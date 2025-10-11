Brent Marks Holds off Reutzel & Sweet for Night One Victory at Lakeside Speedway

From High Limit Racing

The Heartland of America Showdown kicked off on Friday night with the first of two shows at Kansas City’s Lakeside Speedway, and a heated chase through lap traffic put the intensity of two championship chases on full display.

Don’t let the box score fool you – while the winner did lead all 25 laps – it was a fun follow through the back markers as Aaron Reutzel and Brad Sweet hounded Brent Marks in a race that featured only one stoppage.

Ultimately, Marks did lead from flag-to-flag for his seventh-career Kubota High Limit Racing victory – ranking fifth on the all-time wins list behind Rico Abreu (23), Brad Sweet (13), Corey Day (11), and Kyle Larson (9).

For the Myerstown, PA native, it was his fourth trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane this season – third-most with the series behind only Abreu (11) and Reutzel (6). His four triumphs in 2025 have came across all the country with wins occurring at Texas Motor Speedway in the south, Port Royal Speedway at home out east, Douglas County Dirtrack on the west coast, and now Lakeside Speedway in the Heartland of America.

With Aaron Reutzel and Brad Sweet concluding the podium behind Marks, it was a crucial moment in the championship chase as Rico Abreu finished 9th and allowed both teams to gain ground with four races left in the Kubota High Limit Racing season.

Finishing second with a last-lap pass, Aaron Reutzel earned his fourth runner-up result of the year to go with his six wins. The Ridge & Sons Racing No. 87 now sits a mere 17-points behind the Rico Abreu Racing No. 24 in the battle for the $250,000-to-win owner championship, which is all-important in deciding the 2026 and 2027 Franchise System.

Earning a third-place result for his 16th podium finish of the season was Brad Sweet in the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts No. 49. “The Big Cat” has the driver championship down to 39-points behind Rico Abreu as he chases a seventh-straight national championship.

Closing out out the top-10 on Friday at Lakeside was Chase Randall, Brenham Crouch, Daison Pursley, Sye Lynch, Ryan Timms, Rico Abreu, and Giovanni Scelzi.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (10/11/25)

Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kansas)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Justin Peck (13.751)

Capitol Renegade QuickTime in Flight A – Aaron Reutzel (13.419)

Capitol Renegade QuickTime in Flight B – Sye Lynch (13.450)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Chase Randall

DMI Heat Two Winner – Daison Pursley

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Brent Marks

Rod End Supply Heat Four Winner – Giovanni Scelzi

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Daison Pursley

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Landon Crawley

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Brent Marks (13.931)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Xavier Doney +7 (20th-13th)

Lap Leaders – Brent Marks 1-25

Kubota A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[2]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[3]; 4. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 5. 5-Brenham Crouch[9]; 6. 13-Daison Pursley[1]; 7. 42-Sye Lynch[6]; 8. 10-Ryan Timms[10]; 9. 24-Rico Abreu[8]; 10. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[7]; 11. 14-Justin Sanders[14]; 12. 21H-Brady Bacon[17]; 13. 74-Xavier Doney[20]; 14. 88-Tanner Thorson[12]; 15. 26-Justin Peck[19]; 16. 27-Emerson Axsom[16]; 17. 24D-Danny Sams III[13]; 18. 19H-Clinton Boyles[22]; 19. 74S-Sammy Swindell[11]; 20. 12X-Hank Davis[18]; 21. 45X-Landon Crawley[21]; 22. 22-Riley Goodno[15]; 23. 44-Chris Martin[24]; 24. 53-Jack Dover[23]

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Owner Points (After 47/51 Races):

Rico Abreu Racing #24 (2,639 PTS)

Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (-17 PTS)

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 (-39 PTS)

Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (-128 PTS)

Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 (-176 PTS)

Rudeen Racing #26 (-226 PTS)

Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (-304 PTS)

Buch Motorsports #13 (-532 PTS)

Jason Meyers Racing #14 (-706 PTS)

CJB Motorsports #5 (-756 PTS)

Chase Randall Racing #9R (-794 PTS)

Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (-800 PTS)

Randerson Racing #24D (-1018 PTS)

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Driver Points (After 47/51 Races):

Rico Abreu (2,639 PTS)

Brad Sweet (-39 PTS)

Brent Marks (-176 PTS)

Justin Peck (-226 PTS)

Tanner Thorson (-304 PTS)

Aaron Reutzel (-421 PTS)

Daison Pursley (-532 PTS)

Brenham Crouch (-756 PTS)

Chase Randall (-794 PTS)

Sye Lynch (-805 PTS)

UP NEXT: The Roto-Rooter Midweek Series will conclude on Wednesday, October 15 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri with four drivers in contention for the $20,000 title. After that, the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing season concludes with the Bikini Zone All-In Championship Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday and Saturday, October 17-18. Fans can buy tickets at HighLimitRacing.com.