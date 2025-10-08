World of Outlaws Return to New Jersey, Battle PA Posse One Final Time

By Alex Nieten

NEW EGYPT, NJ (October 7, 2025) – Another weekend in the northeast awaits the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

The dust has settled on Pennsylvania’s premier event, Williams Grove Speedway’s J&S Classics National Open, but the country’s top Sprint Car drivers don’t have to travel far this week.

First up is The Greatest Show on Dirt’s return to the state of New Jersey for the first time in three years. The tour heads to New Egypt Speedway on Friday, Oct. 10. It’ll mark the 10th trip to the uniquely shaped track in Series history.

Then it’s back to Pennsylvania for one final faceoff with the PA Posse. The World of Outlaws rumble into the scenic Pigeon Hills where the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway serves as the battleground for the two sides. The Abbottstown, PA oval has hosted the World of Outlaws 55 times.

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

10 TO GO: The 2025 campaign that began in Florida eight months ago is now down to a quick dash to the finish line. Only 10 races remain in the World of Outlaws’ 48th season of bringing the nation’s top Sprint Car talent together.

David Gravel leads the way atop the standings. The Watertown, CT native is having a remarkable year aboard the Big Game Motorsports No. 2 with 15 wins, 35 podiums, and only two finishes outside the top 10 through 61 races. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid has been a sophomore success as he taken the Roth Motorsports No. 83 on 11 trips to Victory Lane and is 146 markers behind Gravel in points. Completing the points podium is Carson Macedo and Jason Johnson Racing.

Another major storyline entering this year was a loaded Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year class, and it’s delivered. Garet Williamson and Chris Windom have battled all year, and Williamson holds a 78-point advantage. Behind Windom, Cole Macedo is still within striking distance 88 markers back.

JERSEY GIANTS: A handful of current World of Outlaws competitors have enjoyed journeys to New Jersey in the past.

Donny Schatz is a two-time New Egypt winner, claiming visits in 2001 and 2003. The 10-time Series champion is still in search of his first trip to Victory Lane this year, and that pursuit continues Friday aboard the Sides Motorsports No. 15.

David Gravel claimed the most recent New Egypt tilt in 2017. That was with CJB Motorsports, and now the current point leader will go for one with Big Game Motorsports as he nears a second straight Series title.

Logan Schuchart and Sheldon Haudenschild have both won in the “Garden State,” though both came at different tracks than what’s ahead Friday. Schuchart was victorious at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in 2021, and then Haudenschild came out on top at the same facility a year later.

RACING FOR SCRUFFY: Hearts will be heavy on Saturday at Lincoln. Bobby Allen, a longtime resident of nearby Hanover, PA, one of the most admired racers to ever emerge from Pennsylvania, and owner of Shark Racing, passed away on Sunday.

Lincoln Speedway played a large role in Allen’s legacy. He went from sleeping in the track’s ticket booth at times as he pursued his racing dreams to winning 75 races and three track championships at the Abbottstown, PA oval.

Shark Racing would love nothing more than to honor their leader with a victory on Saturday. Allen’s grandson, Logan Schuchart, will lead the charge in that effort. He’s yet to win a World of Outlaws race at Lincoln, peaking at second in 2020, but he does own a pair of local scores at his home track. The Shark team will also have Ashton Torgerson in action piloting the No. 1A that Allen made famous. He was a runner-up at Lincoln during his most recent visit to the track in August.

DECIDING FINAL BATTLE: Lincoln represents the final showdown between the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse in 2025, and the stakes are high.

The Posse have defended the porch three times this year thanks to Anthony Macri victories at Williams Grove Speedway and BAPS Motor Speedway and Chase Dietz’s first win with the Series this past weekend. The travelers have taken two trophies with Michael “Buddy” Kofoid winning at Lincoln in May and Sheldon Haudenschild taking the J&S Classics National Open at “The Grove.”

That means the scoreboard shows the Posse lead by just one entering Saturday. They’ve already secured at least a tie in 2025 against the best drivers in the country, but they want more than a tie. They’ll be looking to secure year-long bragging rights on Saturday for the first time since 2022 while the World of Outlaws aim to spoil their fun and end the year on equal ground.

POSSE PRIDE: Several stout competitors from Pennsylvania are capable of ensuring the Posse maintain the upper hand on Saturday.

Chase Dietz (York, PA) is fresh off bagging his first career World of Outlaws checkered flag on Friday at Williams Grove, and he and the Stehman Motorsports crew have been fast at Lincoln all year. They won the track’s first race of 2025, came home second with the World of Outlaws in May, and got a second win on Labor Day weekend. Dietz has only missed the top five once this year in the Pigeon Hills.

Gettysburg, PA’s Danny Dietrich was the only driver to podium on both nights of the National Open this past weekend in the Gary Kauffman Racing No. 48. He’s currently tied for fifth all-time on Lincoln’s all-time win list with 66, and a pair of those came with the World of Outlaws.

Troy Wagaman Jr. entered this year with a trio of Lincoln triumphs on his résumé, and he’s added three more to that tally in 2025 alone with the Heffner Racing team. The Hanover, PA native has been in the top 10 twice with the World of Outlaws at Lincoln.

Freddie Rahmer scored for the Posse at Lincoln in 2018 to notch his one career World of Outlaws victory to date. He’s racked up 44 total wins at the 3/8 mile.

These four are likely to be joined by Lance Dewease (Fayetteville, PA), Brock Zearfoss (Jonestown, PA), Ryan Smith (Kunkletown, PA), T.J. Stutts (Liverpool, PA), and many more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, Oct. 10 at New Egypt Speedway in New Egypt, NJ

Saturday, Oct. 11 at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, PA

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (64/74 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (8376 PTS)

2. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-146 PTS)

3. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-292 PTS)

4. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-382 PTS)

5. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-570 PTS)

6. Donny Schatz – Sides Motorsports No. 15 (-792 PTS)

7. Bill Balog – B2 Motorsports No. 17B (-896 PTS)

8. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-1110 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-1188 PTS)

10. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-1276 PTS)