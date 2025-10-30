Busy Northeast Swing Awaits World of Outlaws in 2026

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (October 30, 2025) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has finalized an action-packed two weeks of racing in the Northeast, set to be the bridge between crown jewel weekends.

Venturing from Canada to New York and then to Pennsylvania, The Greatest Show on Dirt is bringing the best Sprint Car drivers in the country across the region for a marquee summer swing.

After a King is crowned at Eldora Speedway, The Greatest Show on Dirt will travel across the border and start the stint in Canada at Ohsweken Speedway’s Federated Auto Parts Six Nations Showdown. The two midweek battles (Tuesday-Wednesday, July 21-22) will hand out healthy checks of $15,000 and $20,000 to the winners.

The busy stretch motors back into the U.S. for a popular two-day return to New York’s Weedsport Speedway on Saturday-Sunday, July 25-26. After just a single night scheduled at Weedsport in both 2024 and 2025, the Empire State Challenge is back to giving New Yorkers a double dose of the World of Outlaws at one of the country’s most uniquely shaped and racy dirt tracks. Sunday’s finale will serve up a $20,000-to-win payday.

When the checkered flag waves at Weedsport, the tour will travel one state south for three races in four days in Pennsylvania. It begins on Wednesday, July 29, at York Haven, PA’s BAPS Motor Speedway. Then, it’s two more battles with the PA Posse at the historic Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA, on July 31-Aug. 1 for the Summer Nationals. That’ll mark two of six total nights of action at “The Grove” in 2026 as the Morgan Cup (May 8-9) and National Open (Oct. 2-3) also pit the World of Outlaws against the Posse at the half mile.

That’ll put the punctuation on a busy stay in the northeast, but World of Outlaws teams will only have a moment to catch their breath as two major events in the Midwest await.

The grueling Ironman 55 at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, MO returns, Aug. 7-8. Then, it’s on to the sport’s biggest race as the entire Sprint Car world will converge on Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway for the 65th running of the Knoxville Nationals on Aug. 12-15.

Keep an eye on World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car social channels for announcements regarding tickets.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/busy-northeast-swing-awaits-world-of-outlaws-in-2026/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners. Official partners include, NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Federated Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Real American Beer (Official Beer), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : AMKUS, ARP (Automotive Racing Products), CASM Safety Products, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, FIREBULL, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, J&J Auto Racing, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, SPA Technique, WEDG High Performance Karts, WELD Racing, and WIX Filters.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.