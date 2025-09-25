CRSA Sprints Issues Penalty to No. 66 Hutton Racing; Clarifies Rulebook to Strengthen Pit Area Safety

From CRSA

SODUS, N.Y. — The CRSA Sprints has announced disciplinary action against the No. 66 Hutton Racing team following multiple safety and conduct violations that occurred during Night 2 of the NY 305 Nationals at Woodhull Raceway on Sept. 13, 2025.

A monetary fine was issued to the No. 66 Hutton Racing Team and the driver, crew and sponsors of the No. 66 Hutton Racing Team have been placed on probation for the remainder of the 2025 season.

In response to this and other recent concerns, CRSA Sprints has formally added clarification to its 2025 Rulebook to address the operation of race cars and support vehicles in the pit area:

Section C Rules of Conduct, Rule 7 will now read

“Any driver, crew member, or sponsor who operates a race car or support vehicle — including but not limited to push vehicles, scooters, 4-wheelers, UTVs, pit mules, golf carts, support vehicles, or race haulers — in any area designated as closed or restricted to vehicle traffic, or who drives in the pit area at an excessive speed or in a manner deemed dangerous, aggressive, or reckless, shall be subject to immediate disqualification, monetary fine, suspension, loss of championship points, and/or any other disciplinary action deemed appropriate by CRSA Officials. Such behavior is considered a serious violation of safety protocols and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

CRSA Sprints remains committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship, and professionalism for all drivers, teams, and crew members. Behavior that compromises the safety of officials, participants, or fans will be met with appropriate consequences.

Effective immediately, Revision C of the CRSA Rulebook will be in effect and remain in effect for the balance of the 2025 CRSA Season.

Any questions or concerns can be addressed to Mike Emhof by phone or email.

