Sye Lynch Steals the Show on World Finals Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Night

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (November 5, 2025) – Wednesday ignited on-track action as the World of Outlaws World Finals got underway at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Two sessions of Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying set the stage for World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Heat Races on Thursday-Friday, Nov. 6-7. The two complete racing programs will line up Heats for the $25,000-to-win/$1,750-to-start season finale on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The first session was led by Apollo, PA’s Sye Lynch. He took the Mosites-Lynch No. 42 around the 4/10 mile in 12.661 seconds for his third career Simpson Quick Time. That’ll line Lynch up on the pole of the first Heat Race for Thursday’s program. Rico Abreu, Ryan Timms, Danny Sams III, and Cory Eliason completed the top five in Flight A behind Lynch.

Flight B of the opening session was topped by Garet Williamson, who went out as the final car and still ripped a 12.763 in the Fischer Motorsports No. 23. David Gravel, who needs a finish of 21st or better on Thursday to clinch his second straight title, was second quickest. Buddy Kofoid was third, NASCAR Cup Series competitor Ty Gibbs timed in fourth, and Ashton Torgerson rounded out the top five.

The Qualifying session for Friday’s racing started out the same as the first with Sye Lynch leading the first Flight and claiming overall Simpson Quick Time honors with a 12.899 second lap. And just like the first session, Rico Abreu was a spot behind him. Brent Marks, Ryan Timms, and Emerson Axsom followed.

David Gravel led the way in Flight B, stopping the clock at a 13.015. Garet Williamson was second. Spencer Bayston, who is making his debut with Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing before their 2026 World of Outlaws campaign, timed in third. Cale Thomas and Ashton Torgerson completed the top five.

With Qualifying complete, the focus now shifts entirely to racing for the remainder of the week as the nation’s top Sprint Car drivers compete in the “Queen City” alongside the World of Outlaws Real American Beer Late Model Series presented by DIRTVision and the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.

For World Finals tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

COMPLETE QUALIFYING RESULTS

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Times for Thursday:

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying A – Thursday Night (2 Laps): 1. 42-Sye Lynch, 00:12.661[7]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:12.666[22]; 3. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:12.753[3]; 4. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:12.757[6]; 5. 18-Cory Eliason, 00:12.790[8]; 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:12.817[17]; 7. 49X-Cale Thomas, 00:12.853[5]; 8. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:12.867[21]; 9. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:12.884[9]; 10. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:12.890[12]; 11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:12.906[24]; 12. 15S-Kerry Madsen, 00:12.911[10]; 13. 14-Corey Day, 00:12.911[14]; 14. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 00:12.917[18]; 15. 13-Tanner Holmes, 00:12.938[23]; 16. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:12.952[20]; 17. 19-Brent Marks, 00:12.983[15]; 18. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:12.992[11]; 19. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:13.091[13]; 20. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:13.222[16]; 21. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:13.317[1]; 22. 4-Colton Young, 00:13.555[4]; 23. 3J-Jacob Begenwald, 00:13.667[19]; 24. 26-Justin Peck, 01:00.000[2]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying B – Thursday Night (2 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:12.763[24]; 2. 2-David Gravel, 00:12.766[14]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:12.815[9]; 4. 84-Ty Gibbs, 00:12.818[19]; 5. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 00:12.825[8]; 6. 10B-Dale Blaney, 00:12.866[6]; 7. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:12.883[4]; 8. 9-Daison Pursley, 00:12.888[22]; 9. 17JR-Spencer Bayston, 00:12.916[2]; 10. 71RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:12.929[18]; 11. 9R-Chase Randall, 00:12.929[13]; 12. 44-Chris Martin, 00:12.938[7]; 13. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:12.972[17]; 14. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:12.974[10]; 15. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:13.005[11]; 16. 69K-Ryan Smith, 00:13.041[20]; 17. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:13.049[23]; 18. 2MD-Darin Naida, 00:13.059[12]; 19. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.070[15]; 20. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:13.143[5]; 21. X-Greg Wilson, 00:13.155[21]; 22. 6R-Bill Rose, 00:13.178[1]; 23. 5-Jeremy Weaver, 00:13.404[16]; 24. 0-Glenn Styres, 00:13.641[3]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Times for Friday:

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying A – Friday Night (2 Laps): 1. 42-Sye Lynch, 00:12.899[20]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:13.044[4]; 3. 19-Brent Marks, 00:13.050[2]; 4. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:13.055[10]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:13.078[5]; 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:13.079[16]; 7. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:13.132[22]; 8. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:13.149[15]; 9. 26-Justin Peck, 00:13.169[14]; 10. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:13.182[9]; 11. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:13.183[7]; 12. 18-Cory Eliason, 00:13.196[12]; 13. 84-Ty Gibbs, 00:13.204[8]; 14. 9-Daison Pursley, 00:13.246[6]; 15. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:13.254[21]; 16. 14-Corey Day, 00:13.255[23]; 17. 15S-Kerry Madsen, 00:13.258[24]; 18. 13-Tanner Holmes, 00:13.269[17]; 19. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:13.277[19]; 20. 69K-Ryan Smith, 00:13.299[18]; 21. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:13.317[13]; 22. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:13.333[11]; 23. 6R-Bill Rose, 00:13.577[1]; 24. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:13.747[3]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying B – Friday Night (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 00:13.015[22]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:13.082[9]; 3. 17JR-Spencer Bayston, 00:13.139[11]; 4. 49X-Cale Thomas, 00:13.172[12]; 5. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 00:13.245[4]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:13.257[7]; 7. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:13.271[20]; 8. 9R-Chase Randall, 00:13.274[10]; 9. 2MD-Darin Naida, 00:13.364[17]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.372[2]; 11. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:13.375[21]; 12. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:13.427[18]; 13. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:13.428[8]; 14. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:13.430[1]; 15. 44-Chris Martin, 00:13.452[6]; 16. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 00:13.531[13]; 17. 10B-Dale Blaney, 00:13.584[19]; 18. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:13.641[14]; 19. 71RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:13.697[23]; 20. 5-Jeremy Weaver, 00:13.750[15]; 21. X-Greg Wilson, 00:13.760[24]; 22. 4-Colton Young, 00:13.786[16]; 23. 3J-Jacob Begenwald, 00:14.051[5]; 24. 0-Glenn Styres, 00:14.217[3]