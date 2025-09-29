NARC Sold to Brad Sweet and Kevin Rudeen

(September 29, 2025) — The Northern Auto Racing Club announced Monday that the series has been aquired by Brad Sweet and Kevin Rudeen for the 2026 season.

NARC was previously owned by National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Brent Kaeding and business manager Jim Allen. Kaeding’s business, Kaeding Performance Center, will continue to be the official parts vendor and heat race sponsor while Allen will transition into the role of series historian.

NARC, founded in 1960, is currently the only winged 410 sprint car touring series on the west coast.