R.J. Johnson Goes Back-To-Back at the PAS

From Lance Jennings

PERRIS, CA (September 27, 2025) — Leading the final fourteen laps, fifth starting R.J. Johnson claimed his second consecutive Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car victory at Perris Auto Speedway. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #33P Sherman, the point leader from Laveen, Arizona finished ahead of A.J. Bender, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, hard charger Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, and a rebounding Ricky Lewis. For his efforts, Johnson also earned an extra $500 bonus from series title sponsor, Avanti Windows & Doors.

Oxnard, California’s Ricky Lewis opened the program by earning his fifth career Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award. The owner/driver of the Mesilla Valley Transportation #41 DRC recorded a time of 16.591 seconds over Johnson, David Gasper, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., and the rest of the 17-car roster.

Brody Roa of Garden Grove, California took the BR Performance #91R DRC to victory in the 10-lap WC Friend Company Access Systems / In Honor of Wiley Miler Sr. & Wiley Miller II / Silbermann Solar First Heat Race. “Bullet” Blake Bower from Brentwood, California topped the In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner / Sexton Fire Protection / Factory Wraps Second Heat Race in the Tom and Christy Dunkel #17X DRC. For Roa and Bower, the triumphs were their fourth heat race wins of the campaign.

Starting eleventh, Yucaipa, California’s Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm earned his second In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors of the campaign. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Maxim, Malcolm had raced up to third before falling to fourth at the checkered flags after a hard fought battle with Roa.

Next Saturday, October 4th, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will hit the road and travel to Mohave Valley Raceway in Mohave Valley, Arizona for their second and last visit on the schedule. For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 27, 2025 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.591; 2. R.J. Johnson, 33P, Petty-16.736; 3. David Gasper, 18, Kittle/Gasper-16.789; 4. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-16.792; 5. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.965; 6. Blake Bower, 17X, Dunkel-16.983; 7. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.998; 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-17.066; 9. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-17.130; 10. Connor Speir, 57, Speir-17.161; 11. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-17.179; 12. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-17.417; 13. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.535; 14. Bryan Whitley, 22, Whitley-17.719; 15. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-17.743; 16. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-17.911; 17. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-18.619.

WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS / IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II / SILBERMANN SOLAR FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Brody Roa, 2. Tommy Malcolm, 3. Ricky Lewis, 4. Charles Davis Jr., 5. David Gasper, 6. A.J. Bender, 7. Jeff Dyer, 8. Verne Sweeney, 9. Elexa Herrera. 2:52.93.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Blake Bower, 2. R.J. Johnson, 3. Connor Speir, 4. Austin Williams, 5. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 6. Bryan Whitley, 7. Brecken Guerrero, 8. Connor Lundy. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. R.J. Johnson (5), 2. A.J. Bender (7), 3. Brody Roa (9), 4. Tommy Malcolm (11), 5. Ricky Lewis (6), 6. Charles Davis Jr. (2), 7. Blake Bower (1), 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (8), 9. Connor Speir (10), 10. Bryan Whitley (13), 11. Brecken Guerrero (15), 12. Verne Sweeney (12), 13. Elexa Herrera (16), 14. Austin Williams (3), 15. David Gasper (4), 16. Jeff Dyer (14), 17. Connor Lundy (17). NT.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-16 Blake Bower, Laps 17-30 R.J. Johnson.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Tommy Malcolm (11 to 4)

NEW AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: October 4 – Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, Arizona