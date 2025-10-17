Join Kubota High Limit Racing for the Final Event of the 2025 Season

﻿

From High Limit Racing

It all comes down to this! The Bikini Zone All-In Championship Weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track this Friday and Saturday, October 17 and 18.

Two drivers – Rico Abreu and Brad Sweet – will battle until the final lap for the driver’s championship while three teams – Rico Abreu Racing, Ridge & Sons Racing and Kasey Kahne Racing – are all within 28 points of an owner’s title.

Don’t miss a single lap of the Bikini Zone All-In Championship Weekend! Single-day reserved and general admission tickets are available for pre-purchase online. A limited number of suite tickets are also available. Camping spots, located directly across from the pit entrance, are also available for purchase.

Pit passes and pit parking passes are available for purchase at the track on race day. Don’t forget, only fans who pre-purchase tickets online are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll each night and a chance to win $2,500!

What to Know Before You Go to Texas Motor Speedway (all times local unless stated):

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm/7pm, ET

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Between Qualifying and Opening Ceremonies

Trick or Treat: 5:30pm Saturday Only in the Midway

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Prohibited items and FAQs: https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/track-policies/

If you can’t join us at the track, watch live on FloRacing, the exclusive broadcast partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.