Jacob Denney Bookends Xtreme Outlaw Midget Championship with Finale Victory at Millbridge

From Matt Skipper

SALISBURY, NC (November 4, 2025) — Jacob Denney finished the 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota the way he started: at the top of his car, celebrating a win.

After clinching his first Series title at the Justin Arion Hauling Xtreme Outlaw World Championship presented by Glenn Styres Racing on Tuesday, the Galloway, OH driver took his victory lap with a triumph to cap off the season at Millbridge Speedway.

Brent Crews led the field to the green flag with Karter Sarff and Denney possessing spots inside the top three through the first 10 of the 35 laps around the Salisbury, NC track.

Similar to Monday night, Lap 12 saw a red flag after multiple cars were piled across the track, involving multiple leaders, with Crews being taken out of contention, Sarff making contact with Nick Hoffman, and Denney narrowly missing the accident. That avoidance rewarded Denney with the lead over Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) teammate Cannon McIntosh and Key for the ensuing restart.

While building a one-second gap over McIntosh through the green flag run, Denney ran through a mix of lanes with each circuit – running a slider line at the helm until he kept the No. 67 JBL Audio Toyota to the cushion of the 1/7-mile when lapped traffic became a factor.

Denney managed to build a gap over the field to 1.3 seconds until McIntosh jumped over the berm in Turn 3 and came to a halt in Turn 4 – inadvertently involving Chase McDermand tipping onto McIntosh’s No. 71K.

Behind Denney, Sarff clawed his way back into the podium to give the Series champion a fight towards the final sprint to the finish. Denney kept Sarff behind him by 0.3 seconds as he drove towards his 11th win of the season.

“I made the joke when I knew I was ‘High Point’ guy, like ‘Imagine if I miss the wreck because I draw a six tonight, and I barely missed it,” Denney said. “It worked out well in our favor. Tonight was the night where we were close to being fast all night long, and I got to thank Kaleb (Wyrick). It’s a dream to sit in there and hold the foot to the floor, and Tanner and Grant help me have a great car. I really can’t thank all of them enough.”

Sarff finished the night in second place to complete a 12-place comeback after being involved in the Lap 12 accident.

“I’m sure it would have been a hell of a fight up there with Denney,” Sarff said. “He was just as good as us, if not, a tick better. We didn’t have much time to sort things out there, and honestly debated racing after the (accident) happened. But, I’m glad I stayed out, and it was pretty fun.”

Key finished his first season with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets by posting a third-place finish to earn the 2025 Rookie of the Year honors.

“I’m happy with it,” Key said. “I really didn’t know what to expect coming into my first full year on a national Midget schedule. We had our ups and downs, but I’m proud of how it went, and I’m proud of the team.

“After last night, if you told me I’d run podium tonight, I wouldn’t have believed you because I felt like a fish out of water. This place is so different than anything I’ve ever been on and used to. I definitely wasn’t the best car tonight, but we hung on and let everyone else crash out, and we wound up here. Sometimes, you gotta do that, and I’m happy with how it turned out and finish the year like this.”

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series presented by Toyota

Millbridge Speedway

Salisbury, North Carolina

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Qualifying Flight A (3 Laps)

1. 55-Trevor Cline, 09.570[8]

2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 09.572[4]

3. 72J-Sam Johnson, 09.634[1]

4. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 09.709[2]

5. 84-Ty Gibbs, 09.710[7]

6. 97K-Kale Drake, 09.730[5]

7. 2H-Nick Hoffman, 09.875[9]

8. 98K-Brandon Carr, 09.881[6]

9. 1C-Dodge Carlbert, 09.976[3]

Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps)

1. 67-Jacob Denney, 09.436[7]

2. 86-Mack Leopard, 09.584[3]

3. 94-Hayden Wise, 09.649[6]

4. 97-Gavin Miller, 09.699[8]

5. 55D-Nick Drake, 09.717[2]

6. 40-Chase McDermand, 09.736[4]

7. 81G-Rylan Gray, 09.752[9]

8. 67K-Colton Robinson, 09.754[5]

9. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 09.772[1]

Qualifying Flight C (3 Laps)

1. 71M-Brent Crews, 09.653[3]

2. 21K-Karter Sarff, 09.677[4]

3. 9U-Kameron Key, 09.810[1]

4. 5U-Michael Faccinto, 09.884[8]

5. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr, 09.917[7]

6. 92-Sheldon Haudenschild, 10.006[2]

7. 22-Marc Dailey, 10.412[5]

8. 67R-Ryan Roulette, 10.854[6]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 72J-Sam Johnson[2]

2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[3]

3. 97K-Kale Drake[6]

4. 55-Trevor Cline[4]

5. 72-Alex Karpowicz[1]

6. 2H-Nick Hoffman[7]

7. 98K-Brandon Carr[8]

8. 1C-Dodge Carlbert[9]

DNS: 84-Ty Gibbs

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Gavin Miller[1]

2. 67-Jacob Denney[4]

3. 40-Chase McDermand[6]

4. 86-Mack Leopard[3]

5. 94-Hayden Wise[2]

6. 55D-Nick Drake[5]

7. 67K-Colton Robinson[8]

8. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[9]

9. 81G-Rylan Gray[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 9U-Kameron Key[2]

2. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]

3. 71M-Brent Crews[4]

4. 5U-Michael Faccinto[1]

5. 92-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]

6. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[5]

7. 22-Marc Dailey[7]

8. 67R-Ryan Roulette[8]

Last Chance Showdown (10 Laps)

1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[7]

2. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[1]

3. 2H-Nick Hoffman[2]

4. 98K-Brandon Carr[4]

5. 67K-Colton Robinson[3]

6. 81G-Rylan Gray[10]

7. 22-Marc Dailey[5]

8. 67R-Ryan Roulette[9]

9. 1C-Dodge Carlbert[8]

DNS: 84-Ty Gibbs

Feature (35 Laps)

1. 67-Jacob Denney[6]

2. 21K-Karter Sarff[2]

3. 9U-Kameron Key[4]

4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[17]

5. 72J-Sam Johnson[5]

6. 86-Mack Leopard[11]

7. 97K-Kale Drake[9]

8. 55D-Nick Drake[16]

9. 97-Gavin Miller[7]

10. 40-Chase McDermand[10]

11. 72-Alex Karpowicz[14]

12. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[3]

13. 94-Hayden Wise[13]

14. 5U-Michael Faccinto[12]

15. 98K-Brandon Carr[20]

16. 55-Trevor Cline[8]

17. 92-Sheldon Haudenschild[15]

18. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[18]

19. 67K-Colton Robinson[19]

20. 71M-Brent Crews[1]

21. 2H-Nick Hoffman[21]