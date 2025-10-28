MUST SEE RACING SET TO REVEAL 2026 SCHEDULE & DETAILS IN COMING DAYS

From Must See Racing

October 27, 2025 – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com today announced that the 2026 schedule is set to be released before the end of the week. MSR annually is one of the first pavement sprint car series in the country to release their schedule to give teams ample time to pursue sponsorship and map out their season as early as possible.

MSR hinted that the new schedule will include a new track and one that the series hasn’t been to in several years.

The series also announced that the 2025 Champions Awards Celebration will be held on January 10, 2026, at the Fairfield Inn in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Both the 410 National Series and Midwest Lights Series will be honored for their 2025 accomplishments.

During the Champions Awards Celebration MSR President Jim Hanks will give a state of the series address that will give teams a glimpse into what 2026 will look like. Additional breaking news and information are expected to be revealed at this time.

For those unable to attend the Champions Awards Celebration it will be broadcast live on Racing America. In addition, a one-hour highlights version of the night will air a few days later on Racing America.TV. Racing America.TV can be viewed for free on Roku or as a subscriber to DIRECTV.

Racing America.TV is also planning to highlight this past season with a full day of Must See Racing programming all day long on Saturday November 1, 2025, from 9:00 AM EST. – 8:00 PM EST. During this time every MSR race from 2025 will be rebroadcast. The 2025 MSR Season Rewind will give fans a chance to catch any rebroadcast from 2025 they may have missed.

