UNDERWOOD DASH DEBUTS AT WESTERN WORLD ﻿OCT 24-25 AT CENTRAL ARIZONA

By Richie Murray

Casa Grande, Arizona (October 7, 2025)………The $5,000-to-win Underwood Dash presented by AME Electrical will debut during the 58th annual running of the Western World Championships on October 24-25 at Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Raceway.

The pursuit style event will feature 10 cars competing for 12 laps in a winner-take-all special as part of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship / Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car Series portion of the program.

The lineup will consist of the top-four finishers from Friday night’s USAC feature starting at the front, followed by Saturday’s three qualifying race winners, followed by the Saturday’s three qualifying race runner-up finishers.

The 12-lap race will take place in four 3-lap segments. After each segment is completed, the last two cars running will be eliminated. Furthermore, if a car stops on the course for any reason, that car is also eliminated.

Four cars will compete in the final segment, and the finishing order among the top-four for the final 3-lap segment will determine the first two rows of Saturday night’s $35,000-to-win feature event.

The Western World at the 3/8-mile dirt oval will pay $7,500 to Friday night’s feature winner while Saturday’s finale will reward the winner with a $35,000 payday, plus $15,000 in lap leader money and a minimum of $1,000 to start the feature.

Also on the event card for both nights is the Sands Chevrolet Wild West 360 Non Wing Sprint Cars.

The Western World Championships are one of the most famed and longest-running sprint car events in the world. The tradition of the event dates back to Bob Cleberg’s victory in 1968. Kyle Cummins enters as the defending Western World champion after winning the main event in 2024.

Tickets for the Western World Championships and Camping spots are available now. Visit https://www.centralazraceway.com/press/article/180179 for more information.

Driver and car registration is now officially open for the 58th annual edition of Western World Championships. Teams can file their entry for the event now at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/58th-annual-western-world-championships.