MUST SEE RACING ANNOUNCES 2026 SCHEDULE

From Must See Racing

October 28, 2025 – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com today released its 2026 schedule. The schedule includes traditional venues, a new venue, and a track the series hasn’t raced at since 2021. 2026 will mark the seventeenth consecutive year the series has sanctioned 410-winged pavement sprint car racing.

The early version of the 2026 schedule contains eight events in five different states.

The 2026 season kicks off May 8 when the series visits 3/8 semi banked Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina. It will be the first time the series has visited the facility since 2021. Joe Liguori and Troy DeCaire were victorious the last time the series competed in a two-day event there.

The series will then head to Cordele Motor Speedway in Cordele, Georgia the following evening May 9. It will be the first-ever visit by MSR to the 3/8 facility. It has also been since July 20, 2013, that winged sprint cars last raced there. Brian Gingras won that event nearly thirteen years ago.

Both early season events will pay $5,000 to win and $700 to start each night.

Next up will be a return to Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan on Saturday June 6. Berlin has hosted an MSR event every year since its formation in 2010 and is the oldest track on the schedule. This event will be Round #1 of the Fast Car Dash miniseries. A separate points fund will give teams a chance to earn extra money by competing in the Fast Car Dash miniseries.

This event will be just three days after the new Million Dollar Series event at nearby Owosso Speedway. This event will give out-of-town teams the chance to compete with MSR as there will be a good number of out-of-town cars in the area. A huge field of cars is expected.

The final round of the Fast Car Dash will be contested at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan for the only visit to Owosso Speedway in 2026 on Saturday July 11. Kody Swanson picked up $10,000 after winning the August 31 event at the 3/8-high banked speedway on August 31.

There is a TBA announced date of August 7-8 on the schedule. Series officials announced details of these dates will be announced soon, once details have been finalized.

The 2026 season will conclude on October 1-2. The series will make a return visit to Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Friday night October 1 before wrapping up the weekend at Montgomery Motor Speedway in Montgomery, Alabama the following evening. Both events will be part of the 2nd annual Southern Shootout. Bobby Santos III swept the Southern Shootout in 2025.

Additional details pertaining to the 2026 schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Like and follow us on Facebook or visit www.mustseeracing.com.