FALL NATS! ﻿USAC SPRINTS SET FOR 2 NIGHTS AT THE BURG OCT. 10-11

By Richie Murray

Lawrenceburg, Indiana (October 9, 2025)………All the leaves are (still) green and the dirt is brown!

The Mamas and the Papas couldn’t have said it any better than that in describing this weekend’s double dose of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing.

What’s better than one night of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway? *Checks notes.* That would be two nights!

Two-straight evenings of racing is on the slate this Friday-Saturday, October 10-11, at the speedy southeastern Indiana 3/8-mile dirt oval known as The Burg!

Drivers and teams will be chasing after a $6,544 top prize during Friday’s Greg Staab Memorial and a grand prize of $20,000 during Saturday night’s Fall Nationals!

It’s time to make our way out to the battleground. In the meantime, here are a handful of Fall Nationals storylines to watch for this weekend!

FALLOUT BOYS

No less than five past Fall Nationals winners are expected to compete in this weekend’s event. Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) enters as the defending winner.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) is the winningest driver in Fall Nationals history, having won the event a staggering three times in 2017-2019-2021. Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) has captured the event twice, first in 2018 and did so again for the second time in 2023.

One-time Fall Nationals winners in the field include Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) who claimed his very first career USAC victory in the 2012 event as well as Princeton, Indiana’s Kyle Cummins (2022), who leads the series standings.

On the flip side are those who’ve won USAC National Sprint Car races at Lawrenceburg but are still vying for a first career Fall Nationals win this Saturday. C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) has won a pair of USAC National Sprint Car races at The Burg in 2017 and 2020 and was also a track champion in 2013.

DANNER DOG

There’s only one prior winner of the Greg Staab Memorial, that being Briggs Danner who captured the victory by leading the final two laps after mechanical issues sent race leader Mitchel Moles to the sidelines on his way to the checkered flag.

In two appearances at Lawrenceburg this year, Danner has finished 4th on both occasions. Last year, one night after winning the Staab race, Danner got upside down on the opening lap of the Fall Nationals.

In his four most recent USAC series outings this Fall, he’s posted results of 19th, 11th, 10th and 10th, not indicative of the kind of year they’ve been having. Danner hopes Lawrenceburg provides the path back to getting on track this weekend.

JG VS. CV FOR THE TRIFECTA

Justin Grant and Logan Seavey are vying for the NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta this weekend, a three-race miniseries encompassing Kokomo Speedway’s Smackdown, Tri-State Speedway’s Haubstadt Hustler and Lawrenceburg Speedway’s Fall Nationals.

During Saturday’s Fall Nationals, Grant would gain a $20,000 bonus with a win or 2nd place result as long as he finishes ahead of Seavey. Grant would earn a $10,000 bonus if he took 3rd and finished in front of Seavey.

For Seavey, he’d pocket a $10,000 bonus with a win or a 3rd if he can cross the finish line in front of Grant.

That said, if Seavey finishes 2nd and Grant runs 3rd, both drivers would split the $10,000 bonus.

Over the first two rounds of Trifecta, Grant took 1st at Kokomo and 2nd at Tri-State. Meanwhile, Seavey was 3rd at Kokomo and 1st at Tri-State.

GRANT RETURNS TO THE SCENE

Speaking of Grant, this weekend marks his first visit back to Lawrenceburg since enduring a broken left foot in an accident at the track during the Indiana Sprint Week feature in July.

The result forced Grant to miss four races before returning to form throughout the rest of the summer and into fall. Since that point, he’s made 12 USAC National Sprint Car starts with 9 top-fives and 4 wins.

At Lawrenceburg, he’s a seven-time USAC National Sprint Car winner, tied with Dave Darland for the most all-time.

MOLES’ REVENGE

Racing doesn’t owe anybody anything, but if there’s a driver who could make that argument at Lawrenceburg, it’s most likely Mitchel Moles.

During the 2024 Greg Staab Memorial, he simply dominated the race, leading all but the final turn of the 30-lap feature. As he came off turn four with the checkered in the air, the caution flew for an accident. During the subsequent yellow flag, Moles’ car developed an unusual and unexpected malady.

With his engine’s RPMs suddenly rising, Moles wore out his brakes just trying to keep his car whoa’d down under the yellow flag period. Moles eventually pulled off the racing surface, relinquishing the lead and dropping out of the race. The next night, Moles led the opening lap before finishing 2nd.

This spring at Lawrenceburg, Moles set fast time and was running 3rd in the feature when contact sent him spinning into the wall. In July at The Burg, Moles led the initial eight laps and was running fourth in the feature when he was an innocent victim, which sent him flipping several times down the front straightaway. He’s due for some good news at Lawrenceburg.

ROOKIE RACE DOWN TO 1

The USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year race just keeps getting better and better. Only one point now separates Gunnar Setser (1888) and Hayden Reinbold (1887) in the back-and-forth battle of first year drivers with six races remaining.

Both drivers have finished inside the top-10 in USAC National Sprint Car competition this year at Lawrenceburg. Reinbold has tallied a 9th and a 14th. Setser has scored a 10th and an 11th.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON (AND NIGHT)

The second running of the Greg Staab Memorial honors the life and memory of the five-time Lawrenceburg Speedway sprint car track champion in 1982-1983-1984-1985-1987.

Nicknamed “Dog,” Staab was a longtime USAC driver and car owner who also served as the promoter of Lawrenceburg Speedway and was later a USAC National Sprint Car Competition Director.

As part of the event, the winner’s share will be $6,544, in recognition of the familiar No. 44 that he campaigned for several years on USAC’s Midget and Sprint Car trails as well as on the local Indiana/Ohio sprint car scene.

Staab scored one USAC National Sprint Car victory in his career, a memorable feat in 1988 on the pavement of Indianapolis Raceway Park that was shown live on ESPN. Staab passed away in 2017 at the age of 68.

RACE DETAILS

On Friday night, October 10, it’s the inaugural Greg Staab Memorial featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, plus the Lawrence Motorsports Trailer Sales Hornets. Pits open at 3pm Eastern, grandstands open at 5pm, drivers meeting at 5:30pm and hot laps at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.LawrenceburgSpeedway.com. General admission tickets are $25 for ages 13 & up. General admission tickets for kids age 7-12 are $5. General admission tickets for kids age 6 & under are free. Pit passes are $40 for ages 11 & up. Pit passes for ages 10 & under are $15. Backstretch/pit parking is $20.

On Saturday night, October 11, the 17th running of the Fall Nationals features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, plus the Midwest Vintage Racecar Club. Pits open at 2pm Eastern, grandstands open at 5pm, drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.LawrenceburgSpeedway.com. General admission tickets are $35 for ages 13 & up. General admission tickets for kids age 7-12 are $5. General admission tickets for kids age 6 & under are free. Pit passes are $45 for ages 11 & up. Pit passes for ages 10 & under are $15. Backstretch/pit parking is $20.

Both nights of the event can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://www.flosports.link/usac.

=================

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-2944, 2-Mitchel Moles-2607, 3-Logan Seavey-2553, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2511, 5-Justin Grant-2494, 6-Briggs Danner-2385, 7-C.J. Leary-2307, 8-Jake Swanson-2276, 9-Chase Stockon-1945, 10-Gunnar Setser-1888.

=================

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/9/2008 – Levi Jones – 12.926 – 104.441 mph

8 Laps – 9/28/2013 – Tracy Hines – 1:51.91 – 96.506 mph

10 Laps – 7/10/2008 – Cole Whitt – 2:18.199 – 7.692 mph

12 Laps – 10/1/2016 – Stevie Sussex – 2:51.399 – 4.521 mph

30 Laps – 10/1/2016 – Josh Hodges – 7:21.09 – 91.818 mph

=================

FALL NATIONALS WINS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

3-Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Bryan Clauson

2-Justin Grant

2-Robert Ballou

1-Brady Bacon

1-Chase Stockon

1-Damion Gardner

1-Jon Stanbrough

1-Josh Hodges

1-Kyle Cummins

1-Levi Jones

1-Thomas Meseraull

1-Logan Seavey

=================

FALL NATIONALS WINNERS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

2007: Robert Ballou (MSCS)

2008: Robert Ballou (MSCS)

2009: Damion Gardner (USAC) & Jon Stanbrough (MSCS)

2010: Rained Out

2011: Levi Jones (USAC)

2012: Chase Stockon (USAC)

2013: Bryan Clauson (USAC)

2014: Bryan Clauson (USAC)

2015: Thomas Meseraull (USAC)

2016: Josh Hodges (USAC)

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. (USAC)

2018: Justin Grant (USAC)

2019: Kevin Thomas Jr. (USAC)

2020: Brady Bacon (USAC)

2021: Kevin Thomas Jr. (USAC)

2022: Kyle Cummins (USAC)

2023: Justin Grant (USAC)

2024: Logan Seavey (USAC)

=================

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

7-Dave Darland & Justin Grant

6-Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Jon Stanbrough

4-Jack Hewitt & Logan Seavey

3-Brady Bacon, Kevin Briscoe, Bryan Clauson & Rick Hood

2-Tony Elliott, Levi Jones, C.J. Leary, Danny Milburn & Brian Tyler

1-Robert Ballou, Jeff Bland Jr., Mark Cassella, Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Kevin Doty, Jay Drake, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Josh Hodges, Logan Jarrett, Thomas Meseraull, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brady Short, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas, Chris Windom, Josh Wise & J.J. Yeley

=================

FALL NATIONALS USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RESULTS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY

2007 FEATURE: 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Kevin Swindell, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Casey Shuman, 5. A.J. Anderson, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Dakoda Armstrong, 8. Kyle Wissmiller, 9. Jeff Bland Jr., 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 11. Derek Franks, 12. Ricky Williams, 13. Brady Bacon, 14. Sammy Imel, 15. Kevin Briscoe, 16. Darren Hagen, 17. Matt Westfall, 18. Alex Shanks, 19. Kyle Cummins, 20. Joss Moffatt, 21. Jerry Coons Jr., 22. Kent Christian, 23. Brett Burdette, 24. Chris Windom. (MSCS)

2008 FEATURE: 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Daron Clayton, 5. Joss Moffatt, 6. Ricky Williams, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Damion Gardner, 9. Jeff Bland, Jr., 10. J. J. Yeley, 11. Lance Grimes, 12. Logan Hupp, 13. Ryan Pace, 14. Critter Malone, 15. John Memmer, 16. Dickie Gaines, 17. Bobby Stines, 18. Kyle Cummins, 19. Kurt Gross, 20. Kevin Thomas Jr., 21. Hunter Schuerenberg, 22. Brett Burdette, 23. Kyle Robbins, 24. Josh Clemons. (MSCS)

2009 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Cole Whitt, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Kyle Cummins, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Hunter Schuerenberg, 10. Scotty Weir, 11. Dave Darland, 12. Jeff Bland Jr., 13. Nic Faas, 14. Bobby East, 15. Darren Hagen, 16. Casey Riggs, 17. Brady Short, 18. Bryan Clauson, 19. Jesse Hockett, 20. Brady Bacon, 21. John Memmer, 22. Chad Boat, 23. Robert Ballou, 24. Chase Stockon. FAST QUALIFIER: Jon Stanbrough. (USAC)

2009 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Chad Boat, 7. Brady Bacon, 8. Brady Short, 9. Jeff Bland Jr., 10. Dave Darland, 11. Robert Ballou, 12. Coleman Gulick, 13. Casey Riggs, 14. Jonathan Hendrick, 15. Ty Deckard, 16. Ricky Williams, 17. Shawn Westerfeld, 18. Blake Fitzpatrick, 19. Hud Cone, 20. Scotty Weir, 21. Jesse Hockett, 22. Hunter Schuerenberg, 23. Jerry Coons Jr., 24. Joss Moffatt. (MSCS)

2011 FEATURE: 1. Levi Jones, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Hunter Schuerenberg, 4. Casey Riggs, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Ted Hines, 9. Bobby East, 10. Bryan Clauson, 11. Jac Haudenschild, 12. Brady Short, 13. Chad Boespflug, 14. Blake Fitzpatrick, 15. Damion Gardner, 16. Matt Westfall, 17. Logan Hupp, 18. Chase Stockon, 19. Jonathan Hendrick, 20. Brady Bacon, 21. Coleman Gulick, 22. Justin Grant, 23. Robert Ballou, 24. Critter Malone. NT. FAST QUALIFIER: Brady Bacon

2012 FEATURE: 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Thomas Meseraull, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 10. Jerry Coons, Jr., 11. Jon Stanbrough, 12. Bobby East, 13. Logan Hupp, 14. C.J. Leary, 15. Robert Ballou, 16. Scotty Weir, 17. Brady Short, 18. Wes McIntyre, 19. Dave Darland, 20. Jonathan Hendrick, 21. Dakota Jackson, 22. Daron Clayton, 23. Coleman Gulick. FAST QUALIFIER: Coleman Gulick

2013 FEATURE: 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Justin Grant, 6. Gary Taylor, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Chad Boespflug, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Shawn Westerfeld, 12. Daron Clayton, 13. Kyle Cummins, 14. Robert Ballou, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Aaron Farney, 17. Joss Moffatt, 18. C.J. Leary, 19. Ted Hines, 20. Scotty Weir, 21. Tyler Courtney, 22. Tracy Hines, 23. Matt Westfall. FAST QUALIFIER: Bryan Clauson

2014 FEATURE: 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Jerry Coons Jr., 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Robert Ballou, 9. Chris Windom, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Jac Haudenschild, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Chad Boespflug, 14. Daron Clayton, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Scotty Weir, 17. Kevin Thomas Jr., 18. Thomas Meseraull, 19. C.J. Leary, 20. Logan Jarrett, 21. Landon Simon, 22. Shane Cottle. NT FAST QUALIFIER: Dave Darland

2015 FEATURE: 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Chris Windom, 6. Kody Swanson, 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Scotty Weir, 9. Jon Stanbrough, 10. Robert Ballou, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Chad Boespflug, 13. Justin Grant, 14. Jarett Andretti, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Aaron Farney, 17. Max McGhee, 18. Jerry Coons Jr., 19. Dustin Ingle, 20. Logan Jarrett, 21. Garrett Abrams, 22. Kyle Cummins. FAST QUALIFIER: C.J. Leary

2016 FEATURE: 1. Josh Hodges, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Kyle Cummins, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Stevie Sussex, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Jarett Andretti, 11. Chase Stockon, 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 13. Carson Short, 14. Bret Mellenberndt, 15. Nick Bilbee, 16. A.J. Hopkins, 17. C.J. Leary, 18. Chad Boespflug, 19. Isaac Chapple, 20. Aaron Farney, 21. Joss Moffatt, 22. Landon Simon, 23. Drew Abel. 7:21.09 (NTR) FAST QUALIFIER: Stevie Sussex

2017 FEATURE: 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Josh Hodges, 9. Jerry Coons, Jr., 10. Jon Stanbrough, 11. Nick Bilbee, 12. Scotty Weir, 13. Joss Moffatt, 14. Chase Stockon, 15. Kyle Robbins, 16. Isaac Chapple, 17. Garrett Abrams, 18. J.J. Hughes, 19. Tony McVey, 20. Dave Darland, 21. Aric Gentry, 22. Shawn Westerfeld, 23. Chad Boespflug. NT FAST QUALIFIER: Dave Darland

2018 FEATURE: 1. Justin Grant (2), 2. Brady Bacon (4), 3. Tyler Courtney (7), 4. Chris Windom (18), 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (5), 6. Dave Darland (1), 7. Jarett Andretti (11), 8. Chase Stockon (3), 9. Isaac Chapple (8), 10. Josh Hodges (9), 11. Dallas Hewitt (19), 12. Tyler Thomas (20), 13. Dakota Jackson (13), 14. Nick Bilbee (16), 15. Matt Westfall (14), 16. Justin Peck (15), 17. Jason McDougal (12), 18. Shane Cottle (10), 19. Dickie Gaines (17), 20. Brandon Spithaler (21), 21. C.J. Leary (6). NT FAST QUALIFIER: C.J. Leary

2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (5), 2. Tyler Courtney (6), 3. Justin Grant (1), 4. C.J. Leary (3), 5. Chris Windom (8), 6. Nick Bilbee (10), 7. Brady Bacon (2), 8. Jarett Andretti (13), 9. Scotty Weir (14), 10. Chase Stockon (4), 11. Josh Hodges (7), 12. Dustin Clark (16), 13. Mario Clouser (15), 14. Isaac Chapple (17), 15. Max Adams (9), 16. Dustin Smith (11), 17. J.J. Hughes (19), 18. Tyler Kendall (21), 19. Justin Owen (18), 20. Garrett Abrams (20), 21. Kyle Cummins (12), 22. Aric Gentry (22). FAST QUALIFIER: Tyler Courtney

2020 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (2), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 3. Chris Windom (1), 4. C.J. Leary (5), 5. Robert Ballou (19), 6. Kyle Cummins (11), 7. Justin Grant (3), 8. Dave Darland (18), 9. Jake Swanson (6), 10. Cole Bodine (8), 11. Scotty Weir (14), 12. Max Adams (10), 13. Shane Cottle (12), 14. Tye Mihocko (16), 15. Chase Stockon (22), 16. Carson Short (17), 17. J.J. Hughes (7), 18. Logan Seavey (15), 19. Nick Bilbee (21), 20. Mario Clouser (13), 21. Joss Moffatt (20), 22. Tyler Courtney (4) (Courtney was initially declared the winner but was repositioned to 22nd for being 15 pounds underweight in post-race tech inspection.) NT FAST QUALIFIER: Jake Swanson

2021 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 2. Chris Windom (8), 3. Tanner Thorson (6), 4. Brady Bacon (11), 5. Jake Swanson (10), 6. Justin Grant (14), 7. Logan Seavey (4), 8. Max Adams (9), 9. Chase Stockon (7), 10. C.J. Leary (5), 11. Thomas Meseraull (16), 12. Brandon Mattox (19), 13. Dallas Hewitt (20), 14. Saban Bibent (1), 15. Jadon Rogers (15), 16. Ryan Thomas (12), 17. Emerson Axsom (2), 18. Justin Owen (18), 19. Shane Cottle (22), 20. Robert Ballou (13), 21. J.J. Hughes (17), 22. Jason McDougal (21). NT FAST QUALIFIER: Tanner Thorson

2022 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Cummins (2), 2. Logan Seavey (1), 3. Justin Grant (4), 4. Mitchel Moles (10), 5. Brady Bacon (11), 6. Anton Hernandez (3), 7. Thomas Meseraull (5), 8. Chase Stockon (8), 9. Robert Ballou (12), 10. Max Adams (14), 11. Emerson Axsom (7), 12. C.J. Leary (6), 13. Jake Swanson (18), 14. Jadon Rogers (19), 15. Matt Westfall (16), 16. Keith Sheffer II (21), 17. Brandon Mattox (22), 18. Kevin Thomas Jr. (15), 19. Jason McDougal (9), 20. Saban Bibent (13), 21. Tripp Gerrald (20), 22. J.J. Hughes (17). NT FAST QUALIFIER: C.J. Leary

2023 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (7), 2. Robert Ballou (1), 3. Jake Swanson (3), 4. Logan Seavey (5), 5. Jadon Rogers (12), 6. C.J. Leary (6), 7. Briggs Danner (8), 8. Mitchel Moles (15), 9. Emerson Axsom (14), 10. Kyle Cummins (21), 11. Nick Bilbee (20), 12. Carson Garrett (11), 13. Chase Stockon (18), 14. Sterling Cling (16), 15. Daison Pursley (19), 16. Garrett Abrams (17), 17. Max Adams (2), 18. Thomas Meseraull (4), 19. Brady Bacon (10), 20. Saban Bibent (13), 21. Nathan Carle (22), 22. Chance Crum (9). NT FAST QUALIFIER: Brady Bacon

2024 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (5), 2. Mitchel Moles (3), 3. Daison Pursley (6), 4. Kyle Cummins (1), 5. Chase Stockon (4), 6. Brady Bacon (9), 7. Justin Grant (11), 8. Robert Ballou (12), 9. Rylan Gray (10), 10. Jadon Rogers (21), 11. Scotty Weir (8), 12. Kevin Thomas Jr. (14), 13. Jake Swanson (18), 14. J.J. Hughes (17), 15. Matt Westfall (20), 16. Kayla Roell (19), 17. Carson Garrett (15), 18. Stevie Sussex (22), 19. Shawn Westerfeld (13), 20. Hayden Reinbold (23), 21. Hunter Maddox (25-P), 22. Nick Bilbee (24), 23. Briggs Danner (2), 24. C.J. Leary (7), 25. Saban Bibent (16). NT FAST QUALIFIER: Daison Pursley