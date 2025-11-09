Aaron Reutzel Repeats Win in POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Season Finale at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

From POWRi

Fort Worth, TX. (11/8/25) Aaron Reutzel would continue his weekend domination with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the POWRi Elite Outlaw Sprint Series presented by MYCO Plastics, in Night Two of the Deuces Wild Championship Weekend to notch his fourth seasonal league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Speeding up excitement onto the smooth surfaces of Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with thirty-seven talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Aaron Reutzel set a quick qualifying time of 14.575-second lap with Jack Dover, Gage Montgomery, Sam Hafertepe Jr, and Ian Madsen each earning heat racing victories as Ryder Laplante and John Carney II would earn the semi-feature checkers.

Exciting the audience members with a pair of Texas talents leading the field to green would find high-point qualifier Aaron Reutzel and Brenham Crouch lined up in the front row as Aaron Reutzel would gain the opening lead with Brenham Crouch, Ian Madsen, Austin McCarl, and Sam Hafertepe Jr all racing within the early top five.

Commanding the lead by using the high side, Aaron Reutzel would appear to be on cruise control while at the front of the field, as action aplenty followed behind with Austin McCarl and Ian Madsen battling intensely for a runner-up position while occurring lap traffic quickly.

Holding steady while leading all twenty-five feature laps, Aaron Reutzel would not be denied in earning his tenth career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Austin McCarl hustling into the runner-up position late.

“Good way to end an up and down year for sure,” said Aaron Reutzel in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “I was trying my hardest not to give it away as well as not showing my hand through lap traffic, this feels good to shake down an awesome car for next year”.

Contesting closely behind would find Brenham Crouch recovering late to place on the final podium spot. Ian Madsen would be among the frontrunners, all feature to fourth as Joe B Miller moved past eight other drivers to round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the POWRi Elite Outlaw Sprint Series presented by MYCO Plastics, in Night Two of the Deuces Wild Championship Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 11/8/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 87-Aaron Reutzel(14.575)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 53-Jack Dover

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 79-Gage Montgomery

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 2B-Ian Madsen

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 23-Ryder Laplante

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi-Feature 2 Winner: J2-John Carney II

Flying A Motorsports High Point Qualifier: 87-Aaron Reutzel

Express Car Wash of Texas Hard Charger: J2-John Carney II(+9)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 87-Aaron Reutzel

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547473

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl[5]; 3. 11J-Brenham Crouch[2]; 4. 2B-Ian Madsen[4]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[13]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 7. 53-Jack Dover[9]; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 9. J2-John Carney II[18]; 10. 12X-Hank Davis[10]; 11. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[12]; 12. 11-Roger Crockett[7]; 13. 23-Ryder Laplante[17]; 14. 22-Riley Goodno[11]; 15. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[21]; 16. B8-John Barnard[19]; 17. 99X-Dalton Stevens[22]; 18. 4-Austin Mundie[14]; 19. 37-Bryce Norris[15]; 20. 97-Scotty Milan[23]; 21. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[16]; 22. 17-Kale Drake[20]; 23. 10G-Marcus Thomas[24]; 24. 79-Gage Montgomery[6]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 23-Ryder Laplante[2]; 2. B8-John Barnard[3]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[8]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum[4]; 5. 71T-Christopher Townsend[7]; 6. 2-Brekton Crouch[5]; 7. B2-Carson Bolden[6]; 8. 33-Charlie Harmon III[9]; 9. (DNS) 14-Sean Rayhall; 10. (DNS) 25-Steve Pumphrey; 11. (DNS) 44-Landon Thompson

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature2 (10 Laps): 1. J2-John Carney II[1]; 2. 17-Kale Drake[3]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens[2]; 4. 9-Kevin Rutherford[8]; 5. 10G-Marcus Thomas[4]; 6. 74N-Natalie Doney[9]; 7. 11R-Rodney Huband[10]; 8. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[6]; 9. (DNS) 97-Scotty Milan; 10. (DNS) 22M-Rees Moran

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover[1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 5. J2-John Carney II[5]; 6. 10G-Marcus Thomas[8]; 7. 71T-Christopher Townsend[10]; 8. 2-Brekton Crouch[6]; 9. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[7]; 10. 11R-Rodney Huband[9]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Gage Montgomery[5]; 2. 11J-Brenham Crouch[4]; 3. 4-Austin Mundie[1]; 4. 12X-Hank Davis[3]; 5. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]; 6. 5D-Zach Daum[6]; 7. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 8. 9-Kevin Rutherford[9]; 9. (DNS) 44-Landon Thompson

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 2. 22-Riley Goodno[1]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 4. 37-Bryce Norris[2]; 5. 99X-Dalton Stevens[7]; 6. B8-John Barnard[5]; 7. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[8]; 8. 74N-Natalie Doney[9]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[6]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2B-Ian Madsen[3]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 4. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[2]; 5. 23-Ryder Laplante[6]; 6. 17-Kale Drake[5]; 7. B2-Carson Bolden[7]; 8. 33-Charlie Harmon III[8]; 9. 25-Steve Pumphrey[9]

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:14.575[34]; 2. 11J-Brenham Crouch, 00:14.713[37]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:14.813[1]; 4. 11-Roger Crockett, 00:14.941[12]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:14.965[4]; 6. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:14.982[16]; 7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:15.000[23]; 8. 2B-Ian Madsen, 00:15.017[35]; 9. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:15.061[27]; 10. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:15.098[7]; 11. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:15.123[5]; 12. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 00:15.152[13]; 13. 53-Jack Dover, 00:15.218[26]; 14. 4-Austin Mundie, 00:15.253[6]; 15. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:15.264[29]; 16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:15.324[17]; 17. J2-John Carney II, 00:15.347[31]; 18. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:15.402[2]; 19. B8-John Barnard, 00:15.431[25]; 20. 17-Kale Drake, 00:15.450[9]; 21. 2-Brekton Crouch, 00:15.458[32]; 22. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:15.466[18]; 23. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:15.526[20]; 24. 23-Ryder Laplante, 00:15.532[19]; 25. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 00:15.575[10]; 26. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:15.603[3]; 27. 99X-Dalton Stevens, 00:15.615[33]; 28. B2-Carson Bolden, 00:15.743[30]; 29. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 00:15.775[28]; 30. 44-Landon Thompson, 00:15.876[24]; 31. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:16.069[15]; 32. 33-Charlie Harmon III, 00:16.457[11]; 33. 11R-Rodney Huband, 00:16.523[8]; 34. 9-Kevin Rutherford, 00:16.532[22]; 35. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:16.667[36]; 36. 25-Steve Pumphrey, 00:18.060[14]; 37. 71T-Christopher Townsend, 10:00.000[21]