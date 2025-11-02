Joel Myers Jr. wins the SCCT finale in Stockton/ Austin Wood wins title

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…Fresh off a big score at the Trophy Cup Sebastopol’s Joel Myers Jr. led all 35 laps to claim his second career SCCT victory on Friday night at the Stockton Dirt Track.

Sacramento’s Austin Wood also wrapped up the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour title to become the youngest champion in series history.

“It feels great to win the SCCT title and become the youngest champion,” Wood commented after the race. “I want to thank my family and everyone that helps us out on this 2A team. We had a consistent year and luckily, we brought home this championship.”

The 35-lap Shop Kyle Larson feature turned out to be a lengthy affair and saw Joel Myers Jr. charge into the lead early on.

Myers had his way with things out front and was perfect on virtually every restart. Aromas driver Justin Sanders carved his way into second just past the halfway point and gave chase after the leader.

With heavy lapped traffic coming into play over the waving circuits Myers had to pick his spots wisely, as Sanders hounded his rear bumper.

Myers, the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout winner, made all the right moves though and grabbed the checkered for his second career SCCT triumph.

Sanders crossed the stripe in second, followed by Dominic Gorden, Tim Kaeding and 14th starter Austin Wood. The battle for the final podium spot turned out to be an entertaining contest over the final 10 laps.

Completing the top-10 were Dylan Bloomfield, Gauge Garcia, Andy Forsberg, Jake Haulot and Seth Standley.

Dawson Hammes captured the Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award with his drive from 24th to 11th.

Wood ended up claiming the SCCT title by 69 points over Seth Standley. Cole Schroeder finished third, with Max Mittry fourth and Dawson Hammes snagging fifth in the standings.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour Finale

Stockton Dirt Track

Tribute to Gary Patterson

October 31, 2025

Shop Kyle Larson A Feature 35 Laps

1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[1]; 2. 17-Justin Sanders[3]; 3. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]; 4. 0-Tim Kaeding[5]; 5. 2A-Austin Wood[14]; 6. 35-Dylan Bloomfield[2]; 7. 28-Gauge Garcia[13]; 8. 92-Andy Forsberg[12]; 9. 7H-Jake Haulot[8]; 10. 25-Seth Standley[17]; 11. 55D-Dawson Hammes[24]; 12. 3-Cole Schroeder[9]; 13. X1-Chance Grasty[6]; 14. 56C-Carson Hammes[23]; 15. 17J-Josh Young[21]; 16. 38-Tyler Cato[22]; 17. 45-Jake Morgan[7]; 18. 99-Tristan Guardino[11]; 19. 2XM-Max Mittry[18]; 20. 21-Shane Hopkins[20]; 21. 02-Ashton Torgerson[15]; 22. 83T-Tanner Carrick[10]; 23. 56-Taylor Hall[19]; 24. 28K-Bryant Bell[16]

B Feature 1 10 Laps

1. 17J-Josh Young[2]; 2. 38-Tyler Cato[1]; 3. 56C-Carson Hammes[4]; 4. 55D-Dawson Hammes[3]; 5. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[5]; 6. 45D-Derek Droivold[6]

Dash 6 Laps

1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[2]; 2. 35-Dylan Bloomfield[1]; 3. 17-Justin Sanders[5]; 4. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]; 5. 0-Tim Kaeding[8]; 6. X1-Chance Grasty[6]; 7. 45-Jake Morgan[3]; 8. 7H-Jake Haulot[7]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. X1-Chance Grasty[1]; 2. 17-Justin Sanders[4]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg[6]; 4. 02-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 5. 25-Seth Standley[5]; 6. 55D-Dawson Hammes[7]; 7. 38-Tyler Cato[2]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 0-Tim Kaeding[1]; 2. 3-Cole Schroeder[2]; 3. 28-Gauge Garcia[3]; 4. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]; 5. 2XM-Max Mittry[5]; 6. 56C-Carson Hammes[7]; 7. 45D-Derek Droivold[6]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[1]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[3]; 3. 2A-Austin Wood[2]; 4. 45-Jake Morgan[4]; 5. 56-Taylor Hall[5]; 6. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[6]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 7H-Jake Haulot[1]; 2. 99-Tristan Guardino[2]; 3. 35-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 4. 28K-Bryant Bell[6]; 5. 21-Shane Hopkins[5]; 6. 17J-Josh Young[3]

Qualifying

1. 17-Justin Sanders, 00:11.327[25]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden, 00:11.398[1]; 3. 45-Jake Morgan, 00:11.421[20]; 4. 35-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:11.449[21]; 5. X1-Chance Grasty, 00:11.476[13]; 6. 0-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.494[4]; 7. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 00:11.501[23]; 8. 7H-Jake Haulot, 00:11.559[10]; 9. 38-Tyler Cato, 00:11.633[11]; 10. 3-Cole Schroeder, 00:11.648[15]; 11. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:11.670[6]; 12. 99-Tristan Guardino, 00:11.715[24]; 13. 02-Ashton Torgerson, 00:11.728[12]; 14. 28-Gauge Garcia, 00:11.733[16]; 15. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:11.756[14]; 16. 17J-Josh Young, 00:11.776[7]; 17. 25-Seth Standley, 00:11.781[3]; 18. 2XM-Max Mittry, 00:11.787[5]; 19. 56-Taylor Hall, 00:11.793[18]; 20. 21-Shane Hopkins, 00:11.848[9]; 21. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:11.903[2]; 22. 45D-Derek Droivold, 00:11.940[26]; 23. 9-Adrianna DeMartini, 00:11.956[17]; 24. 28K-Bryant Bell, 00:11.956[19]; 25. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 00:12.121[22]; 26. 56C-Carson Hammes, 00:12.222[8]