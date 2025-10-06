Tim Kaeding returns to Thunderbowl Raceway victory lane after 10 years

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…After starting on the pole San Jose’s Tim Kaeding checked out from the field to earn his second career Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour triumph on Saturday night at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

Kaeding, who is the all-time leader in Winged Sprint Car wins at the track, amazingly won for the first time in Tulare since a World of Outlaws score in 2015.

His victory at the Chris & Brian Faria Memorial came aboard the famed Williams Motorsports/ Emadco Disposal 0 mount.

“It feels great to get back up here in victory lane at Thunderbowl Raceway,” Kaeding commented. “I can’t thank everyone on this 0 team enough for their support. It’s been a long time since I have felt like I’ve been in contention at the Trophy Cup. After tonight though I feel like we have a legitimate shot at it. We are ready to get going in a couple weeks.”

The 30-lap Shop Kyle Larson main event started out with a red flag involving Kyle Rasmussen, who got upside down on the back stretch. He luckily emerged okay but was done for the night.

When going back green again things would then go all the way throughout the conclusion. Kaeding worked lapped traffic to perfection and was never seriously challenged during the remainder of the race. He grabbed the Ed Entz pink checkered flag well ahead the rest of the field to claim the Trophy Cup Tune-Up.

Redding’s Max Mittry, the SCCT Speedweek champ, crossed the stripe in second to match a career best effort with SCCT, followed Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, Fresno’s Caeden Steele and Hanford’s DJ Netto in the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Jake Andreotti, point leader Austin Wood, Jace Park, Tanner Holmes and Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award winner Dominic Scelzi.

A total of 35 cars competed at the penultimate round of the SCCT season. Fresno’s Caeden Steele began the evening by earning the Sierra Foothills Wine Services Fast Time Award by clocking a lap of 13.844 around the one third mile clay oval.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will now get set to finish off the 2025 season at the Stockton Dirt Track on Friday October 31st at the Stockton Dirt Track.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Thunderbowl Raceway

Chris & Brian Faria Memorial

October 4, 2025

Shop Kyle Larson A Feature 30 Laps

1. 0-Tim Kaeding[1]; 2. 2XM-Max Mittry[3]; 3. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[2]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele[4]; 5. 88N-DJ Netto[5]; 6. 7P-Jake Andreotti[14]; 7. 2A-Austin Wood[9]; 8. 17-Jace Park[13]; 9. Tanner Holmes (18), 10. Dominic Scelzi (20)

B Feature 12 Laps

1. 67-Grant Duinkerken[2]; 2. 02-Austin Torgerson[1]; 3. 3-Cole Schroeder[3]; 4. 61-Travis Labat[6]; 5. 94-Greg Decaires V[5]; 6. 53-Davey Pombo[9]; 7. 29K-Levi Kuntz[7]; 8. 38-Tyler Cato[14]; 9. 15-Cody Key[4]; 10. 9X-Adrianna DeMartini[8]; 11. 2-Brooklyn Holland[10]; 12. 09S-Geoffrey Strole[11]; 13. 28K-Bryant Bell[13]; 14. 31H-Phil Heynen[12]

High Sierra Industries Dash 6 Laps

1. 0-Tim Kaeding[1]; 2. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[3]; 3. 2XM-Max Mittry[2]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele[5]; 5. 88N-DJ Netto[7]; 6. 7H-Jake Haulot[8]; 7. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]; 8. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen[6]

Tiner Hirst Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 10-Dominic Gorden[2]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood[1]; 3. 17-Jace Park[3]; 4. 9-Dustin Freitas[5]; 5. 121-Caeden Steele[4]; 6. 3-Cole Schroeder[6]; 7. 94-Greg Decaires V[7]; 8. 53-Davey Pombo[8]; 9. 28K-Bryant Bell[9]

BR Motorsports Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[1]; 2. 25-Seth Standley[2]; 3. 56C-Carson Hammes[3]; 4. 7H-Jake Haulot[4]; 5. 55D-Dawson Hammes[6]; 6. 02-Austin Torgerson[5]; 7. 29K-Levi Kuntz[8]; 8. 09S-Geoffrey Strole[9]; 9. 38-Tyler Cato[7]

King Racing Products Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen[1]; 2. 7-Jett Barnes[2]; 3. 88N-DJ Netto[4]; 4. 7P-Jake Andreotti[3]; 5. 21-Tanner Holmes[8]; 6. 67-Grant Duinkerken[5]; 7. 61-Travis Labat[7]; 8. 2-Brooklyn Holland[6]; 9. (DNS) 5D-Connor Danell

ART Speed Equipment Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 2XM-Max Mittry[2]; 2. 9L-Luke Hayes[1]; 3. 0-Tim Kaeding[4]; 4. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[3]; 5. 75-Dominic Scelzi[6]; 6. 15-Cody Key[5]; 7. 9X-Adrianna DeMartini[7]; 8. 31H-Phil Heynen[8]

Qualifying 1

1. 121-Caeden Steele, 00:13.844[11]; 2. 7H-Jake Haulot, 00:13.917[9]; 3. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:13.962[10]; 4. 33-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:13.966[16]; 5. 10-Dominic Gorden, 00:14.038[14]; 6. 25-Seth Standley, 00:14.059[13]; 7. 17-Jace Park, 00:14.233[2]; 8. 56C-Carson Hammes, 00:14.357[18]; 9. 9-Dustin Freitas, 00:14.386[5]; 10. 02-Austin Torgerson, 00:14.477[12]; 11. 3-Cole Schroeder, 00:14.520[7]; 12. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 00:14.533[3]; 13. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:14.541[8]; 14. 38-Tyler Cato, 00:14.586[1]; 15. 53-Davey Pombo, 00:14.601[17]; 16. 29K-Levi Kuntz, 00:14.604[6]; 17. 28K-Bryant Bell, 00:14.736[4]; 18. 09S-Geoffrey Strole, 00:14.995[15]

Qualifying 2

1. 88N-DJ Netto, 00:13.920[11]; 2. 0-Tim Kaeding, 00:14.064[12]; 3. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen, 00:14.064[2]; 4. 9L-Luke Hayes, 00:14.125[1]; 5. 7-Jett Barnes, 00:14.161[16]; 6. 2XM-Max Mittry, 00:14.168[9]; 7. 7P-Jake Andreotti, 00:14.175[10]; 8. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 00:14.193[15]; 9. 67-Grant Duinkerken, 00:14.288[6]; 10. 15-Cody Key, 00:14.301[5]; 11. 2-Brooklyn Holland, 00:14.356[4]; 12. 75-Dominic Scelzi, 00:14.369[14]; 13. 61-Travis Labat, 00:14.380[8]; 14. 9X-Adrianna DeMartini, 00:14.545[17]; 15. (DQ) 21-Tanner Holmes, 00:13.931[7]; 16. (DNS) 31H-Phil Heynen; 17. (DNS) 5D-Connor Danell