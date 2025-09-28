Thorson Scores High Limit Victory at Path Valley

SPRING RUN, PA (September 28, 2025) – Tanner Thorson avoided the chaos to win the Kubota High Limit Racing feature Sunday night at Path Valley Speedway Park. Thorson took the lead from Brad Sweet following one of the many restarts from Brad Sweet on lap 22 and held off Brady Bacon in the closing laps for the victory.

The win was Thorson’s second victory of the season with High Limit Racing and after picking up his first win earlier in the month at Lernerville Speedway.

After the race Thorson was quick to credit his crew for a decision that was made during an open red flag that was a huge contribution to his feature victory.

“We made a hell of an adjustment there on that red flag that I needed, or else, I don’t think we would have won,” said Thorson in victory lane. “Hats off to my guys, Brinton (Marvel) and TJ (Nichols), been working very, very hard. such determination and dedication to what we do and going up and down the road. And I just can’t say enough about those two.”

Sweet and Scelzi started on the front row for the 35-lap feature event. Scelzi was able to get the lead on the initial start with Sweet and Chase Randall lined up behind him

Caution after one lap for Brandon Spithaler coming to a stop sideways at the exit of turn two. Spithaler was able to restart at the tail of the field.

Scelzi continued to lead after the restart while Tanner Thorson went from fourth to second down the backstretch. Before the field could get to the start finish line, Ryan Timms spun in turn three and brought out the caution flag, negating Thorson’s move.

Up front Scelzi continued to control the top position after the restart with Sweet in pursuit while Thorson drove around Randall for third position.

Two laps later the caution flag appeared again for Jordan Stickler and Brent Marks stopped. Marks, who had a left front tire going down before the restart, suffered front end damage and went to the work area while Stickler was able to push off.

Scelzi continued to lead while Randall was able to drive around the top of Thorson to take the third position back and challenge Sweet for second. This eventually turned into a three-car race for second when another caution flag period occurred for Ryan Timms backwards in turn two with front end damage.

After the restart Logan Rumsey and Brady Bacon made contact in turn four with Rico Abreu getting caught up further behind them and tipped his car over in turn three to bring out the red flag after driving up to the 15th from 25th starting position due to taking a provisional. Abreu was able to take his car to the work area

The red flag for Abreu combined with the caution flags earlier in the event force officials to open the red flag for teams to add fuel and adjust their cars. Abreu was able to restart at the tail of the field.

Scelzi pulled away when racing resumed while Brady Bacon entered the top five.

While Scelzi was able to pull away Randall began to put pressure on Sweet for second when he got too far up the track in turns three and four and spun out to bring out a caution flag with 11 laps complete. Randall was able to restart at the tail of the field.

Scelzi continued to pull away from the field while Thorson began to apply pressure to Sweet for the second spot.

With 18 laps complete Sweet and Thorson closed in on Scelzi as the leaders started to overtake the back of the field. Just as the pressure was being applied the caution flag appeared again for Rumsey spinning between turns three and four.

Thorson was able to drive around Sweet for second on the restart while Bacon was able to drive into fourth and challenge Sweet for third, taking over the spot on lap 21.

On lap 23 Thorson was able to drive around Scelzi for the lead with Bacon also driving by Scelzi for the second position.

As Thorson and Bacon pulled away Sweet pressured Scelzi for the third position.

The race for the lead started to heat up with 25 laps complete with Bacon applying pressure as they dealt with slower traffic. Thorson was able to open up his lead on lap 28 while navigating traffic.

That breathing room was short lived as Bacon closed in with five laps to go. Further back in the field Danny Dietrich entered the top five and restarted to pressure Sweet for the fourth position.

With three laps to go Thorson was able to get through the slower cars and opened up enough distance to hold off Bacon for the victory. Scelzi, Dietrich, and Ashton Torgerson rounded out the top five.

Abreu was able to bounce back from tipping over earlier in the race to finish 15th, only losing 18 points to Brad Sweet for the High Limit Racing season championship

Kubota High Limit Racing

Path Valley Speedway

Spring Run, Pennsylvania

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet, 09.572[20]

2. 19-Brent Marks, 09.589[9]

3. 23-Chase Dietz, 09.702[3]

4. 5-Brenham Crouch, 09.734[17]

5. 75-Cameron Smith, 09.737[10]

6. 9-Chase Randall, 09.737[13]

7. 38-Brett Strickler, 09.793[4]

8. 10-Ryan Timms, 09.821[8]

9. 55V-Hunter Schuerenberg, 09.827[7]

10. 13-Daison Pursley, 09.859[6]

11. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 09.867[11]

12. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 09.913[16]

13. 99M-Kyle Moody, 09.927[5]

14. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 10.054[1]

15. 39-JJ Loss, 10.065[19]

16. 55-Logan Wagner, 10.101[14]

17. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 10.210[15]

18. 55M-Domenic Melair, 10.239[2]

19. 2D-Jordan Givler, 10.616[12]

20. 77-Michael Walter, 11.706[18]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 6-Ryan Smith, 09.596[7]

2. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi, 09.625[14]

3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 09.765[17]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich, 09.786[10]

5. 88-Tanner Thorson, 09.793[2]

6. 42-Sye Lynch, 09.793[3]

7. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr, 09.815[12]

8. 17-Dylan Norris, 09.843[5]

9. 41-Logan Rumsey, 09.856[16]

10. 24-Rico Abreu, 09.862[15]

11. 20-Brady Bacon, 09.910[9]

12. 24D-Danny Sams III, 10.049[1]

13. 14-Justin Sanders, 10.065[11]

14. 26-Justin Peck, 10.083[13]

15. 38S-Jordan Strickler, 10.099[19]

16. 7-Aidan Borden, 10.186[4]

17. 2-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 10.191[8]

18. 27S-Dylan Cisney, 10.307[18]

19. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 11.135[6]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

2. 23-Chase Dietz[1]

3. 75-Cameron Smith[2]

4. 55V-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

5. 99M-Kyle Moody[7]

6. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[9]

7. 39-JJ Loss[8]

8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[6]

9. 38-Brett Strickler[3]

10. 2D-Jordan Givler[10]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Chase Randall[2]

2. 10-Ryan Timms[3]

3. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[6]

4. 22-Brandon Spithaler[7]

5. 5-Brenham Crouch[1]

6. 19-Brent Marks[4]

7. 13-Daison Pursley[5]

8. 77-Michael Walter[10]

9. 55M-Domenic Melair[9]

10. 55-Logan Wagner[8]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Tanner Thorson[2]

2. 41-Logan Rumsey[5]

3. 20-Brady Bacon[6]

4. 38S-Jordan Strickler[8]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[1]

6. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr[3]

7. 6-Ryan Smith[4]

8. 14-Justin Sanders[7]

9. 2-Gerard McIntyre Jr[9]

10. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[10]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

2. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

3. 17-Dylan Norris[3]

4. 42-Sye Lynch[2]

5. 26-Justin Peck[7]

6. 24-Rico Abreu[5]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[6]

8. 7-Aidan Borden[8]

9. 27S-Dylan Cisney[9]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[1]

2. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

3. 9-Chase Randall[4]

4. 23-Chase Dietz[3]

5. 88-Tanner Thorson[5]

6. 10-Ryan Timms[8]

7. 41-Logan Rumsey[6]

8. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

Winters Performance B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks[1]

2. 6-Ryan Smith[2]

3. 13-Daison Pursley[7]

4. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[3]

5. 39-JJ Loss[5]

6. 24-Rico Abreu[6]

7. 14-Justin Sanders[10]

8. 24D-Danny Sams III[8]

9. 77-Michael Walter[11]

10. 55-Logan Wagner[19]

11. 55M-Domenic Melair[15]

12. 38-Brett Strickler[13]

13. 7-Aidan Borden[12]

14. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr[4]

15. 87-Aaron Reutzel[9]

16. 2-Gerard McIntyre Jr[14]

17. 27S-Dylan Cisney[16]

18. 2D-Jordan Givler[17]

19. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[18]

Kubota A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 88-Tanner Thorson[5]

2. 20-Brady Bacon[10]

3. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich[8]

5. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[11]

6. 49-Brad Sweet[1]

7. 23-Chase Dietz[4]

8. 55V-Hunter Schuerenberg[13]

9. 26-Justin Peck[20]

10. 5-Brenham Crouch[19]

11. 13-Daison Pursley[23]

12. 75-Cameron Smith[9]

13. 42-Sye Lynch[16]

14. 19-Brent Marks[21]

15. 24-Rico Abreu[25]

16. 24D-Danny Sams III[27]

17. 87-Aaron Reutzel[26]

18. 9-Chase Randall[3]

19. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[24]

20. 99M-Kyle Moody[17]

21. 17-Dylan Norris[12]

22. 22-Brandon Spithaler[15]

23. 38S-Jordan Strickler[14]

24. 41-Logan Rumsey[7]

25. 6-Ryan Smith[22]

26. 10-Ryan Timms[6]

27. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[18]