesota

12 39 Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Arizona

13 37 Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pennsylvania

14 35 Dave Doran, Cincinnati, Ohio

15 31 Mark Bitner, Columbus, New Jersey

16 27 Steve Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Missouri

17 26 Tim Kent, Bristow, Oklahoma

18 25 Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma

19 19 Kyle Wissmiller, Saybrook, Illinois

20 18 Joe Trenca, Phoenix, New York

21 16 Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisiana

22 10 Mike Adkins, Bellevue, Washington

=======================

RACE WINS:

4-Kody Swanson (Jun 14 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Jun 27 at Winchester Speedway, Aug 9 at Salem Speedway & Aug 16 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds)

2-Justin Grant (Apr 19 at Toledo Speedway & May 17 at the Belleville High Banks)

2-C.J. Leary (Jul 23 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park & Aug 30 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds)

2-Daison Pursley (Jun 21 at Port Royal Speedway & Sep 20 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Briggs Danner (Jul 19 at Salt City Speedway)

1-Tyler Roahrig (May 23 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

1-Logan Seavey (Apr 13 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

=======================

LAPS LED:

326-Kody Swanson

189-C.J. Leary

166-Justin Grant

145-Daison Pursley

121-Tyler Roahrig

51-Bobby Santos

46-Logan Seavey

43-Mario Clouser

25-Carmen Perigo

22-Briggs Danner

15-Dakoda Armstrong

8-Matt Westfall

4-A.J. Fike

1-Chase Stockon

=======================

TOP-FIVE FINISHES:

11-Justin Grant

10-C.J. Leary

6-Kody Swanson

5-Dakoda Armstrong

3-Mario Clouser, Bobby Santos, Logan Seavey & Chase Stockon

2-Brady Bacon, Nathan Byrd, Briggs Danner, Daison Pursley, Tyler Roahrig & Matt Westfall

1-Chase Dietz, Kip Hughes, Jackson Macenko, Mitchel Moles, Ryan Newman, Carmen Perigo, Jake Swanson, Jake Trainor & Brian Tyler

=======================

TOP-TEN FINISHES:

13-Justin Grant

12-C.J. Leary

9-Mario Clouser & Matt Westfall

6-Kody Swanson

5-Dakoda Armstrong, Nathan Byrd & Kyle Steffens

4-Briggs Danner, Bobby Santos, Logan Seavey & Chase Stockon

3-Brady Bacon, Kaylee Bryson, Chase Dietz, Taylor Ferns, Mitchel Moles, Carmen Perigo, Tyler Roahrig & Jake Swanson

2-Danny Jennings, Jimmy Light, Jackson Macenko, Kyle O’Gara, Daison Pursley, Jake Trainor, Brian Tyler & Billy Wease

1-Dave Berkheimer, Saban Bibent, Derek Bischak, Gregg Cory, Bryan Gossel, Kip Hughes, Travis Mahoney, Ryan Newman, Bill Rose & Kevin Thomas Jr.

=======================

FEATURE STARTS:

13-Dave Berkheimer, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary & Matt Westfall

12-Kyle Steffens

9-Mario Clouser

8-Gregg Cory & Kody Swanson

7-Briggs Danner, Taylor Ferns, Chase Stockon & Jake Swanson

6-Dakoda Armstrong, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey & Jake Trainor

5-Kaylee Bryson, Nathan Byrd, Jimmy Light, Tyler Roahrig & Bobby Santos

4-Saban Bibent, Shane Cockrum, Russ Gamester, Danny Jennings, Jackson Macenko, Travis Mahoney, Kyle Robbins, Tom Savage & Brian Tyler

3-Brady Bacon, Casey Buckman, Chase Dietz, Kip Hughes, Carmen Perigo & Daison Pursley

2-Will Armitage, Colton Bettis, Derek Bischak, Rob Caho Jr., Shane Cottle, A.J. Fike, Aric Gentry, Kenny Gentry, Bryan Gossel, Kyle O’Gara, Brian Ruhlman, Kevin Thomas Jr., Billy Wease & Korey Weyant

1-Mark Bitner, Alex Bright, Kyle Cummins, Dave Doran, Kale Drake, Steve Gennetten, Chelby Hinton, Tim Kent, Joey Moughan, Ryan Newman, Trey Osborne, Bill Rose, Ken Schrader, Ricky Thornton Jr., Joe Trenca, Chris Urish & Kyle Wissmiller

=======================

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFIERS BY RACE:

Apr 13: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles (20.896)

Apr 19: Toledo Speedway – Kody Swanson (15.223)

May 17: Belleville High Banks – Mitchel Moles (16.927)

May 23: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Mario Clouser (21.112)

Jun 14: World Wide Technology Raceway – Kody Swanson (30.797)

Jun 21: Port Royal Speedway – Justin Grant (20.088)

Jun 27: Winchester Speedway – Kody Swanson (14.842)

Jul 19: Salt City Speedway – C.J. Leary (20.994)

Jul 23: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bobby Santos (21.232)

Aug 9: Salem Speedway – Kody Swanson (15.809)

Aug 16: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Kody Swanson (30.515)

Aug 30: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – A.J. Fike (30.633)

Sep 19: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary (17.017)

=======================

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

5-Kody Swanson

2-C.J. Leary & Mitchel Moles

1-Mario Clouser, A.J. Fike, Justin Grant & Bobby Santos

=======================

QUALIFYING RACE WINNERS: (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)

1-Shane Cottle & Kyle Steffens

=======================

TOP ROOKIE FINISHER OF THE RACE:

Apr 13: Terre Haute Action Track – Saban Bibent (11th)

Apr 19: Toledo Speedway – Jackson Macenko (11th)

May 17: Belleville High Banks (None)

May 23: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Jake Trainor (5th)

Jun 14: World Wide Technology Raceway – Jackson Macenko (5th)

Jun 21: Port Royal Speedway – Alex Bright (13th)

Jun 27: Winchester Speedway – Colton Bettis (14th)

Jul 19: Salt City Speedway – Kip Hughes (5th)

Jul 23: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Jake Trainor (11th)

Aug 9: Salem Speedway – Jake Trainor (9th)

Aug 16: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Kip Hughes (13th)

Aug 30: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Danny Jennings (9th)

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Saban Bibent (17th)

=======================

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE:

Apr 13: Terre Haute Action Track – Chase Dietz (20th to 6th)

Apr 19: Toledo Speedway – Kyle O’Gara (13th to 7th)

May 17: Belleville High Banks – Chase Stockon (10th to 4th)

May 23: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Jake Trainor (16th to 5th)

Jun 14: World Wide Technology Raceway – Jackson Macenko (11th to 5th)

Jun 21: Port Royal Speedway – Carmen Perigo (12th to 6th)

Jun 27: Winchester Speedway – Nathan Byrd (17th to 7th)

Jul 19: Salt City Speedway – Kip Hughes (11th to 5th)

Jul 23: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Kaylee Bryson (13th to 7th)

Aug 9: Salem Speedway – Justin Grant (5th to 2nd)

Aug 16: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Brian Tyler (26th to 6th)

Aug 30: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Brian Tyler (16th to 5th)

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Carmen Perigo (20th to 3rd)

=======================

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST PRACTICE DRIVER

Apr 13: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles (20.395)

Apr 19: Toledo Speedway – Kody Swanson (15.223)

May 17: Belleville High Banks – C.J. Leary (17.247)

May 23: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bobby Santos (21.184)

Jun 14: World Wide Technology Raceway – Kody Swanson (30.797)

Jun 21: Port Royal Speedway – Daison Pursley (20.230)

Jun 27: Winchester Speedway – Kody Swanson (14.970)

Jul 19: Salt City Speedway – Jake Swanson (21.131)

Jul 23: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Justin Grant (21.460)

Aug 9: Salem Speedway – Kody Swanson (15.931)

Aug 16: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Chase Stockon (29.739)

Aug 30: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – C.J. Leary (29.687)

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Jake Swanson (16.382)

=======================

INFERNO ARMOR FIRE MOVE OF THE NIGHT:

Apr 13: Terre Haute Action Track – Saban Bibent

Apr 19: Toledo Speedway – Tyler Roahrig

May 17: Belleville High Banks – Jake Swanson

May 23: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – C.J. Leary

Jun 14: World Wide Technology Raceway – Jackson Macenko

Jun 21: Port Royal Speedway – Carmen Perigo

Jun 27: Winchester Speedway – Brian Tyler

Jul 19: Salt City Speedway – Briggs Danner

Jul 23: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Nathan Byrd

Aug 9: Salem Speedway – Justin Grant

Aug 16: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Carmen Perigo

Aug 30: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Will Armitage

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Carmen Perigo

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STATS

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE WINS:

1. [49 wins] Kody Swanson

2. [23 wins] Jack Hewitt

3. [18 wins] Brian Tyler

4. [16 wins] Dave Steele

5. [15 wins] J.J. Yeley

6. [14 wins] Dave Darland & Chuck Gurney

8. [12 wins] Bobby Santos & Jimmy Sills

10. [11 wins] Bobby East

11. [10 wins] Gary Bettenhausen, Mike Bliss, Logan Seavey & Tanner Swanson

15. [9 wins] Justin Grant & Tracy Hines

17. [8 wins] Chris Windom

18. [7 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Rick Hood & George Snider

21. [6 wins] Tom Bigelow, Russ Gamester, Kenny Irwin Jr., Jason Leffler, Ken Schrader & Al Unser

27. [5 wins] Mario Andretti, Donnie Beechler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cockrum, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Bud Kaeding, Sheldon Kinser, C.J. Leary & Larry Rice

37. [4 wins] Kyle Larson, Jeff Swindell & Rich Vogler

40. [3 wins] Brady Bacon, Steve Butler, Tyler Courtney, Cameron Dodson, A.J. Fike, Levi Jones, Kasey Kahne, Jim Keeker, Steve Kinser, Bobby Olivero, Johnny Parsons, Aaron Pierce, Daison Pursley, Ron Shuman, Tony Stewart, Tyler Walker & Paul White

57. [2 wins] Pat Abold, Dakoda Armstrong, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Larry Dickson, Billy Engelhart, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon, Ryan Newman, Joe Saldana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Doug Wolfgang

72. [1 win] Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Jeff Bloom, Kaylee Bryson, David Byrne, Marvin Carman, Shane Carson, Bob Cicconi, Herb Copeland, Briggs Danner, Bruce Field, Aaron Fike, Chet Fillip, Bob Frey, Eric Gordon, Kyle Hamilton, Davey Hamilton Jr., John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jimmy Horton, Jackie Howerton, Kevin Huntley, Kenny Jacobs, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Jimmy Kite, Chuck Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Jason McCord, Jim McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Brad Noffsinger, Stevie Reeves, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Tyler Roahrig, Danny Smith, Kevin Thomas, Kevin Thomas Jr., Rich Tobias Jr., Chris Urish, Billy Vukovich & Jacob Wilson

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

1. [59 Fast Times] Kody Swanson

2. [21 Fast Times] Jimmy Sills

3. [19 Fast Times] Dave Steele

4. [17 Fast Times] Tracy Hines

5. [14 Fast Times] Jerry Coons Jr.

6. [13 Fast Times] J.J. Yeley

7. [12 Fast Times] Justin Grant

8. [10 Fast Times] Bobby East & Rich Vogler

10. [9 Fast Times] Chuck Gurney, C.J. Leary & Jason Leffler

13. [8 Fast Times] Dave Darland, Russ Gamester, Levi Jones, Johnny Parsons & Tanner Swanson

18. [7 Fast Times] Tom Bigelow & Josh Wise

20. [6 Fast Times] Gary Bettenhausen, Steve Chassey, Jack Hewitt, Larry Rice & Bobby Santos

25. [5 Fast Times] Kenny Irwin Jr., Aaron Pierce, Jeff Swindell & Al Unser

29. [4 Fast Times] Donnie Beechler, Bryan Clauson, Tyler Courtney, Larry Dickson, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Rick Hood, Jim Keeker, Sheldon Kinser, Kyle Larson, Brad Noffsinger, Joe Saldana, George Snider, Brian Tyler & Greg Weld

44. [3 Fast Times] Mario Andretti, Brady Bacon, Mike Bliss, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cottle, A.J. Fike, Robby Flock, Shane Hmiel, Mitchel Moles, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader, Ron Shuman & Kevin Thomas Jr.

58. [2 Fast Times] Dave Blaney, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Chuck Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Brad Sweet, Tyler Walker, Jacob Wilson & Chris Windom

71. [1 Fast Times] Mark Alderson, Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Kaylee Bryson, Bob Cicconi, Mario Clouser, Shane Cockrum, Derek Davidson, Cameron Dodson, Pablo Donoso, Thad Dosher, Paul Durant, Bob Ewell, Chet Fillip, Stan Fox, Damion Gardner, Eric Gordon, Jeff Gordon, Davey Hamilton, Jac Haudenschild, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Kenny Jacobs, Jon Johnson, Bubby Jones, P.J. Jones, Kasey Kahne, Keith Kauffman, Steve Kent, Arnie Knepper, Gene Lee Gibson, Michael Lewis, Jason McDougal, Lealan McSpadden, Warren Mockler, Mat Neely, Daison Pursley, Roger Rager, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Bill Rose, Logan Seavey, Randy Tolsma, Billy Vukovich, Bruce Walkup & Doug Wolfgang

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP NON-POINTS SPECIAL EVENT RACE WINS:

1. [3 wins] Jack Hewitt

2. [2 wins] Rick Hood

3. [1 win] George Snider, Kody Swanson, Rich Vogler & Billy Vukovich

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1971: George Snider, 1972: A.J. Foyt, 1973: Al Unser, 1974: Mario Andretti, 1975: Jimmy Caruthers, 1976: Billy Cassella, 1977: Larry Rice, 1978: Pancho Carter, 1979: Bobby Olivero, 1980: Gary Bettenhausen, 1981: Larry Rice, 1982: Ken Schrader, 1983: Gary Bettenhausen, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Jack Hewitt, 1987: Jack Hewitt, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Chuck Gurney, 1990: Jimmy Sills, 1991: Jeff Gordon, 1992: Steve Butler, 1993: Mike Bliss, 1994: Jimmy Sills, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Jimmy Sills, 1997: Dave Darland, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Tracy Hines, 2001: Paul White, 2002: J.J. Yeley, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Dave Steele, 2005: Dave Steele, 2006: Bud Kaeding, 2007: Bud Kaeding, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Bud Kaeding, 2010: Levi Jones, 2011: Levi Jones, 2012: Bobby East, 2013: Bobby East, 2014: Kody Swanson, 2015: Kody Swanson, 2016: Chris Windom, 2017: Kody Swanson, 2018: Kody Swanson, 2019: Kody Swanson, 2020: Justin Grant, 2021: Kody Swanson, 2022: Kody Swanson, 2023: Logan Seavey, 2024: Kody Swanson, 2025: Justin Grant

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:

1971: Leader Card Racers, 1972: A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 1973: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1974: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1975: George Middleton, 1976: Louie Seymour & Sons, 1977: Dave LeFevre, 1978: Johnny Capels, 1979: Leader Card Racers, 1980: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1981: Johnny Vance, 1982: Steve Enslow, 1983: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1984: Ralph & Jim DePalma, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Bob Hampshire, 1987: Bob Hampshire, 1988: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1989: Junior Kurtz, 1990: Bob Consani, 1991: Fred Ede, 1992: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1993: Del McClure, 1994: Gary Stanton, 1995: Glen Niebel, 1996: Stanton Racing, 1997: Foxco, Inc., 1998: Goetz Racing, 1999: Snider-Foyt Racing, 2000: Terry Riggs, 2001: Paul Cook Racing, 2002: East-Stewart Racing, 2003: East-Stewart Racing, 2004: East-Stewart Racing, 2005: East-Stewart Racing, 2006: Leffler-BK Racing, 2007: BK Racing, 2008: RW Motorsports, 2009: BK Motorsports, 2010: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2012: RW Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2013: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2014: DePalma Motorsports, 2015: DePalma Motorsports, 2016: DePalma Motorsports, 2017: DePalma Motorsports, 2018: DePalma Motorsports, 2019: Klatt Enterprises, 2020: Hemelgarn Racing, 2021: Rice Motorsports, 2022: Doran Dyson Racing, 2023: Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing, 2024: Doran Binks Racing, 2025: Hemelgarn Racing

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:

1981: Jack Hewitt, 1982: Keith Kauffman, 1983: Rick Hood, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Steve Butler, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Jeff Swindell, 1988: Gene Lee Gibson, 1989: Jimmy Sills, 1990: Eric Gordon, 1991: Stevie Reeves, 1992: Jim Keeker, 1993: Randy Tolsma, 1994: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1995: Chuck Leary: 1996: Ryan Newman, 1997: Jimmy Kite, 1998: Todd Kane, 1999: Paul White, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Aaron Fike, 2002: Matt Westfall, 2003: Ron Gregory, 2004: Aaron Pierce, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Mat Neely, 2007: Cameron Dodson, 2008: Steve Arpin, 2009: Kody Swanson, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Kyle Hamilton, 2013: Chris Windom, 2014: Caleb Armstrong, 2015: C.J. Leary, 2016: Casey Shuman, 2017: Joss Moffatt, 2018: Kyle Robbins, 2019: Derek Bischak, 2020: Bryan Gossel, 2021: Logan Seavey, 2022: Gregg Cory, 2023: Kaylee Bryson, 2024: Trey Osborne, 2025: Jake Trainor

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STARTS:

2025 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER & TEAM ROSTER:

1. [222 starts] Russ Gamester

2. [216 starts] Brian Tyler

3. [201 starts] Dave Darland

4. [190 starts] Jerry Coons Jr.

5. [172 starts] Tracy Hines

6. [163 starts] Jack Hewitt

7. [161 starts] Kody Swanson

8. [153 starts] Eric Gordon

9. [151 starts] Johnny Parsons

10. [147 starts] Tony Elliott

11. [129 starts] George Snider

12. [125 starts] Gary Hieber

13. [115 starts] Chuck Gurney

14. [113 starts] Bud Kaeding & Jimmy Sills

16. [111 starts] Justin Grant & Dave Steele

18. [110 starts] John Heydenreich

19. [107 starts] A.J. Fike

20. [106 starts] Aaron Pierce

21. [100 starts] Larry Rice

22. [94 starts] Jay Drake & Paul White

24. [91 starts] J.J. Yeley

25. [90 starts] Tom Bigelow

26. [88 starts] Mark Alderson

27. [86 starts] C.J. Leary

28. [85 starts] Bobby Santos

29. [84 starts] Jason McCord

30. [83 starts] Gary Bettenhausen

31. [81 starts] Shane Cottle

32. [79 starts] Donnie Beechler & Levi Jones

34. [78 starts] Chris Windom

35. [77 starts] Rich Vogler

36. [76 starts] Larry Dickson & Ryan Newman

38. [74 starts] Steve Chassey

39. [73 starts] Rich Tobias Jr.

40. [72 starts] Bobby East

41. [71 starts] David Byrne, Robby Flock & Sheldon Kinser

44. [70 starts] Steve Butler

45. [68 starts] Billy Engelhart & Matt Westfall

47. [67 starts] Joe Saldana

48. [66 starts] Brad Noffsinger

49. [65 starts] Jerry Nemire

50. [64 starts] Dave Berkheimer

51. [62 starts] Ron Shuman

52. [61 starts] Bill Rose

53. [60 starts] Randy Bateman, Shane Cockrum, Austin Nemire & Wally Pankratz

57. [58 starts] Rick Hood

58. [55 starts] Gary Irvin, Patrick Lawson, Kyle Robbins, Logan Seavey & Jacob Wilson

63. [54 starts] Tom Capie & Shane Hollingsworth

65. [53 starts] Chet Fillip & Jason Leffler

67. [52 starts] Wayne Reutimann Jr.

68. [50 starts] Travis Welpott

69. [49 starts] Ken Schrader & Tony Stewart

71. [48 starts] Mike Bliss

72. [47 starts] Bob Cicconi & Tanner Swanson

74. [46 starts] Matt Goodnight, Jim Keeker, Billy Vukovich & Bentley Warren

78. [45 starts] Brady Bacon, Derek Davidson, Kyle Steffens & Jeff Swindell

82. [43 starts] Kenny Irwin Jr., Chris Urish & Tyler Walker

85. [42 starts] Dane Carter, Taylor Ferns & Jon Stanbrough

88. [41 starts] Danny Milburn

89. [40 starts] Aaron Fike, Andy Hillenburg, Warren Mockler & Chip Thomas

93. [39 starts] Tray House & Jim McElreath

95. [38 starts] Chuck Leary & Bobby Olivero

97. [37 starts] Pancho Carter, Duke Cook, Todd Kane, Rusty McClure, Billy Puterbaugh Jr. & Roger Rager

103. [36 starts] Ed Carpenter, Gregg Cory, Ron Dunstan & Mike Haggenbottom

107. [34 starts] Ronnie Burke, Davey Hamilton, Kevin Huntley, Greg Staab & Kevin Thomas

112. [33 starts] Mario Clouser, Cary Faas, Jimmy Kite & Josh Wise

116. [32 starts] Brent Kaeding

117. [31 starts] Terry Babb, Kaylee Bryson, Steve Cannon, Zach Daum, Ron Gregory, Arnie Knepper, Jim Mahoney, Mat Neely & Stevie Reeves

126. [30 starts] Tim Barber, Teddy Beach, Jeff Bloom, Stan Fox, Manny Rockhold & Jerry Russell

132. [29 starts] Rocky Hodges & Michael Lewis

134. [28 starts] Dave Blaney & Bill Puterbaugh

136. [27 starts] Brad Armstrong, Steve Buckwalter, Bryan Clauson, Chris Fetter, Davey Ray & Chase Stockon

142. [26 starts] Derek Bischak, Dan Drinan & Joe Liguori

145. [25 starts] Kasey Kahne, Nick Lundgreen & Jerry Miller

148. [24 starts] Pat Abold, Derek Hagar, Kenny Jacobs & Kevin Thomas Jr.

152. [23 starts] Nathan Byrd, Cameron Dodson, Bryan Gossel & Jake Swanson

156. [22 starts] Billy Cassella, Kevin Doty, Bob Frey & Carmen Perigo

160. [21 starts] Kyle Hamilton & Walt Kennedy

162. [20 starts] Bill Baue, Dave Feese, John Starks & Randy Tolsma

166. [19 starts] Casey Buckman, Trey Burke, Tyler Courtney, Bruce Field, Brian Gerster, Shane Hmiel, Gene Lee Gibson, Jimmy McCune, Lealand McSpadden, Kyle O’Gara, Casey Shuman & Billy Wease

178. [18 starts] Dakoda Armstrong, Robert Ballou, Rollie Beale, Jackie Burke, Davey Hamilton Jr., Nathan Moore, Mike Murgoitio, Al Unser & Jonathan Vennard

187. [17 starts] Patrick Bruns, Jimmy Caruthers, A.J. Foyt, Danny Long, Sammy Sessions & Kramer Williamson

193. [16 starts] Pablo Donoso, Mitchel Moles & Tyler Roahrig

196. [15 starts] Paul Clark, Dallas Hewitt, P.J. Jones, Jimmy Light, Trey Osborne, Bruce Walkup

202. [14 starts] Jarett Andretti, Billy Boat, Carl Edwards, Jeff Gordon, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Ralph Liguori, Boston Reid, Danny Smith, Smokey Snellbaker, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

214. [13 starts] Tyce Carlson, Dana Carter, Jim Childers, Briggs Danner, Jac Haudenschild, Jackie Howerton, Jon Johnson, Greg Leffler, Mike McVetta, Andy Michner, Tom Paterson, Brian Paulus, Mark Smith, Rodney Weesner, Korey Weyant & Bud Wilmot

230. [12 starts] Brad Fox, Mike Gregg, Mike Hess, Jason McDougal, Joey Moughan, Billy Pauch, Ricky Shelton & Bill Tyler

238. [11 starts] Mario Andretti, J.C. Bland, Justin Carver, Hud Cone, Craig Dori, Dickie Gaines, David Gough, Terry James, Steve Kinser, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Kyle Larson, James McElreath, Bobby McMahan, Rex Norris III, Mike Peters, Tad Roach, Brian Ruhlman, Greg Weld & Greg Wilson

258. [10 starts] Caleb Armstrong, Ronnie Day, Gary Gray, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, Bob Harkey, Page Jones, Terry Kawell, Jim Moughan, Kenneth Nichols, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Jack Runyon, Robert Smith & Robbie Stanley

273. [9 starts] Bobby Adkins, Chuck Amati, Toni Breidinger, Karl Busson, Chase Dietz, Bob Evans, Bryn Gohn, Wayne Hammond, Jim Hurtubise, Rebel Jackson Jr., Chappy Knaack, Eddie Leavitt, Larry Martin, Joss Moffatt, Johnny Petrozelle & Johnny Rutherford

289. [8 starts] Jim Anderson, Joe Axsom, Christopher Bell, Cole Carter, Mel Cornett, Chris Cumberworth, Doug Didero, Paul Durant, Larry Gates, Kenny Gentry, Cody Gerhardt, Ken Hamilton, Darl Harrison, Roy Hicks, Rod Holshouser, Dakota Jackson, Ray Joe Fager, Mike Johnson, Frankie Kerr, Jan Opperman, Lee Osborne, Junior Parkinson, Greg Peterson, Aaron Pollock, Tracy Potter, Daison Pursley, Steven Russell, Steve Siegel, Ryan Smith, Sammy Swindell, Rick Treadway, Lennie Waldo, Carl Williams & Doug Wolfgang

323. [7 starts] John Andretti, Eric Butze, Rob Chaney, Lou Cicconi Jr., Chris Dyson, Bob East, Perry Ferrell, Nick Fornoro Jr., Joe Gaerte, Cody Gallogly, Damion Gardner, Brian Hayden, Jesse Hockett, Blake Hollingsworth, Tony Hunt, Paul Huntington, Danny Jennings, Wayne Johnson, Chad Kemenah, Paul Koch, Jackson Macenko, Joe McCarthy, Thiago Medeiros, Austin Mundie, Michael Roselli Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Alex Shanks, Pete Shepherd III, Mike Thomas, Billy Whittaker & Mitch Wissmiller

354. [6 starts] Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Emerson Axsom, Saban Bibent, Annie Breidinger, Mike Brooks, Bill Burks Jr., Kellen Conover, Palmer Crowell, Kyle Cummins, Jake Day, Ryan Durst, Bob Ewell, Spike Gehlhausen, Darren Hagen, Tom Hessert III, Larry Hoppes, John Hubbard, Marc Jessup, Doug Kalitta, Kevin Koch, Bill Kojis, Mike Lichty, Jeff Mitrisin, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Tom Savage, Brian Seidel, Jake Simmons, Jimmy Stinson, Jerry Stone, Jake Trainor & Mike Winblad

387. [5 starts] Sport Allen, Todd Beach, Mark Bitner, Barry Camp, Larry Cannon, Shane Carson, Mark Cassella, Kip Hughes, John Hunt, Brad Kuhn, Rich Leavell, Donnie Lehmann, Mario Marietta, Brad Marvel, Mack McClellan, Kevin Olson, Chris Phillips, Neil Shepherd, Red Stauffer, Mike Stroehle, Sleepy Tripp, Terry Uehling, Cole Whitt & Rip Williams

411. [4 starts] Tony Armstrong, Steve Arpin, John Batts Jr., Mike Brecht, Jimmy Brewer, David Bridges, Ray Bull, Keith Burch, Keith Butler, Herb Copeland, Casey Diemert, Lee Dunn, Danny Ebberts, Murray Erickson, Ray Evans, Scott Hansen, Don Hawley, Steve Kent, Dereck King, Steve Knepper, Mike Larrison, Mike Ling, Travis Mahoney, Bobby Marcum, Von McGee, Wes Miller, David Mirk, Rodney Ritter Jr., Donny Schatz, Dean Shirley, Billy Shuman, Tim Siner, Clark Templeman, Leon Thickstun, Miranda Throckmorton, Billy Vukovich III, Kevin Whitesides, Ronnie Wuerdeman & Brent Yarnal

450. [3 starts] Steve Adams, Johnny Anderson, Ed Angle, Robin Bank, Justin Barger, John Barrick, Kipp Beard, Doug Berryman, Merle Bettenhausen, Art Bisch Jr., Kevin Bloomstran, Lee Brewer Jr., Alex Bright, Rick Brown, Dave Burns, Gary Cameron II, Keith Campbell, Marvin Carman, Roy Caruthers, Wayne Chinn, Bill Compton, Tim Cox, Erin Crocker, Troy DeCaire, Thad Dosher, Tommie Estes Jr., Dean Franklin, Jeff Gardner, Steve Gennetten, Aric Gentry, Emmett Hahn, Nick Hamilton, Darryl Haugh, Kelly Kinser, Lance Kobusch, Red Kunstbeck, Ricky Logan, Steve Long, Jim Malloy, Mike Martin, Zach Martini, Bob Meli, Larry Moore, Ryan Moore, Mike Mosley Jr., Mike Ordway, Gary Patterson, Gary Ponzini, Rusty Rasmussen, Wayne Reutimann, Robbie Rice, Travis Rilat, A.J. Russell, Zach Schiff, Frankie Schneider, Ryan Scott, Terry Shepherd, Ron Smoker, Kevin Studley, Brad Sweet, Buz Tapply, Cale Thomas, Dick Tobias, Rick Ungar, Tony Weyant, George White, Jim Whiteside & Greg Wooley

518. [2 starts] Mike Adkins, Mike Andreeta, Will Armitage, Tommy Astone, Todd Bammer, Randy Bauer, Dave Baumgartner, Tanner Berryhill, Colton Bettis, Nick Bilbee, Dean Billings, Austin Blair, Dan Boorse, Ken Brewer, Shane Butler, Rob Caho Jr., Steve Carithers, Tim Clark, Jason Conn, Stan Constant, Johnny Coogan, Frank D’Alonso, Daryl Daugherty, Tom Davies, Charles Davis Jr., James Davison, Greg DeCaires, Duke DeRosa, Scott Edmiston, Dean Erfurth, Jay Ervine, Mike Fedorcak, Billy Felts, A.J. Foyt IV, Stewart Friesen, Greg Furlong, Leon Gentry, Mike Gigot, Joe Gosek, Rick Goudy, Chuck Gurney Jr., Randy Hannagan, Scott Hatton, Jon Herb, Jordan Hermansader, Sparky Howard, Bill Hudson, Bruce Jennings, Jerry Karl, Kevin Kierce, Mike Lauterborn, Garry Lee Maier, Steve Lotshaw, Ed Lynch, Troy Matchen, Jay Maupin, Randy Mausteller, Van May, Roger McCluskey, Mike McCreary, Frank McDaniel, Lyn McIntosh, Dustin Morgan, Aaron Mosley, Larry Neighbors, John Nervo, Kevin Newton, Cary Oliver, Lynn Paxton, Scott Pierovich, Troy Regier, Rick Salem, Joey Schmidt, Howie Sewell, David Shain, Rick Sipes, Jigger Sirois, Mark Sokola, Randy Standridge, Nelson Stewart, Rodney Stone, Rob Summers, Kevin Swindell, Al Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Troy Thompson, Joe Trenca, Troy Vaccaro, Salt Walther, Butch Wilkerson, Kyle Wissmiller, Charlie Workman & Jack

Ziegler

611. [1 starts] Bobby Allen, Taylor Andrews, Jon Backlund, Tom Ball, Steve Barnett, Steve Barth, Jarid Blondel, Chad Boat, Ray Bragg, Jerry Bruce, Bob Brutto, Will Cagle, Daryl Campbell, Don Carr, Kent Christian, Drew Church, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Kevin Conway, Donnie Crawford, Wally Dallenbach, Brad Davis, Bobby Davis Jr., Bob Davison, Brian DeFord, Dave Doran, Terry Doss, Brad Doty, Kale Drake, Don Droud Jr., Rodney Duncan, Jesse Dunham, Sondi Eden, Andrew Felker, Elvin Felty, Dan Ford, Mike Ford, Andy Forsberg, Jeff Forshee, Ronnie Franklin, Pete Frazier, Danny Frye Jr., Jeff Galas, Ronnie Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Cheryl Glass, David Gravel, Gary Griffith, Zach Hampton, Brett Hearn, Jojo Helberg, Jim Hettinger, Nathan High, Larry Hillerud, Ted Hines, Chelby Hinton, Jimmy Horton, Brian Hosford, Rick Howerton, Steve Irwin, Jim Jackson, Earnest Jennings, Rickey Jennings, Matt Jewell, Chase Johnson, Erik Karlsen, Tim Kent, Kraig Kinser, Buddy Kofoid, Dana LaLiberte, Harold Leep, Jeff Leka, Ryan Litt, Ed Lynch Jr., Pepi Marchese, David McCreary, Dave McGough, Paul McMahan, Joe Melnick, Thomas Meseraull, Curt Michael, Tye Mihocko, Jim Mills, Matt Mitchell, Mark Monico, Mike Mosley, Jack Moulton Jr., Peter Murphy, Rick Muther, Fred Neighbors, Greg Nelson, Kyle Nicholas, Tommy Nichols, Don O’Keefe, Jimmy Parsons, Billy Pauch Jr., Stan Ploski, Art Pollard, Jerry Potter, Richard Powell, Pat Quinn, Fred Rahmer, Robbie Ray, Ron Rea, Byron Reed, David Reutimann, Jim Reynard, Randy Roberts, Joe Roush, John Ryals, Eddie Sachs Jr., Doug Saunier, Bill Schemonia, Jon Sciscoe, Shane Scully, Ron Semelka, Steve Sheppard Jr., Danny Shouse, Tim Simmons, Anthony Simone, Grant Simpson, Carl Smith, Steve Smith, Mike Spencer, Darren Spiers, Greg Stephens, Robert Stout, Charlie Swartz, Fred Tegarden Jr., Todd Thomas, Ricky Thornton Jr., Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad, Eric Todd, Rick Tomasik, John Tosti, Eric Trousdale, Leroy Van Conett, Kaylene Verville, Todd Wanless, Curt Waters, Jeff West, Brent Whited, Bryan Whited, Eddie Wirth, Kent Wolters, Mike Woodring, Ken Woolley & Tiffany Wyzard