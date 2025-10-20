Bayston to Drive Stenhouse Jr Marshall Racing Entry on World of Outlaws Tour in 2026

(October 20, 2025) – Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing announced on Monday that Spencer Bayston would take over driving duties for the team on the World of Outlaws tour for the 2026 season.

Bayston, from Lebanon, Indiana, will be paired with crew chief Kyle Pruitt with NOS Energy Drink returning as the primary sponsorship partner for the team.

In addition to competing next season, SJMR will field two cars for the upcoming World of Outlaws World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Bayston and the team’s current driver Sheldon Haudenschild.

Bayston started the season with Jason Meyers Racing competing with the High Limit Racing sprint car tour before parting ways following the Knoxville Nationals. Bayston then teamed up with Kevin Kozlowski and Tarlton Racing to finish out the season on the west coast.