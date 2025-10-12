Brandon Carr Captures Feature Win with POWRi National Midget League at Port City Raceway

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (10/11/25) Brandon Carr would lead every lap of the thirty-lap main event on Saturday Night to earn his first career feature win while battling at Port City Raceway, with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues, in Night Two of the 21st Annual Charlene Meents Memorial.

Flying with early on-track exhilaration with thirty-six talented entries in the POWRi National and West Midgets would witness Gavin Miller start the action off with quick-time in group qualifying with a 10.050-second lap, as Brecken Reese, Matt Sherrell, Kale Drake, and TJ Stark would notch the heat racing wins with Ethan Mitchell and Kameron Key taking the semi-feature checkers.

Beginning the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Brandon Carr and Brecken Reese battled as the green flag flew, with Brandon Carr gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap using a speedy inside line, with Brecken Reese testing the stability of a treacherous outside curb running second.

Protecting the lead every step of the way throughout an action-packed main event, Brandon Carr would not relinquish the preferred position with Brecken Reese staying close on the high line as Bradley Cox, Michael Faccinto, Kale Drake, Matt Sherrell, Kameron Key, Gavin Miller, and TJ Stark feverously battled within the top ten.

Clinging to the lead for all thirty laps would find Brandon Carr undeniable in capturing his first career POWRi victory as the action ensued for the full feature event, with Brecken Reese placing in the second position as Michael Faccinto cruised into the final podium placement late.

“I knew I had to stay chill and keep my nose out of trouble, it feels great to get my first win at such an amazing and technical track,” said an elated Brandon Carr in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle. Adding, “Great team effort all weekend, they had this car so even that I tried the top once and knew I would be fine anywhere, so I went back down to the bottom and held on until the checkers.”

Staying with the leading pack all night, Bradley Cox continues to impress by moving forward seven positions to finish fourth, with Kameron Key moving up thirteen spots to round out the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues top five finishers in Night Two of the 21st Annual Charlene Meents Memorial at Port City Raceway.

POWRi National and West Midgets | Port City Raceway | 10/11/25:

Start2Finish Quick Qualifying Time: 97-Gavin Miller(10.050

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 20Q-Brecken Reese

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 7P-Matt Sherrell

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 97K-Kale Drake

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 00-TJ Stark

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 40X-Ethan Mitchell

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 9U-Kameron Key

Honest Abe Roofing High Point Qualifier: 98K-Brandon Carr

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 97-Gavin Miller(+14)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 98K-Brandon Carr

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/542574

TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 98K-Brandon Carr[1]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 3. 5U-Michael Faccinto[12]; 4. 91-Bradley Cox[11]; 5. 9U-Kameron Key[18]; 6. 97K-Kale Drake[5]; 7. 97-Gavin Miller[21]; 8. 00-TJ Stark[6]; 9. 7P-Matt Sherrell[4]; 10. 81F-Frank Flud[16]; 11. 86-Mack Leopard[7]; 12. 56-Tyler Edwards[19]; 13. 40X-Ethan Mitchell[17]; 14. 14-Alex Sewell[8]; 15. 14E-Kris Carroll[24]; 16. 94-Hayden Wise[9]; 17. 97R-Ryker Pace[20]; 18. 14J-Jonathan Beason[3]; 19. 7R-Chelby Hinton[22]; 20. 67K-Colton Robinson[15]; 21. 32M-Trey Marcham[23]; 22. 67-Jacob Denney[14]; 23. 7S-Karter Sarff[13]; 24. 11A-Andrew Felker[10]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 40X-Ethan Mitchell[2]; 2. 56-Tyler Edwards[1]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[9]; 4. 32M-Trey Marcham[3]; 5. 14E-Kris Carroll[4]; 6. 12W-Caiden Warren[6]; 7. 27-Austin Wood[5]; 8. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey[10]; 9. 5X-Dakota Highley[8]; 10. 89-Todd McVay[7]

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature2 (12 Laps): 1. 9U-Kameron Key[5]; 2. 97R-Ryker Pace[1]; 3. 7R-Chelby Hinton[6]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal[2]; 5. 70-Cade Cowles[10]; 6. 6-Brylee Kilmer[7]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8]; 8. 97L-Brandon Lewis[9]; 9. 47R-Ray Brewer[3]; 10. 7B-Kyle Jones[4]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 2. 14J-Jonathan Beason[3]; 3. 14-Alex Sewell[4]; 4. 67-Jacob Denney[5]; 5. 81F-Frank Flud[8]; 6. 47R-Ray Brewer[6]; 7. 7R-Chelby Hinton[1]; 8. 89-Todd McVay[9]; 9. 97L-Brandon Lewis[7]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7P-Matt Sherrell[1]; 2. 94-Hayden Wise[2]; 3. 86-Mack Leopard[4]; 4. 7S-Karter Sarff[7]; 5. 40X-Ethan Mitchell[3]; 6. 32M-Trey Marcham[5]; 7. 9U-Kameron Key[6]; 8. 6-Brylee Kilmer[9]; 9. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey[8]

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 97K-Kale Drake[1]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]; 3. 91-Bradley Cox[5]; 4. 67K-Colton Robinson[3]; 5. 56-Tyler Edwards[8]; 6. 7B-Kyle Jones[6]; 7. 12W-Caiden Warren[7]; 8. 5X-Dakota Highley[9]; 9. 97-Gavin Miller[4]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 00-TJ Stark[1]; 2. 98K-Brandon Carr[4]; 3. 5U-Michael Faccinto[3]; 4. 97R-Ryker Pace[2]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal[5]; 6. 14E-Kris Carroll[6]; 7. 27-Austin Wood[8]; 8. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[7]; 9. 70-Cade Cowles[9]

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 14-Alex Sewell, 00:10.182[1]; 2. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.229[8]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 00:10.264[5]; 4. 7R-Chelby Hinton, 00:10.333[6]; 5. 67-Jacob Denney, 00:10.401[9]; 6. 47R-Ray Brewer, 00:10.527[3]; 7. 97L-Brandon Lewis, 00:10.532[4]; 8. 81F-Frank Flud, 00:10.665[2]; 9. 89-Todd McVay, 00:10.690[7]

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 86-Mack Leopard, 00:10.084[5]; 2. 40X-Ethan Mitchell, 00:10.351[9]; 3. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:10.359[2]; 4. 7P-Matt Sherrell, 00:10.388[3]; 5. 32M-Trey Marcham, 00:10.397[6]; 6. 9U-Kameron Key, 00:10.397[8]; 7. 7S-Karter Sarff, 00:10.505[4]; 8. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey, 00:10.542[1]; 9. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:10.830[7]

Start2Finish Qualifying 3: 1. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:10.050[8]; 2. 67K-Colton Robinson, 00:10.419[6]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:10.431[7]; 4. 97K-Kale Drake, 00:10.445[2]; 5. 91-Bradley Cox, 00:10.467[5]; 6. 7B-Kyle Jones, 00:10.662[4]; 7. 12W-Caiden Warren, 00:10.843[3]; 8. 56-Tyler Edwards, 00:11.051[1]; 9. 5X-Dakota Highley, 00:11.053[9]

Start2Finish Qualifying 4: 1. 98K-Brandon Carr, 00:10.333[5]; 2. 5U-Michael Faccinto, 00:10.348[2]; 3. 97R-Ryker Pace, 00:10.424[3]; 4. 00-TJ Stark, 00:10.488[6]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal, 00:10.590[8]; 6. 14E-Kris Carroll, 00:10.612[4]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 00:10.733[7]; 8. 27-Austin Wood, 00:10.811[1]; 9. 70-Cade Cowles, 00:11.002[9]

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:09.963[27]; 2. 91-Bradley Cox, 00:10.153[19]; 3. 86-Mack Leopard, 00:10.186[18]; 4. 5U-Michael Faccinto, 00:10.203[8]; 5. 67-Jacob Denney, 00:10.208[33]; 6. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.239[29]; 7. 40X-Ethan Mitchell, 00:10.265[34]; 8. 9U-Kameron Key, 00:10.301[30]; 9. 32M-Trey Marcham, 00:10.314[22]; 10. 7B-Kyle Jones, 00:10.342[15]; 11. 14-Alex Sewell, 00:10.374[1]; 12. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 00:10.381[17]; 13. 97K-Kale Drake, 00:10.414[7]; 14. 81F-Frank Flud, 00:10.419[5]; 15. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:10.421[6]; 16. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:10.433[31]; 17. 97R-Ryker Pace, 00:10.474[12]; 18. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:10.484[26]; 19. 15D-Andrew Deal, 00:10.503[32]; 20. 7R-Chelby Hinton, 00:10.517[21]; 21. 7P-Matt Sherrell, 00:10.544[10]; 22. 00-TJ Stark, 00:10.553[24]; 23. 56-Tyler Edwards, 00:10.655[3]; 24. 14E-Kris Carroll, 00:10.681[16]; 25. 67K-Colton Robinson, 00:10.739[23]; 26. 7S-Karter Sarff, 00:10.773[14]; 27. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey, 00:10.805[2]; 28. 98K-Brandon Carr, 00:10.808[20]; 29. 12W-Caiden Warren, 00:11.082[11]; 30. 47R-Ray Brewer, 00:11.150[9]; 31. 5X-Dakota Highley, 00:11.156[35]; 32. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 00:11.186[28]; 33. 70-Cade Cowles, 00:11.193[36]; 34. 27-Austin Wood, 00:11.355[4]; 35. 89-Todd McVay, 00:11.659[25]; 36. 97L-Brandon Lewis, 00:11.710[13]

With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV aims to provide fans with an immersive and engaging viewing experience | All Things LIVE from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.