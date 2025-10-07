FIRST 2025 WESTERN WORLD USAC SPRINT ENTRIES ﻿HAVE BEEN FILED

From USAC

Casa Grande, Arizona (October 6, 2025)………The first set of entries have been filed for the for the 58th annual edition of the Western World Championships.

Two-straight nights of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car racing awaits on October 24-25, 2025, at Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande.

Seventeen drivers and cars are entered to date, including past Western World winners Kyle Cummins (2024), Daison Pursley (2023), Jake Swanson (2022) and Logan Seavey (2021).

USAC national champions J.J. Yeley, Justin Grant and C.J. Leary have entered as have fellow USAC national feature winners Kevin Thomas Jr., Hayden Reinbold, Mitchel Moles and Briggs Danner.

Top USAC National Sprint Car Rookie Gunnar Setser has filed his entry for Western World as has James Turnbull II, Marty Hawkins, Jim Vanzant, Dayton Shelton and Max Adams.

Driver and car registration is now officially open for the 58th annual edition of Western World Championships. Teams can file their entry for the event now at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/58th-annual-western-world-championships.

The event at the 3/8-mile dirt oval will pay $7,500 to Friday night’s winner while Saturday’s finale will offer $35,000 to the winner, plus $15,000 in lap leader money and a minimum of $1,000 to start the feature.

Also on the event card for both nights is the Sands Chevrolet Wild West 360 Non Wing Sprint Cars.

The Western World Championships are one of the most famed and longest-running sprint car events in the world. The tradition of the event dates back to Bob Cleberg’s victory in 1968. Kyle Cummins enters as the defending Western World champion after winning the main event in 2024.

Tickets for the Western World Championships and Camping spots are available now. Visit https://www.centralazraceway.com/press/article/180179 for more information.

WESTERN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRY LIST

(17 cars & drivers as of October 6, 2025)

2 J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Yeley Racing)

2J (R) JAMES TURNBULL II/Indio, CA (James Turnbull II)

3m MARTY HAWKINS/Santa Rosa, CA (Marty Hawkins)

3p KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Petty Performance Racing)

3R KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Rock Steady Racing)

3v JIM VANZANT/Prescott, AZ (Jim & Bonnie Vanzant)

4 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports)

4D DAYTON SHELTON/Prescott, AZ (Johnny Shelton)

5G (R) GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (KO Motorsports)

5T JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Daming Swanson Motorsports)

19 (R) HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

21AZ C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian Racing)

39 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Hogue Racing Enterprises)

42 MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (Cheney Racing)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

86 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (CB Industries)

(R) represents a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie