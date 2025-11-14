Creek County’s Evolution from Micro Sprint Hotspot to ASCS Homeland

By Jordan DeLucia

SAPULPA, OK (Nov. 13, 2025) — Creek County Speedway has seen plenty of evolution in 40 years of operation, but one thing remains the same. It’s home for the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS).

It’s where owner/founder and former racer Emmett Hahn spawned the idea of the traveling Sprint Car tour. It’s where 34 Series events have taken place in the 34-year history of the country’s only national 360 Sprint Car organization. It’s where the 10th running of Fuzzy’s Fall Fling gets the green flag in the season finale for both the national Series and the ASCS Sooner Region this Friday–Saturday night.

And to think the idea of the track was born one night at nearby Port City Raceway.

“I was still racing at the big track then, and I had a pretty good following, and I had about 12 of my people and fans come out just to watch races,” Hahn said. “One of them had stopped by a convenience store and got a soft drink, and (the owner) wouldn’t let him in with that soft drink. And so, I thought, ‘You know, I think I can just build my own racetrack.’ So that’s the reason I bought it.”

In 1985, Hahn officially opened the track — originally named “66 Raceway Park” — as a 1/5-mile oval for Micro Sprint competition, and it didn’t take long for the track to establish itself as the place to race around the Tulsa area.

“I got a lot of cars,” Hahn said. “My first Fall Fling when I was running one class of Micros, I had 273 in one class.”

Six years after its establishment, Hahn began expansion of the track to its current 1/4-mile configuration, which was first raced in 1991. While the Micro Sprint division remained, Hahn’s aim was to attract a wider variety of cars and spectators.

“Me being smart — I thought well I’ll just build me a bigger track, and I can run bigger cars and make bigger money,” Hahn said with a laugh. “Never made much money after I made it bigger.”

Since then, the track has operated on a weekly basis for a variety of different car types including Modifieds, Street Stocks and more, in addition to nearly 100 ASCS events. For the 2025 season, Hahn turned the day-to-day operations of the facility over to grandson Matt Ward and his wife Ashleigh, who have been helping around the track for years in addition to their duties as directors of Hahn’s marquee Chili Bowl Nationals and Tulsa Shootout events.

As several others in the region will echo, there’s a reason the track has garnered continuous support for over four decades.

“It’s short bullring, it’s tight, and it just produces great racing here,” Ward said. “I just tell everybody to come out. If you want to see great racing, come here.”

The Wards spearheaded a renovation project at Creek County before the start of the 2025 weekly season that made several improvements to the property, including new lights in the pit area and around the racetrack, new poles, cables and fencing on the frontstretch and in front of the pit grandstands, new guardrails, added handrails in the main grandstands, and a new concession stand for alcoholic beverage sales — much to Hahn’s approval.

“We upgraded a lot of things in a short amount of time,” Ward said. “Thankfully, for a great team out here, we got them all accomplished. We still have some offseason projects this year that we’re gonna do, and we’re gonna continue to grow this place and improve it and carry on my family’s legacy here.”

“When we finished last year, they started tearing a lot of the stuff down because it had been there for a long time,” Hahn said. “They basically rebuilt that whole racetrack. New poles, new lights, new fence. They’ve really made some nice improvements on it and they’ve done a good job of running it this year. A real good job.”

This weekend, Creek County hosts one of the biggest events on its schedule in Fuzzy’s Fall Fling. It’s an event that not only caps the ASCS season but honors the life and legacy of Emmett Hahn’s wife, Wokeeta “Fuzzy” Hahn — one which Ward takes as much pride in putting on as any of his other involvements throughout the year.

“I want it to be where my grandpa can come out here and relax and enjoy himself,” Ward said. “I don’t want him stressing about what we need to do to the racetrack, or if this thing’s handled or that. I want everything do already be done so when he gets here and he comes and asks me or Ashleigh, we’re already there to tell him that it’s already handled and everything’s good to go.”

Hahn still projects his wife’s spirit around Creek County to this day. Her name was added to the Fall Fling event after her passing in 2021, honoring her dedication to her family’s beloved tradition of dirt track racing.

“They say, ‘Behind all men is a good woman.’ She worked out there every bit as hard as I did,” Hahn said. “She had a lot of good ideas. We thought we’d just name this Fall Fling after her.”

Tickets to the 10th running of Fuzzy’s Fall Fling will be sold at the track on race day. If you can’t be there, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE: https://ascsracing.com/news/where-the-heart-is-creek-countys-evolution-from-micro-sprint-hotspot-to-ascs-homeland/

PHOTO CREDIT: Emily Schwanke

EVENT INFO: https://ascsracing.com/schedule/event-info/?event=4547825

TRACK INFO: http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co/

FAN 101: https://ascsracing.com/about/

